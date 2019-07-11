 


    Herban Planet
Alex Morgan recreates the tea sip heard around the world during a celebration of the team's victory.EXPAND
Alex Morgan recreates the tea sip heard around the world during a celebration of the team's victory.
Bruce Bennett/Staff/Getty Images

Citing Equal Pay, Polis Invites Women's National Soccer Team to Colorado

Ana Campbell | July 11, 2019 | 11:21am
Governor Jared Polis says he's serious about equal pay for women. So serious, in fact, that in an invitation issued on July 11 to the U.S. Women's National soccer team asking the 2019 World Cup-winning ladies if they'd like to visit the State Capitol, he stresses the recently passed Equal Pay for Equal Work Act.

"We know you don’t always accept invitations by government officials, but let us just say that in Colorado we share your values of pay equity," reads the invitation, signed by Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. "That is why this year we signed the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act after years of gridlock. Coloradans know that closing the gender pay gap is fundamental for our workforce, our families and our economy."

As with many achievements made by women, the team's success at the World Cup was tainted by a glaring equity problem. Even though the team has been incredibly successful, significantly out-winning the men's team, the players are paid less than their male counterparts. The women's team even sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, its parent group, over the issue in March, and dozens of politicians have called on federation president Carlos Cordeiro to heed their demands.

While they would certainly find many allies at the Capitol and across Denver, the women have another reason to visit. Two reasons, actually: Midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Mallory Pugh are both from Colorado.

"We hope you will consider celebrating with the great people of Colorado and help us elevate these important issues around the country," the governor's invitation concludes. "We assure you that Colorado has your back and we could not be more proud that two of your team members are from our great state."

Damn straight.

Read the full invitation here.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

