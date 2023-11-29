 Donald Trump Has Date With Colorado Supreme Court | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

One President In, One Former President Out...Way Out

Joe Biden is in Colorado today, and Donald Trump has a date with the Colorado Supreme Court next week.
November 29, 2023
Donald Trump is no fan of Colorado.
Donald Trump is no fan of Colorado. Brandon Marshall
Share this:
"Never in a million years did I think that I would live to see America fall to tyranny," started the last email of the night from Donald Trump. "But today, our country is rotting from the corruption that has infected every aspect of our government – starting with Crooked Joe in the White House. And in its place now stands a Third World nation more like Stalinist Russia or Maoist China than our once free Republic.

"On December 6, the Radical Democrats are making yet another serious attempt – this time in a State Supreme Court – to REMOVE my name from the ballot and disenfranchise the more than 74 million American patriots who proudly support our movement."

That was the fifth message from the Trump campaign that landed in my inbox on November 28. The day had started with this:

"As my campaign attorney just shared this past week, judges rightfully rejected the vicious Soros-funded attempts to REMOVE my name from the 2024 ballot. But the Democrats ruthlessly tried to attack us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an appeal to OVERTURN these rulings. .... Now, on December 6, the Left will make yet another serious attempt to disenfranchise the more than 74 MILLION American patriots who make up our beautiful movement by ERASING YOUR VOTE!"

Just a week after President Joe Biden's delayed trip to Colorado — after flying into Denver International Airport, he held a private fundraiser in Cherry Hills Village, spent the night at a hotel in downtown Denver, and will be in Pueblo today to visit CW Wind, after an October appearance there was canceled following the Hamas attack on Israel — talk in the state will be all about Trump a week from today.

That's because the Colorado Supreme Court will indeed consider a case to keep the former president off the state's presidential primary ballot. In September, six Colorado voters — four Republican, two unaffiliated, and none Democratic "henchmen," as Trump charged in another email barrage — filed suit, claiming that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution makes the former president ineligible to be on the ballot, since the language of the post-Civil War amendment states that no "officer of the United States...shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof." After five days of arguments, Denver District Judge Sarah Wallace rejected the plaintiffs' demand to keep Trump's name off the ballot, determining that the "officer" definition didn't apply to the former president. That's why the plaintiffs appealed the ruling.

But Donald Trump's lawyers appealed, too, concerned about the judge's determination that the then-president had indeed "incited" the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

And because time is tight — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold must finalize the presidential primary ballot by January 5 — the Colorado Supreme Court agreed to take up the case quickly, and will hear arguments on December 6.

With or without Trump's name on the ballot, Colorado's presidential primary is set for March 5.

The day before, the former president is slated to go on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C., where he's been charged with four felony counts of engaging in a "conspiracy" to overturn Joe Biden's presidential win in November 2020.

But in the meantime, Trump's next round of daily messages about Colorado has started, beginning with this: "I am not the victim in this case. The victim of this despicable witch hunt is YOU. The Communist Democrats are attempting to steal YOUR right to vote. They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away yours...."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly PBS12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

Trending

The Jason Segel Tour of Denver: Actor Spends Weekend in the Mile High City

News

The Jason Segel Tour of Denver: Actor Spends Weekend in the Mile High City

By Hannah Metzger
Testing the Waters: For Tez Steinberg, No Ocean Is Too Big to Cross for a Cause

Environment

Testing the Waters: For Tez Steinberg, No Ocean Is Too Big to Cross for a Cause

By Stephen Singular
Brother of Billy Strings Arrested for Cold-Case Murder of Denver Guitarist

Crime

Brother of Billy Strings Arrested for Cold-Case Murder of Denver Guitarist

By Chris Perez
PT's Showclub to Close for Fourteen Days to Settle Prostitution Allegations With City

Bars

PT's Showclub to Close for Fourteen Days to Settle Prostitution Allegations With City

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation