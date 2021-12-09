Two Denver Grocery Stores on New COVID Outbreaks List

The Trader Joe's at 661 Logan Street is experiencing its third outbreak, following investigations in November 2020 and this past March that were subsequently resolved. The Safeway at 757 East 20th Avenue is undergoing its second outbreak; the previous one was identified in May. Other retailers with fresh outbreaks include a Walmart in Montezuma County, a Shane Co. jeweler in Westminster and a Denver dispensary.
Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The 83 new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's latest survey, updated on December 8, rose from 58 cited in the December 1 report. Of the current total, sixty sites have experienced outbreaks in the past.
The category that saw the biggest increase from last week was health care. The December 8 survey highlights 47 such facilities, more than double the 23 listed on December 1, and all but two of them specialize in senior care. One of the exceptions was a Montrose vaccine clinic that generated five staff cases, twelve attendee cases and one staff death.
Twelve K-12 schools made their first appearance on the roster; eleven were added on December 1. Additional outbreaks were confirmed at two colleges and six child-care centers.
Other outbreak settings of note? A motorcycle dealership in Denver, a sit-down restaurant in Northglenn, the Jefferson County 911 call center, a Jeffco aircraft manufacturer, and the Buffalo Rose entertainment venue in Golden.
Here are the 83 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on December 8, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 48th Avenue — Catholic Charities Women's Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 12/3/2021, 18 resident cases, 1 staff case
2. Advantage Treatment Center — Sterling: November 2021, Correctional, Alcohol/Drug Treatment, Logan County, 12/1/2021, 11 resident cases, 2 staff cases
3. Altavita Memory Care Center (23H130): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/6/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
4. Applewood Place (23D467): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/30/2021, 3 staff cases
5. Ashley Manor Ft. Lupton 2 (2303VR): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/26/2021, 2 staff cases
6. Ashley Manor Irma 1 (23J169), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases
7. Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center (23W376): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/24/2021, 2 staff cases
8. Balfour Longmont (23L108): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/6/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
9. Belleview Suites at DTC (2304VK): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases
10. Bethany Nursing and Rehab Center (020420): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
11. Beulah School of Natural Sciences, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 12/6/2021, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
12. Bonaventure of Thornton (23O534): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 12/2/2021, 10 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 2 resident deaths
13. Bright Beginnings Learning Center: December 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
14. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): December 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, Larimer County, 12/6/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
15. Capella of Grand Junction (23U246): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/18/2021, 11 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
16. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation (02X369): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Eagle County, 11/15/2021, 3 staff cases
17. Chateau at Sharmar Village: November 2021 (2021-51-180), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/7/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
18. Colonial Health and Rehabilitation Center (020564): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/7/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
19. Durango High School: November 2021, School, K-12, La Plata County, 12/2/2021, 14 attendee cases
20. Erico Motorsports, Motorcycle Dealership, Denver County, 12/4/2021, 5 staff cases
21. Escalante Middle School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 12/2/2021, 18 attendee cases
22. Evans Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/18/2021, 7 staff cases, 17 attendee cases
23. Evergreen Gardens at La Junta (23028D): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 12/8/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
24. First Watch — Northglenn, Restaurant, Sit Down, Adams County, 11/23/2021, 6 staff cases
25. Forest Ridge Senior Living (02D453): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 11/30/2021, 2 staff cases
26. Fremont County Detention Center: November 2021, Jail, Fremont County, 12/1/2021, 2 resident cases
27. Fruita Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/2/2021, 33 attendee cases
28. Garden Plaza of Aurora (23O623), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
29. Garden Terrace Alzheimer's Center Of Excellence (020469): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/2/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
30. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
31. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 111/30/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
32. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus — Skilled Nursing (02D975): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases
33. Heritage High School: November 2021, School, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
34. Hillcrest of Loveland (23E476): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
35. Holly Heights Care Center (020412): November 2021., Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 3 staff cases
36. Horizon Middle School: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/2/2021, 8 attendee cases
37. JeffCom 911, Municipal/Local Government, Jefferson County, 12/6/2021, 8 staff cases
38. Jewish Community Center Early Learning School: November 2021, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
39. Kinnick Center RTF (2303FH) Active Healthcare - Assisted Living Yes Weld 11/30/2021 3 3 0
40. La Villa Grande (021161): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/1/2021, 1 resident case, 10 staff cases
41. Lark Springs (2305S9): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/5/2021, 10 resident cases, 10 staff cases
42. Las Animas Elementary School, School, K-12, Bent County, 12/3/2021, 25 attendee cases
43. Liberty Point Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 12/2/2021, 8 staff cases, 25 attendee cases
44. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 11/2/2021, 3 resident cases, 10 staff cases
45. Lighthouse — Sober Living House For Men, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Larimer County, 12/6/2021, 8 resident cases, 3 staff cases
46. Linden Place Health and Rehabilitation Center (020375): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/2/2021, 2 staff cases
47. Little Sisters of the Poor — Mullen Home (020442): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/2/2021, 4 staff cases
48. Manor Health Services — Boulder (020315): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases
49. Martinez Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/30/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
50. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/24/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
51. Monarch Manor Assisted Living (230472): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
52. Montrose County Vaccine Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Vaccine Clinic, Montrose County, 12/1/2021, 5 staff cases, 12 attendee cases, 1 staff death
53. Montview Math & Health Sciences Elementary School: December 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/7/2021, 6 attendee cases
54. North Star Rehabilitation and Care Community (020413): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 3 staff cases
55. Northfield High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/3/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
56. Pacific Premier Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 12/6/2021, 7 staff cases
57. Pelican Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center (020332): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/7/2021, 2 resident cases
58. Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd: November 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 11/30/2021, 5 staff cases
59. Primrose School of Longmont: November 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/2/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
60. Pueblo Community College, College/University, Pueblo County, 12/7/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
61. Ravencrest Chalet Bible School: November 2021, College/University, Larimer County, 11/30/2021, 22 attendee cases
62. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/1/2021, 3 staff cases
63. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community (020312): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/6/2021, 3 staff cases
64. Roncalli STEM Academy, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
65. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/6/2021, 1 resident case, 3 attendee cases
66. Safeway #2246: November 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/6/2021, 6 staff cases
67. Seagate Technology, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Boulder County, 11/18/2021, 7 staff cases
68. Shane Co — Westminster, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/6/2021, 5 staff cases
69. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center (02Q649): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
70. SonShine Daycare and Preschool, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 12/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
71. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 11/26/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
72. Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center (020165): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 12/7/2021, 2 staff cases
73. Tenderfoot Child and Family Development Center, Child Care Center, Gunnison County, 11/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
74. The Buffalo Rose: November 2021, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Jefferson County, 12/6/2021, 6 staff cases
75. The Center at Lowry (02G500): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/1/2021, 5 staff cases
76. The Center at Northridge (02I148): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/6/2021, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
77. The Goddard School of Lakewood, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/6/2021, 5 attendee cases
78. The Green Solution, Office/Indoor Workspace, Dispensary, Denver County, 12/6/2021, 5 staff cases
79. The Villas at Sunny Acres Skilled Nursing (020458): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/4/20212, 31 resident cases, 7 staff cases
80. Trader Joe's #302: November 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/30/2021, 5 staff cases
81. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/11/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
82. Walmart #966: November 2021, Retailer, Montezuma County, 12/6/2021, 15 staff cases
83. Winslow Court Retirement Community (230512): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/6/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case