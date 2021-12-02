The Hilarious Sadness of Denver Snow on Twitter

Who's saddest about that? Denver Snow. Or should we say, @denversnow.
The venerable Twitter account — it was launched in 2008 — claims that it represents the thoughts and observations of a "literal snowflake." In other words, Denver snow is personified as an entity that celebrates when the white stuff is piling up across the Mile High City and mourns when it's not.
There's been a lot of mourning lately. Take this tweet from November 19....
...as well as these sequels from November 23....
everything is sad— Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 19, 2021
...and November 24, when the streak was almost, but not quite, broken.
record-setting sadness— Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 23, 2021
Weather pros such as Fox31's Kyle Bearse seem bummed out, too. Here's her fact-filled November 30 TikTok about the ongoing scenario.
so close— Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) November 24, 2021
Weather Underground sees the next possibility for snow in Denver proper coming along on Tuesday, December 7. If a measurable amount collects then, the current streak would fall just short of the all-time record between snowfalls — 235 days from March 5 to October 25, 1887. But @denversnow isn't optimistic, as indicated by its most recent tweet:
Let it snow.
wow can't wait to see which records this travesty of a weather system will break next— Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) December 1, 2021