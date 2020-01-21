Funniest Tweets About Just-Married Tim Tebow No Longer Being a Virgin

Is this the expression Tim Tebow was wearing on his wedding night?

Tim Tebow remains an icon to many in the Mile High City, thanks to the gloriously bizarre period between April 2010, when he was drafted to play quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and March 2012, when team executive John Elway sent him packing (despite some miraculous victories that seemed to justify one of his nicknames, the Chosen One) in favor of Peyton Manning.

So it's big news in these parts that Tebow has confirmed his marriage to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters — especially in light of his longtime insistence that he would remain a virgin until he tied the knot.

Despite professions of faith being key to Tebow's brand, plenty of folks never believed he kept this pledge. But that hasn't stopped Twitter users from celebrating his presumed crossing of this threshold in ways that are hilarious, sincere or both.

The following tweet roundup includes good-natured ribbing, expressions of awe, a poll about whether he was actually able to just say no all this time, and a clip from The Forty-Year-Old Virgin, capped by someone who seems uncertain that Tebow has yet done the deed.

Old habits are hard to break. Continue for our choices of the twenty most memorable tweets about Timmy the Newlywed's big night.

Number 20:

ATTENTION! ATTENTION! TIM TEBOW IS NO LONGER A VIRGIN!!! https://t.co/mA0HzvxiHp — TheShannonBurkeShow (@TheBurkeShow) January 21, 2020

Number 19:

Tim Tebow a virgin???????? — Kari Pricele$$ (@kari_priceless) January 21, 2020

Number 18:

Breaking news: Tim Tebow is no longer a virgin. THIS IS BREAKING NEWS — Frank (@Frankievols) January 21, 2020

Number 17:

Ya think @TimTebow was a virgin when he got married? — Britt (@demobritt) January 21, 2020

Number 16:

Tim Tebow done clapped some cheeks bruh. I gotta be the last remaining virgin left — Chris Picot (@_InChris_iTrust) January 21, 2020

Number 15:

Well the self-proclaimed virgin is gonna get.



Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is officially a married man - CNN https://t.co/KYklH7Y1JR — Stephanie (Nashota) (@StephanieDNV) January 21, 2020

Number 14:

If Tim Tebow really remained a virgin until marriage I give him 100% props that's a hard thing to do especially in a time where being abstinent from sex is seen as lame — Sp0rt (@VladavostokPapi) January 21, 2020

Number 13:

Wait you mean Tim Tebow is no longer a virgin? I think the earth just shifted on its axis... — Thomas McGlone (@ThomasM39180038) January 21, 2020

Number 12:

I’m just happy Tim Tebow is no longer a virgin — samanthaa? (@sammy_faircloth) January 21, 2020

Number 11:

Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe in South Africa https://t.co/A92QPaxzDH



40 Year Old Virgin ending https://t.co/AyVjquCPoQ via @YouTube — Paul John James (@paulgallipeau) January 20, 2020

Number 10:

Tim Tebow was a 32 year old virgin.



That man is tearing it up no less than 10 times a day for the first year of marriage. A lot of lost time to catch up on. https://t.co/i3L9V33axZ — Clemson Dan (29-1) (@NOLAClemson) January 20, 2020

Number 9:

I remember when Tim Tebow first created a buzz when I was in HS and all the YT girls at school just fell in love with the “Bible Totin ’” virgin. — Simply Jalen (@_CierraJay) January 19, 2020

Number 8:

Poll question: Tim Tebow got married this weekend. Do you buy that he was a virgin until his wedding night? — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) January 20, 2020

Number 7:

Ya still believe in 2020 Tim Tebow was a virgin?! That man always had liar vibes from jump — grown lil terrio (@fakebobbyv) January 16, 2020

Number 6:

Is Tim Tebow still a virgin? Asking for a friend ? — WizWith (@veix_w) January 13, 2020

Number 5:

Tim Tebow just got married, which now it's safe to say, he is no longer a virgin. What did you wait to do before you got married? Give us a call! 404-741-7625 — Bailey and Southside (@baileysouthside) January 21, 2020

Number 4:

My newscast director destroyed me tonight. We were discussing self-professed virgin Tim Tebow marrying Miss Universe and he said I should have fonted it "First and short" — David Ries (@ItsMyUvula) January 21, 2020

Number 3:

I hate Tim Tebow with all my heart and soul. But congrats to him for passing the title of the worlds largest virgin to someone else. — Darth Duderino (@oglefr0) January 21, 2020

Number 2:

Tim Tebow not a virgin anymore- fixed the headline. @cnnsport pic.twitter.com/yzrdSy02YL — Sneaky Pete (@truespartan01) January 21, 2020

Number 1: