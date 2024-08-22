 Englewood Teenager Honored for Rescuing People From Overturned Vehicle | Westword
Englewood Teenager Rescued Four People, Including Infant and Toddler, From Overturned Vehicle

"I would hope that more people would do what you did in that situation, but I don't expect it."
August 22, 2024
Kamryn Higgins was honored by Englewood's civic leaders on August 19 for his act of heroism.
Kamryn Higgins was honored by Englewood's civic leaders on August 19 for his act of heroism. Englewood City Council

First responders rushed to Pirates Cove water park on the night of June 8 after learning that a vehicle had crashed and overturned, but by the time they got there, a teenager had done the heavy lifting for them.

According to members of Denver Fire Department's Truck #38, the four people in the flipped car, including one infant, one toddler and two adults, were already safely out of the vehicle by the time they arrived, thanks to the driver of another vehicle involved in the accident, seventeen-year-old Englewood resident Kamryn Higgins.

Higgins quickly stopped his car and ran to the overturned vehicle, then removed the windshield and sunroof by hand and helped each person exit, according to DFD Station 38 Captain Daniel Peyrouse.

In fact, Englewood City Council, along with the Englewood Police Department and the DFD (which oversees Englewood's firehouses), honored Higgins "for an act of heroism" during its August 19 council meeting. The teen's quick action impressed both police and firefighters, and Peyrouse suggested that he could find a career in either department.

"You always maintained your composure, kept your head in the game, and you knew exactly what was going on. We don't see that, especially in a seventeen-year-old," Stout said while honoring Higgins. "I don't know if you're looking at a career in the fire department or law enforcement, but we're always hiring, and we'd love to have a guy like you."

Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra and Police Chief Sam Watson heaped on more praise, questioning how many people would've done what Higgins did in such a hectic situation.

"Some people, when faced in a critical event like that, they sit back and watch. Some people may sit back and pull out their phone and video it. And other people get involved and help people, and you took that noble step of putting yourself at risk...and we're really, really proud of you. I couldn't thank you more," Watson told Higgins.

"I would hope that more people would do what you did in that situation, but I don't expect it," the mayor added.

Higgins was not found at fault in connection with the accident; he could not be reached for comment. The names of the people whom he assisted have not been released.
