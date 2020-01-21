 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Is this the expression Tim Tebow was wearing on his wedding night?
Is this the expression Tim Tebow was wearing on his wedding night?
Good Morning America via YouTube

Funniest Tweets About Just-Married Tim Tebow No Longer Being a Virgin

Michael Roberts | January 21, 2020 | 7:28am
AA

Tim Tebow remains an icon to many in the Mile High City, thanks to the gloriously bizarre period between April 2010, when he was drafted to play quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and March 2012, when team executive John Elway sent him packing (despite some miraculous victories that seemed to justify one of his nicknames, the Chosen One) in favor of Peyton Manning.

So it's big news in these parts that Tebow has confirmed his marriage to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters — especially in light of his longtime insistence that he would remain a virgin until he tied the knot.

Despite professions of faith being key to Tebow's brand, plenty of folks never believed he kept this pledge. But that hasn't stopped Twitter users from celebrating his presumed crossing of this threshold in ways that are hilarious, sincere or both.

The following tweet roundup includes good-natured ribbing, expressions of awe, a poll about whether he was actually able to just say no all this time, and a clip from The Forty-Year-Old Virgin, capped by someone who seems uncertain that Tebow has yet done the deed.

Old habits are hard to break. Continue for our choices of the twenty most memorable tweets about Timmy the Newlywed's big night.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

