National Western Stock Show Parade Turns Denver Into a Real Cowtown. Yeehaw!

click to enlarge Selfie with Mom before the parade. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Live cattle on the mooove. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Denver Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar was the grand marshal. Evan Semón

click to enlarge Miles, the Denver Broncos mascot, got in on the act. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge A tiny person on a miniature (but real) horse. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Denver's 46th mayor, Mike Johnston, tips his hat to the crowd. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Denver Broncos cheerleaders watched their step. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge More careful marching. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Ballet folklórico dancers. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Driving a stagecoach with one hand is not easy. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge A fake animal parade participant. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge A real cowboy. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Flag-waving at the parade. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Those are some real long horns. Evan Semón Photography

The day was overcast, but the sun broke through for the kickoff of the 2024 National Western Stock Show Parade at noon Thursday, January 4. Crowds of onlookers gathered to catch the traditional cattle drive along 17th Street and celebrate in the sunshine.Both commerce and traffic came to a halt as a parade full of real horses, fake horses, cowboys, tractors, marching bands, cheerleaders and dancers cut through downtown while grand marshal and former Denver Bronco great Randy Gradishar and Mayor Mike Johnston waved to the crowd.While the parade is the standard start to Stock Show season, the events at the National Western Complex officially begin on Saturday, January 6.Meanwhile, Evan Semón was at the parade to capture the action: