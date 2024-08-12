 Kamala Harris Detroit Crowd Photos: AI or Denver Photographer? | Westword
Kamala Harris Crowd Photos: AI or Evan Semón?

The Denver photographer was in Detroit to shoot the event for the United Auto Workers.
August 12, 2024
The crowd greeting Kamala Harris in Detroit. Really.
The crowd greeting Kamala Harris in Detroit. Really. Evan Semón Photography

On August 10, a handful of supporters cheered the endless motorcade that delivered Donald Trump to a private "Trump 47 Dinner" fundraiser in Aspen, which supporters paid at least $25,000 to attend. (Hosts such as Larry Mizel anted up a fat $500,000.)

Apparently Trump didn't party too hearty, though, because he took to social media the next morning to make an energetic claim that the photos of cheering people who greeted Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on August 7 were created by artificial intelligence.
click to enlarge crowd in airport hangar
The crowd gathered in a hangar to listen to Kamala Harris.
Evan Semón Photography
That crowd was estimated at between 10,000 and 15,000 people, but on Truth Social on August 11, Trump said it was all fake, and that Harris had been busted by an airport maintenance worker who “noticed the fake crowd picture.”

Harris should be “disqualified” from the 2024 election, Trump continued, “because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!”

The claim has been debunked by numerous media outlets, including CNN this morning. And photographer Evan Semón, a longtime Westword contributor, knows the crunch was real: He was there to shoot the event for the United Auto Workers Union. "This is total bullshit," he says of the faked-photo charge. "For former president Trump and his team to make this sort of accusation seems very petty. I would hope they could focus on issues to move the country forward and gain votes by telling the truth instead of fabricating stories like this."

Adds Semón: "It's pretty hard to take a photo that curry favors to one campaign or the other. A photographer can only capture what is directly in front of them at any given time. As a photographer and journalist who respects the power of the still image, I'm hurt and offended that the former president continues to promote this far-right conspiracy theory — one easily disproved."

By photos such as these that Semón took in Detroit:

click to enlarge woman in white jacket waves
Kamala Harris greets the crowd.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Tim Walz, the new vice-presidential candidate, greets the crowd.
Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge Man in suit, woman in white jacket.
Tim Walz and Kamala Harris at the Detroit rally.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge woman giving speech in front of plane.
Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Detroit.
Evan Semón Photography
Trump's most recent visit to Aspen wasn't nearly as exciting as that time back in 1990, when then-Trump wife Ivana accosted then-Trump girlfriend Marla Maples on the slopes. Sadly, Semón was not on hand to capture that catfight action.

Here is Semón in Detroit (we think):
click to enlarge man with camera with big crowd, plane behind
Evan Semon's selfie...or is that AI?
Evan Semón Photography
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
