Suncor Refinery Possibly Spewing More Toxic Gas Than Usual This Week

If you see the Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City "flaring up" over the next few days, relax: It's not going to explode. It might be polluting the air a bit more than usual, though. The plant is undergoing maintenance to comply with Environmental Protection Agency regulations that could cause more flare-ups, a Suncor spokeswoman says.

"There will not be any change to what neighbors see," she wrote in an email. That is, unless "there is a process upset, at which point increased flaring could occur." The maintenance is expected to last through Wednesday.

Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks shared the news on his Facebook page. Though the refinery isn't in his jurisdiction, residents who live in his district know far too well that it is visible from northeast Denver.