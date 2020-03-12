Michael Hancock Declares State of Emergency in Denver

On March 10, Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado; now Mayor Michael Hancock has declared a state of emergency for the City and County of Denver in response to COVID-19. The emergency declaration, signed by the mayor on March 12, runs seven days, and may make additional resources available to assist in Denver’s emergency response; it also gives the city greater flexibility to procure needed resources, his office says.

Hancock is also discouraging large gatherings within the City and County of Denver, where nine individuals have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Another 22 individuals, who are not symptomatic, have been quarantined.

In its announcement of the state of emergency declaration, the city urged the following precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



And If you are feeling ill, with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19, the city advises the following:



Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home. If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19. Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19. Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care - only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Hancock has also ordered the postponement of optional city government-sponsored public meetings; departments are determining where online services might be preferable to in-person service. Current city meeting/event postponements can be found here.

Find more information on Denver’s response to COVID-19 here.