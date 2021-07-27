Meet the 2021 Olympians From Colorado

Anastasjia Zolotic, fifteen, is one of the youngest Colorado Olympians.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics have begun — and the fact that signage at the Games features the date "2020" speaks to the strange path they've taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Colorado athletes are well represented, and three have already earned gold medals for the U.S. of A.: Will Shaner in the 10-Meter Air Rifle, Amber English in skeet shooting, and fifteen-year-old Anastasjia Zolotic, who finished atop the field in tae kwon do — the first American of either gender to do so at the Olympics.

The three are among the 34 athletes who call Colorado home and are competing in this year's events; the state has the third-highest number of athletes on the 613-member team, behind California (126) and Florida (51).

To help you keep track of Coloradans such as wrestler Adeline Gray, a recent Westword cover story subject, we've listed the group alphabetically below, complete with information about their age, sport, birthplace and hometown, plus a fun fact culled from their linked Team USA bio:

Valarie Allman

Track and Field

Discus Throw

DOB: 2/23/1995

Birthplace: Newark, Delaware

Hometown: Longmont, Colorado

Fun fact: "Began throwing discus so she could go to the annual spaghetti dinner that the throwers had every year."

Christopher Blevins

Mountain Bike

Cross Country

DOB: 3/14/1998

Birthplace: Durango, Colorado

Hometown: Durango, Colorado

Fun fact: "His pre-race ritual is to have pancakes and coffee three hours before the start of the race, then he will go back to his hotel room or team trailer to meditate."

Hillary Bor

Track and Field

3,000-Meter Steeplechase

DOB: 11/22/1989

Birthplace: Eldoret, Kenya

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Is currently a sergeant serving at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado."

Kendall Chase

Rowing

Women's Four

DOB: 8/25/1994

Birthplace: San Francisco, California

Hometown: Evergreen, Colorado

Fun fact: "Enjoys watching TV, consuming large amounts of calories, beating all her friends in liars' dice and cards, making and watching TikToks, and loves playing outside."

Emma Coburn

Track and Field

3,000-Meter Steeplechase

DOB: 10/19/1990

Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado

Hometown: Crested Butte, Colorado

Fun fact: "At age 21, was the youngest U.S. runner to compete at the 2012 Olympic Games."

Val Constien

Track and Field

3,000-Meter Steeplechase

DOB: 3/21/1996

Birthplace: Edwards, Colorado

Hometown: Edwards, Colorado

Fun fact: "Musically talented, can play the piano and French horn."

Elise Cranny

Track and Field

5,000-Meter

DOB: 5/9/1996

Birthplace: Niwot, Colorado

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Fun fact: "Daughter of Bob and Sandy Cranny. Both parents were competitive triathletes."

Colin Duffy

Climbing

Combined, Lead

DOB: 12/10/2003

Birthplace: Broomfield, Colorado

Hometown: Broomfield, Colorado

Fun fact: "Passionate about rescuing animals and has rescued both a dog, Lucky, and a cat, Sparky."

Amro ElGeziry

Modern Pentathlon

DOB: 11/29/1986

Birthplace: Cairo, Egypt

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "My wife and my 2 brothers are Olympians in the same sport."

EXPAND (Clockwise from upper left) Haleigh Washington, Will Shaner, Amber English, Erin Huck, Hillary Bor and Adeline Gray. teamusa.org

Amber English

Shotgun Shooting

Skeet

DOB: 10/25/1989

Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Continues to work towards a new Army officer career as a first lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) attached to the Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Georgia."

Mason Finley

Track and Field

Discus Throw

DOB: 10/7/1990

Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri

Hometown: Chaffee County, Colorado

Fun fact: "Favorite professional sport teams are the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA) and Kansas City Royals (MLB)."

Maddie Godby

Track Cycling

Keirin, Sprint

DOB: 9/5/1992

Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado

Hometown: Louisville, Colorado

Fun fact: "Became the first American female to be invited to race the prestigious Japanese Keirin School."

Adeline Gray

Wrestling, Freestyle Wrestling

DOB: 1/15/1991

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Fun fact: "Gray is the only U.S. wrestler, male or female, to have won five Senior World titles."

Ildar Hafizov

Wrestling

Greco-Roman Wrestling

DOB: 1/30/1988

Birthplace: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Two-time U.S. World Team member (2017, 2019). Three-time World Team member for Uzbekistan."

