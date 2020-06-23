 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A photo of the late Elijah McClain.
A photo of the late Elijah McClain.
Courtesy of the McClain family

Elijah McClain Death Goes National Amid George Floyd Protests

Michael Roberts | June 23, 2020 | 9:02am
AA

The tragedy that befell Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died after a torturous August 2019 encounter with Aurora police officers despite being unarmed and having committed no crime (a call to 911 reported someone dancing to music while wearing a ski mask), is every bit as shocking as the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. But it didn't receive widespread national attention because there's no clear video of the incident. The body cameras of the cops involved all somehow got dislodged — a supposed coincidence that attorney Mari Newman, who represents McClain's family and is currently assembling a civil-rights lawsuit on their behalf, believes was a purposeful effort to disguise excessive and ultimately lethal force by Aurora officers.

Nonetheless, a growing number of people across the country are belatedly learning about the McClain case thanks to a confluence of factors related to the ongoing protests over the Floyd homicide. The response has been widespread outrage, epitomized by a Change.org petition focused on "justice for Elijah. Demand these officers are taken off duty, and that a more in-depth investigation is held."

The petition has collected just shy of 1.8 million signatures — an enormous number that could affect Aurora's handling of the matter.

Related Stories

Early on, city officials attempted to bury developments such as an "inconclusive" autopsy and the decision not to criminally charge any law enforcement officials. Then they hired a supposedly independent investigator to look into the incident; that investigator was dumped after critics complained he was on the side of law enforcement and would try to explain away what happened. The city is now searching for a new person to analyze the circumstances leading to McClain's wholly unnecessary passing. Meanwhile, McClain's story is expected to be a major topic at a virtual town hall with four candidates for Aurora police chief scheduled for tonight, June 23. The four finalists include three men, all persons of color, as well as interim chief Vanessa Williams. Nick Metz, Aurora's first African-American police chief, retired at the end of 2019.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Awareness of McClain's terrible fate has been growing among participants in the ongoing downtown Denver rallies that followed Floyd's death, prompting a slew of events, including a weekend skate jam and fundraiser sponsored by Chain Reaction Records. McClain has also frequently been name-checked by Representative Leslie Herod, prime sponsor of the Law Enforcement Integrity and Accountability Act, recently signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

As a result, major media organizations are finally catching up, as evidenced by the June 20 New York Times article "After George Floyd, Fresh Scrutiny of Old Cases," which led with coverage of McClain's death. Shortly after that was published, McClain's name began popping up regularly on social media alongside those of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and many other African-Americans killed by police.

In this environment, Aurora can no longer hope that anger over McClain will simply fade away — hence this announcement on the city's website: "Prompted by the members of the city's Public Safety, Courts & Civil Service Policy Committee — Council Members Allison Hiltz, Curtis Gardner and Angela Lawson — the City Manager is working with members of the Aurora City Council and the Mayor to initiate a new independent, external investigation of the actions of our police, firefighters and paramedics in the Elijah McClain case. Together we all want to achieve meaningful improvements, eliminate racial inequity and make lives better in our community. This review — and ultimately its findings — is a critical step toward these goals."

The virtual town hall for Aurora police chief finalists will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be accessible online and via Comcast channels 8/880 in Aurora. Click for more details about watching and participating. In addition, AuroraTV.org will live-stream finalists' conversations with business, legal and education leaders at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, June 24, with community-partner organization chats airing at 4:30 p.m. and community-police task force exchanges accessible at 6:30 p.m. later that day.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.