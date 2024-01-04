National Western Stock Show Parade Turns Denver Into a Real Cowtown. Yeehaw!

The day was overcast, but the sun broke through for the kickoff of the 2024 National Western Stock Show Parade at noon Thursday, January 4. Crowds of onlookers gathered to catch the traditional cattle drive along 17th Street and celebrate in the sunshine.
Both commerce and traffic came to a halt as a parade full of real horses, fake horses, cowboys, tractors, marching bands, cheerleaders and dancers cut through downtown while grand marshal and former Denver Bronco great Randy Gradishar and Mayor Mike Johnston waved to the crowd.
While the parade is the standard start to Stock Show season, the events at the National Western Complex
officially begin on Saturday, January 6.
Meanwhile, Evan Semón was at the parade to capture the action:
Selfie with Mom before the parade.
Evan Semón Photography
Live cattle on the mooove.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar was the grand marshal.
Evan Semón
Miles, the Denver Broncos mascot, got in on the act.
Evan Semón Photography
A tiny person on a miniature (but real) horse.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver's 46th mayor, Mike Johnston, tips his hat to the crowd.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver Broncos cheerleaders watched their step.
Evan Semón Photography
More careful marching.
Evan Semón Photography
Ballet folklórico dancers.
Evan Semón Photography
Driving a stagecoach with one hand is not easy.
Evan Semón Photography
A fake animal parade participant.
Evan Semón Photography
A real cowboy.
Evan Semón Photography
Flag-waving at the parade.
Evan Semón Photography
Those are some real long horns.
Evan Semón Photography