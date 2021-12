The Hilarious Sadness of Denver Snow on Twitter

everything is sad — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 19, 2021

record-setting sadness — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 23, 2021

so close



so sad — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 24, 2021

wow can't wait to see which records this travesty of a weather system will break next — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) December 1, 2021

By our count, it's now been 225 days without measurable snow in Denver; the handful of flakes that landed last week didn't add up to the tenth of an inch that the National Weather Service uses as a standard. Meanwhile, the forecast for today predicts that the record high of 74 degrees on December 2, set way back in 1885 , is likely to be matched or exceeded.Who's saddest about that? Denver Snow. Or should we say, @denversnow The venerable Twitter account — it was launched in 2008 — claims that it represents the thoughts and observations of a "literal snowflake." In other words, Denver snow is personified as an entity that celebrates when the white stuff is piling up across the Mile High City and mourns when it's not.There's been a lot of mourning lately. Take this tweet from November 19.......as well as these sequels from November 23.......and November 24, when the streak was almost, but not quite, broken.Weather pros such as Fox31's Kyle Bearse seem bummed out, too. Here's her fact-filled November 30 TikTok about the ongoing scenario. Weather Underground sees the next possibility for snow in Denver proper coming along on Tuesday, December 7. If a measurable amount collects then, the current streak would fall just short of the all-time record between snowfalls — 235 days from March 5 to October 25, 1887. But @denversnow isn't optimistic, as indicated by its most recent tweet:Let it snow.