G’Angelo Hancock

Wrestling

Greco-Roman Wrestling

DOB: 7/27/1997

Hometown: Fountain, Colorado

Fun fact: "2019 U.S. Open Outstanding Wrestler, 2019 U23 World Team Trials outstanding wrestler."

Lindsey Horan

Soccer

DOB: 5/26/1994

Birthplace: Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Hometown: Golden, Colorado

Fun fact: "Spent four years at Paris Saint-Germain before signing with the Portland Thorns."

Erin Huck

Mountain Bike

DOB: 6/17/1981

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Fun fact: "Hobbies include reading, gardening, hiking, running, and camping with her husband and two Labrador Retrievers."

Benard Keter

Track and Field

3,000-Mmeter Steeplechase

DOB: 5/25/1992

Birthplace: Molo, Kenya

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Member of the U.S. Army WCAP program."

Woody Kincaid

Track and Field

5,000-Meter, 10,000-Meter

DOB: 9/21/1992

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Fun fact: "Secured his spot in the Bowerman Track Club after the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 2016."

Lucas Kozeniesky

Rifle Shooting

10-Meter Air Rifle, Mixed Team 10-Meter Air Rifle

DOB: 5/31/1995

Birthplace: Meterie, Louisiana

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Became the first Wolfpack All-American since 1975, and in 2016, and became the first shooter from North Carolina State University to compete at the Olympic Games Rio 2016."

Annie Kunz

Track and Field

Heptathalon

DOB: 2/16/1993

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Fun fact: "Volunteered as a youth soccer coach and helped with the Special Olympics Rush Thunder."

Zachary Lokken

American Canoe

Canoe Slalom

DOB: 3/25/1994

Birthplace: Durango, Colorado

Hometown: Durango, Colorado

Fun fact: "Nickname is 'Bug.' Hobbies include skiing and longboarding."

Kevin McDowell

Triathalon

DOB: 8/1/1992

Birthplace: Park Ridge, Illinois

Current Residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "In 2011, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and took six months off to complete chemotherapy.... McDowell is now a seven-time World Cup medalist and recently celebrated ten years cancer-free."

Cody Melphy

Rugby

Position: Fly Half

DOB: 4/5/1993

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Fun fact: "Specialist in the U.S. Army."

Yul Moldauer

Gymnastics

Team, Floor Exercise

DOB: 8/26/1996

Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

Fun fact: "Hobbies include mixing music, working on cars, and haircuts."

Jordyn Poulter

Volleyball

Position: Setter

DOB: 7/31/1997

Birthplace: Naperville, Illinois

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

Fun fact: "Aspiring filmmaker. Plays the piano and guitar."

Haleigh Washington

Volleyball

Position: Middle

DOB: 9/22/1995

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Named the 2013 Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year."

Brooke Raboutou

Climbing

Combined, Bouldering, Speed

DOB: 4/9/2001

Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado

Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Fun fact: "Daughter of former climbing world cup champions Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou."

Summer Rappaport

Triathalon

DOB: 7/25/1991

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Thornton, Colorado

Fun fact: "13-time ITU Triathlon World Cup medalist (8 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze)."



Samantha Schultz

Modern Pentathlon

DOB: 3/27/1992

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Fun fact: "Favorite Foods: strawberries, frozen yogurt, salmon and dark chocolate."

Will Shaner

Shooting

10-Meter Air Rifle, Mixed Team 10-Meter Air Rifle

DOB: 4/25/2001

Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "Started in shooting sports when he was 9 years old at a small 4-H program in Rifle, Colorado."

Jessica Thoennes

Rowing

Position: Women's Eight

DOB: 9/20/1995

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Fun fact: "Was an AP Scholar in high school."

Jacarra Winchester

Wrestling

DOB: 10/19/1992

Hometown: Marshall, Missouri

Current residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "U.S. Olympic Training Center resident athlete."

Anastasjia Zolotic

Tae Kwon Do

DOB: 11/23/2002

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fun fact: "I am 15 years old, I have a younger sister and a dog. I am a very outgoing and friendly person. I love the beach and going on boats. I like to sing and dance even though I am very bad at both. I also enjoy doing crafts, as well as baking/cooking."