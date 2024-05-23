Discover Lakewood History and Architecture When You Ride RTD's W Line

Historical Stops on Lakewood's W Line



click to enlarge An old trolley car at Lakewood's Federal Center station is a small slice of the city's new historical guide for RTD riders on the W Line. City of Lakewood

RTD’s W Line connects Union Station with the Jefferson County government center, serving western metro commuters each day as it runs through the prominent Denver suburb of Lakewood.But there’s more to the W Line than getting from place to place: From century-old trolley routes to brutalist architecture, the light rail route can also serve as a sightseeing tour for those interested in Lakewood history.May is Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month in Lakewood, and its Historic Preservation Commission has been activating people around city history throughout the month. This year, the commission’s preservation month committee created a self-guided tour of Lakewood architecture and history along the W Line.“They collected available archival information about the different locations from a variety of sources, including Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park and RTD archives, and took additional photos, as well,” explains Matthew Seubert, a principal planner with the city who serves as the staff liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission.One of the sources was put together in 2009 by Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn, who was a journalist who moved to the communications department at RTD after theclosed and is now in his third term as an elected official. His History of the West Corridor discusses how Lakewood grew from an agriculture-based area into the city it is now.The seven-member committee is made up of volunteers appointed by Lakewood City Council. In the past, Seubert adds, the committee has sponsored architectural scavenger hunts and presentations to community groups, but committee members wanted to do something different this year.“The idea for the event and all of the content was the creation of the commission,” Seubert says.The W Line stops in Lakewood at the Federal Center, Oak, Garrison, Lakewood Wadsworth and Lamar stations. Each station has unique architecture and pieces of Lakewood history, according to the new guide.As documented in the tour materials created by the Historic Preservation Commission, a breeze brick facade can be seen west of the Wadsworth station on Carr Street. That area was once home to the West Colfax Fuel & Feed Co. The building that housed the business was demolished in 1996, but the feed company played a key role in early Lakewood history as a place where the orchards, farms and dairies could get supplies.Parts of the W Line follow an old trolley route used in Lakewood in the early 1900s; the Wadsworth station was on that trolley route.“During the trolley years, this station was known as the Devinney Station,” the tour guide explains. “The station was named after Valentine Devinney, who had a large orchard to the south.”

Architectural styles like brutalism, modern mirrored office towers, clipped gable roofs and barrel roofs are all visible from the W Line, according to the tour documents. Fun facts about the different styles are also part of the experience.

“Notice the clipped gable roof on this 1927 English Norman-style home,” the tour document directs. “Clipped gable roofs reduce wind force where it is at its greatest on a gable design, which is at the peak.”

In addition to what’s visible, the tour provides brief snapshots of historical activity along the W Line. The Denver Ordinance Plant was built in 1941 by the U.S. military, close to where the Federal Center station is now, according to the guide.

“Production peaked in the summer of 1943 with an output of 6.2 million 30-caliber cartridges per day for guns, tanks and aircraft,” the document says. “Twenty thousand people, half of them women, worked three shifts.”

As the tour document describes, that plant was partially responsible for Lakewood’s shift from agriculture to suburb because workers settled in the area permanently after World War II ended. The city was officially incorporated in 1969.