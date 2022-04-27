Tallest Buildings in Denver — and the New Addition That Just Broke Ground

A new addition to the Denver skyline is on the way, thanks to this week's groundbreaking for the thirty-story 1900 Lawrence Project, which is slated for completion in 2024.
According to 9News,1900 Lawrence will be the tallest office tower to be built in downtown Denver in more than forty years. But that's a debatable assertion: The building at 1144 15th Street, whose construction got underway in 2015 and finished up in 2018, was touted as achieving this same benchmark, and it's forty stories.
Still, there's no denying that the new edifice will have some spectacular accoutrements. A release about the project, which was designed by Chicago-based Goettsch Partners and Denver's Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects, highlights "state-of-the-art office space, expansive ceiling heights and highly efficient rectilinear floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, multiple floors with private tenant terraces, and unparalleled views of the Front Range, Coors Field, LoDo and Skyline Park."
The following rendering provides a preview of how 1900 Lawrence will fit in with its surroundings:
Here are Denver's 25 tallest buildings, complete with height, number of stories and the year of completion.
1. Republic Plaza (370 17th Street)
714 feet
56 stories
1984
2. 1801 California
709 feet
53 stories
1983
3. Wells Fargo Center (1700 Lincoln Street)
640 feet
45 stories
1983
4. Four Seasons Hotel & Residences (1111 14th Street)
640 feet
45 stories
2010
5. 1144 Fifteenth
617 feet
40 stories
2018
6. 1999 Broadway
545 feet
43 stories
1985
7. 707 17th Street
522 feet
43 stories
1985
8. 555 17th Street
507 feet
40 stories
1978
9. Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center (650 15th Street)
489 feet
38 stories
2005
10. Spire (891 14th Street)
478 feet
41 stories
2009
11. Block 162 (675 15th Street)
460 feet
30 stories
2021
12. 1670 Broadway
448 feet
34 stories
1980
13. 17th Street Plaza (1225 17th Street)
438 feet
33 stories
1982
14. 633 17th Street
434 feet
32 stories
1974
15. Brooks Tower (1020 15th Street)
420 feet
42 stories
1968
16. Denver Place (999 18th Street)
416 feet
34 stories
1981
17. One Tabor Center (1200 17th Street)
416 feet
34 stories
1984
18. Johns Manville Plaza (717 17th Street)
404 feet
29 stories
1978
19. Granite Tower (1099 18th Street)
398 feet
31 stories
1983
20. The Ritz-Carlton (1881 Curtis Street)
390 feet
38 stories
1983
21. U.S. Bank Tower (950 17th Street)
389 feet
26 stories
1975
22. 621 17th Street
385 feet
28 stories
1957
23. 1600 Glenarm Place
384 feet
32 stories
1967
24. One Lincoln Park
380 feet
32 stories
2008
25. Denver Financial Center (1775 Sherman Street)
374 feet
32 stories
1981
When it's completed, 1900 Lawrence should be fifteenth on the list. Here's the floor plan for the project: