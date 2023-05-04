ICE Forcing Immigrants to Wear GPS Devices That Look Like Apple Watches

"The watch represents an expansion of harmful detention practices," says Amy Gottlieb, associate regional director for the American Friends Service Committee. "These technologies cause documented negative health and mental health outcomes, including limiting people’s ability to provide for their families, due to the stigma associated with being surveilled."











“The wrist-based device is an additional option introduced as part of the (Alternative to Detention) program, instituted over eighteen years ago,” Steve Kotecki, an ICE spokesman, tells Westword.

The watches are made by forty-year-old, Colorado-based company Behavioral Interventions Incorporated, or BI Inc., which boasts that it makes more than 200,000 "GPS tracking, alcohol detection and [Radio Frequency] monitoring" devices annually. The product ICE is testing out is called the BiVeriWatch



Gottlieb says that Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas "must halt the pilot." Andrea Loya of Casa de Paz, which reunites families separated by ICE detention, sent a statement that "President Biden must halt this pilot" and that ICE's contracts should be used for alternatives to detention.



"Congress and ICE throw away millions every year contracting with for-profit organizations instead of investing in humane and effective ways to streamline our process to welcome others," Loya wrote.



"What does it mean that the government is placing more restrictive measures on them?" asks Piper. "Why do they need to know where someone is every second of the day?"

“Immigrants overwhelmingly appear in court, including those not enrolled in surveillance programs and those that lack an attorney," she adds. "When people have access to counsel and case support through a non-profit like ours, the rate of appearance is over 98 percent. Our tax dollars should go to effective, low-cost programs designed to provide due process and integration services."



Congress approved $442.7 million for ICE to use to fund alternatives to detainment, and AFSC reports that most of that money went toward its contract with BI Inc.

