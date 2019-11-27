Who in Metro Area Got the Most Snow in Thanksgiving Week Storm?

The storm that began hammering Denver on November 25 just in time to screw up Thanksgiving week travel has finally moved on, leaving locals to dig out — and to debate whether they got more snow than their neighbors.

Fortunately, the National Weather Service has the definitive answers. Its map of snowfall reports from the last 24 hours demonstrates how varied the pile-ups were in Denver proper, the greater metro area and beyond. The total for the 55 localities on the list ranges from a low of seven inches to a high of thirty.

I live in the vicinity of Ken Caryl Ranch, and when I woke up around 4 a.m. on November 26, we'd only gotten two or three inches, making me think the snowpocalypse predictions had been overblown, as usual. But the pace of snowfall began picking up shortly thereafter, and by the time the last flake landed, the snow in the assorted driveways I shoveled exceeded sixteen inches — a figure confirmed by the NWS.

How did your neighborhood measure up? Here's the rundown, which employs National Weather Service directional designations.

55. Northwest Denver — 7 inches

54. South Southeast Denver I — 8.8 inches

53. Lakewood — 9 inches

52. East Denver — 9.5 inches

51. Denver International Airport — 9.5 inches

50 (tie). Northeast Englewood — 10 inches

50 (tie). Brighton — 10 inches

50 (tie). South Southeast Englewood — 10 inches

47 (tie). North Wheat Ridge — 10.3 inches

47 (tie). Northeast Thornton — 10.3 inches

45 (tie). South Southeast Denver II — 10.5 inches

45 (tie). Greenwood Village — 10.5 inches

45 (tie). South Southeast Aurora — 10.5 inches

42. West Southwest Edgewater — 10.8 inches

41 (tie). Denver — 11 inches

41 (tie). East Northeast Denver — 11 inches

41 (tie). East Southeast Lakewood — 11 inches

38. South Denver — 11.1 inches

37. Englewood — 11.3 inches

36 (tie). East Englewood — 11.5 inches

36 (tie). Cherry Hills Village — 11.5 inches

34. West Littleton — 11.8 inches

33. Southeast Edgewater — 11.9 inches

32. Northeast Broomfield — 12 inches

31. South Southeast Buckley Air Force Base — 12.2 inches

30 (tie). Southeast Littleton — 12.5 inches

30 (tie). East Arvada — 12.5 inches

30 (tie). East Northeast Thornton — 12.5 inches

27. West Lone Tree — 12.7 inches

26. North Foxfield — 12.8 inches

25 (tie). West Northwest Highlands Ranch — 13 inches

25 (tie). West Arvada — 13 inches

23. Northwest Northglenn — 13.2 inches

22. Southwest Centennial — 13.5 inches

21. Southwest Highlands Ranch — 13.8 inches

20. North Northeast Foxfield — 14 inches

19. West Northwest Broomfield — 14.5 inches

18. West Wheat Ridge — 15.3 inches

17 (tie). Highlands Ranch — 15.5 inches

17 (tie). Northwest Federal Heights — 15.5 inches

15. West Lakewood — 16 inches

14. West Northwest Arvada — 16.2 inches

13 (tie). East Ken Caryl — 16.3 inches

13 (tie). Southeast Chatfield Reservoir — 16.3 inches

13 (tie). Evergreen — 16.3 inches

10. Southwest Rocky Flats — 19 inches

9. South Southwest Boulder — 20 inches

8. West Louisville — 20.2 inches

7. West Boulder — 20.9 inches

6. Northwest Marshall — 22 inches

5. South Southwest Boulder — 22.2 inches

4. North Aspen Park — 22.9 inches

3. Eldorado Springs — 23.9 inches

2. Northwest Genesee — 27.5 inches

1. South Crescent Village — 30 inches