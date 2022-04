Tallest Buildings in Denver — and the New Addition That Just Broke Ground

click to enlarge The ground-floor plan for 1900 Lawrence. 1900lawrence.com

A new addition to the Denver skyline is on the way, thanks to this week's groundbreaking for the thirty-story 1900 Lawrence Project , which is slated for completion in 2024.According to 9News ,1900 Lawrence will be the tallest office tower to be built in downtown Denver in more than forty years. But that's a debatable assertion: The building at 1144 15th Street, whose construction got underway in 2015 and finished up in 2018, was touted as achieving this same benchmark, and it's forty stories.Still, there's no denying that the new edifice will have some spectacular accoutrements. A release about the project, which was designed by Chicago-based Goettsch Partners and Denver's Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects , highlights "state-of-the-art office space, expansive ceiling heights and highly efficient rectilinear floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, multiple floors with private tenant terraces, and unparalleled views of the Front Range, Coors Field, LoDo and Skyline Park."The following rendering provides a preview of how 1900 Lawrence will fit in with its surroundings:As the image above indicates, 1900 Lawrence won't come close to topping the Wikipedia list of Denver's tallest buildings . Its height is estimated at approximately 428 feet , which would put it in fifteenth place on the roster. And even Denver's tallest building — the 56-story, 717-foot Republic Plaza, which was completed in 1984 — is overshadowed by others that truly scrape the sky across the country; it only ranks 137th on that list.Here are Denver's 25 tallest buildings, complete with height, number of stories and the year of completion.714 feet56 stories1984709 feet53 stories1983640 feet45 stories1983640 feet45 stories2010617 feet40 stories2018545 feet43 stories1985522 feet43 stories1985507 feet40 stories1978489 feet38 stories2005478 feet41 stories2009460 feet30 stories2021448 feet34 stories1980438 feet33 stories1982434 feet32 stories1974420 feet42 stories1968416 feet34 stories1981416 feet34 stories1984404 feet29 stories1978398 feet31 stories1983390 feet38 stories1983389 feet26 stories1975385 feet28 stories1957384 feet32 stories1967380 feet32 stories2008374 feet32 stories1981When it's completed, 1900 Lawrence should be fifteenth on the list. Here's the floor plan for the project: