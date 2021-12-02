Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Weather

The Hilarious Sadness of Denver Snow on Twitter

December 2, 2021 8:07AM

The @denversnow Twitter profile pic is an example of wishful thinking.
The @denversnow Twitter profile pic is an example of wishful thinking. @denversnow
By our count, it's now been 225 days without measurable snow in Denver; the handful of flakes that landed last week didn't add up to the tenth of an inch that the National Weather Service uses as a standard. Meanwhile, the forecast for today predicts that the record high of 74 degrees on December 2, set way back in 1885, is likely to be matched or exceeded.

Who's saddest about that? Denver Snow. Or should we say, @denversnow.

The venerable Twitter account — it was launched in 2008 — claims that it represents the thoughts and observations of a "literal snowflake." In other words, Denver snow is personified as an entity that celebrates when the white stuff is piling up across the Mile High City and mourns when it's not.

There's been a lot of mourning lately. Take this tweet from November 19....
...as well as these sequels from November 23....
...and November 24, when the streak was almost, but not quite, broken.
Weather pros such as Fox31's Kyle Bearse seem bummed out, too. Here's her fact-filled November 30 TikTok about the ongoing scenario.
@kyliebearse

November 30th and still no snow in Denver… That’s not the only record we’re breaking #meteorologist #denver #colorado

♬ original sound - KylieBearse
Weather Underground sees the next possibility for snow in Denver proper coming along on Tuesday, December 7. If a measurable amount collects then, the current streak would fall just short of the all-time record between snowfalls — 235 days from March 5 to October 25, 1887. But @denversnow isn't optimistic, as indicated by its most recent tweet:
Let it snow.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation