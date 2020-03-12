Denver Public Schools Shutting Down for Three Weeks

Denver schools will be empty for at least three weeks.

Attempting to limit the spread of coronavirus in the city, Denver Public Schools is shutting down for three weeks. The closure will begin on Monday, March 16, and last until April 6 for staff and April 7 for students.

"That time will allow us to have facility teams come to disinfect our schools," Susana Cordova, the school district's superintendent, said during a press conference late on March 12.

DPS is characterizing the closure as a two-week extension of spring break. Denver students would typically go on break for a week at the end of March.

School buildings will be open on March 16 and March 17 so that families can gather students' belongings, but no classes will take place.

"A period of time in which the schools are closed is one of the measures we can use to protect both the children themselves and the broader community," said William Burman, an infectious-disease doctor from Denver Health. He noted that there is now community spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Denver.

Transmission of the virus falls into the community-spread category when "individuals who didn’t travel someplace else...have this virus," according to Burman.

Cordova said that while the district won't be offering remote learning during this three-week break, if the school closures are extended, she and her staff would reconsider that.

Additionally, Cordova said that she'd be coordinating with state education officials regarding possible make-up time for students.

Other school districts in metro Denver are closing schools for a few weeks, including Cherry Creek and Aurora. Jeffco Public Schools will close all school facilities from March 16 through March 20; the scheduled spring break is March 23 through March 27.

The decision to close Denver Public Schools came shortly after Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency regarding the coronavirus. There are 49 confirmed cases in Colorado, and ten of those are in Denver.

"As well as issuing the emergency declaration, Mayor Hancock is discouraging large gatherings from taking place within the City and County of Denver to protect public health and safety and mitigate potential spread of COVID-19," the mayor's office announced.

On March 10, Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency throughout Colorado, which will allow the state to qualify for possible financial assistance in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's the letter that Cordova sent to DPS parents this evening: