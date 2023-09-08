Gabby Giffords and Gun-Violence Survivors Begin Trauma-Healing Tour in Denver

Earlier this year, the Colorado Legislature passed "Jessi's Law," named after Phillips's daughter. The law allows people to sue gun and ammo manufacturers in Colorado. Phillips and her husband went bankrupt after losing a lawsuit against firearm dealer Lucky Gunner and being ordered to pay $200,000 in legal fees.

Giffords spoke alongside Sandy Phillips, who founded Survivors Empowered after her 24-year-old daughter, Jessi Redfield Ghawi, was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting."We've been wanting to do this training because we know the trauma that survivors experience," Phillips says. "We want to get them ways to deal with their trauma and move forward not only in a restorative way, but if they want to get involved in activism or advocacy that's needed there for survivors."Beka Venturella, who is running for an at-large seat on the Longmont City Council, attended the training; her cousin died in the February Michigan State University shooting alongside three others; the perpetrator is in prison.She said she appreciated "coming to something like this as a survivor and knowing you're in a safe place and they have therapists here — people who could sit with you when you're triggered."When you have survivors leading something, it's just so different," she added. "They look from the perspective of a survivor versus just being like, 'Hey, how can we use you to highlight our agenda?'"Giffords "actually takes care of us," she said, "and wants to put on an event like this so we don't run through the mill out in the public. It's incredible."