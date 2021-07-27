Meet the 2021 Olympians From Colorado

- Local
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics have begun — and the fact that signage at the Games features the date "2020" speaks to the strange path they've taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Colorado athletes are well represented, and three have already earned gold medals for the U.S. of A.: Will Shaner in the 10-Meter Air Rifle, Amber English in skeet shooting, and fifteen-year-old Anastasjia Zolotic, who finished atop the field in tae kwon do — the first American of either gender to do so at the Olympics.
The three are among the 34 athletes who call Colorado home and are competing in this year's events; the state has the third-highest number of athletes on the 613-member team, behind California (126) and Florida (51).
To help you keep track of Coloradans such as wrestler Adeline Gray, a recent Westword cover story subject, we've listed the group alphabetically below, complete with information about their age, sport, birthplace and hometown, plus a fun fact culled from their linked Team USA bio:
Valarie Allman
Track and Field
Discus Throw
DOB: 2/23/1995
Birthplace: Newark, Delaware
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado
Fun fact: "Began throwing discus so she could go to the annual spaghetti dinner that the throwers had every year."
Christopher Blevins
Mountain Bike
Cross Country
DOB: 3/14/1998
Birthplace: Durango, Colorado
Hometown: Durango, Colorado
Fun fact: "His pre-race ritual is to have pancakes and coffee three hours before the start of the race, then he will go back to his hotel room or team trailer to meditate."
Hillary Bor
Track and Field
3,000-Meter Steeplechase
DOB: 11/22/1989
Birthplace: Eldoret, Kenya
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Is currently a sergeant serving at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado."
Kendall Chase
Rowing
Women's Four
DOB: 8/25/1994
Birthplace: San Francisco, California
Hometown: Evergreen, Colorado
Fun fact: "Enjoys watching TV, consuming large amounts of calories, beating all her friends in liars' dice and cards, making and watching TikToks, and loves playing outside."
Emma Coburn
Track and Field
3,000-Meter Steeplechase
DOB: 10/19/1990
Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado
Hometown: Crested Butte, Colorado
Fun fact: "At age 21, was the youngest U.S. runner to compete at the 2012 Olympic Games."
Val Constien
Track and Field
3,000-Meter Steeplechase
DOB: 3/21/1996
Birthplace: Edwards, Colorado
Hometown: Edwards, Colorado
Fun fact: "Musically talented, can play the piano and French horn."
Elise Cranny
Track and Field
5,000-Meter
DOB: 5/9/1996
Birthplace: Niwot, Colorado
Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
Fun fact: "Daughter of Bob and Sandy Cranny. Both parents were competitive triathletes."
Colin Duffy
Climbing
Combined, Lead
DOB: 12/10/2003
Birthplace: Broomfield, Colorado
Hometown: Broomfield, Colorado
Fun fact: "Passionate about rescuing animals and has rescued both a dog, Lucky, and a cat, Sparky."
Amro ElGeziry
Modern Pentathlon
DOB: 11/29/1986
Birthplace: Cairo, Egypt
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "My wife and my 2 brothers are Olympians in the same sport."
Amber English
Shotgun Shooting
Skeet
DOB: 10/25/1989
Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Continues to work towards a new Army officer career as a first lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) attached to the Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Georgia."
Mason Finley
Track and Field
Discus Throw
DOB: 10/7/1990
Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri
Hometown: Chaffee County, Colorado
Fun fact: "Favorite professional sport teams are the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), Denver Nuggets (NBA) and Kansas City Royals (MLB)."
Maddie Godby
Track Cycling
Keirin, Sprint
DOB: 9/5/1992
Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado
Hometown: Louisville, Colorado
Fun fact: "Became the first American female to be invited to race the prestigious Japanese Keirin School."
Adeline Gray
Wrestling, Freestyle Wrestling
DOB: 1/15/1991
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Fun fact: "Gray is the only U.S. wrestler, male or female, to have won five Senior World titles."
Ildar Hafizov
Wrestling
Greco-Roman Wrestling
DOB: 1/30/1988
Birthplace: Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Two-time U.S. World Team member (2017, 2019). Three-time World Team member for Uzbekistan."
G’Angelo Hancock
Wrestling
Greco-Roman Wrestling
DOB: 7/27/1997
Hometown: Fountain, Colorado
Fun fact: "2019 U.S. Open Outstanding Wrestler, 2019 U23 World Team Trials outstanding wrestler."
Lindsey Horan
Soccer
DOB: 5/26/1994
Birthplace: Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Hometown: Golden, Colorado
Fun fact: "Spent four years at Paris Saint-Germain before signing with the Portland Thorns."
Erin Huck
Mountain Bike
DOB: 6/17/1981
Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
Fun fact: "Hobbies include reading, gardening, hiking, running, and camping with her husband and two Labrador Retrievers."
Benard Keter
Track and Field
3,000-Mmeter Steeplechase
DOB: 5/25/1992
Birthplace: Molo, Kenya
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Member of the U.S. Army WCAP program."
Woody Kincaid
Track and Field
5,000-Meter, 10,000-Meter
DOB: 9/21/1992
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Fun fact: "Secured his spot in the Bowerman Track Club after the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 2016."
Lucas Kozeniesky
Rifle Shooting
10-Meter Air Rifle, Mixed Team 10-Meter Air Rifle
DOB: 5/31/1995
Birthplace: Meterie, Louisiana
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Became the first Wolfpack All-American since 1975, and in 2016, and became the first shooter from North Carolina State University to compete at the Olympic Games Rio 2016."
Annie Kunz
Track and Field
Heptathalon
DOB: 2/16/1993
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Fun fact: "Volunteered as a youth soccer coach and helped with the Special Olympics Rush Thunder."
Zachary Lokken
American Canoe
Canoe Slalom
DOB: 3/25/1994
Birthplace: Durango, Colorado
Hometown: Durango, Colorado
Fun fact: "Nickname is 'Bug.' Hobbies include skiing and longboarding."
Kevin McDowell
Triathalon
DOB: 8/1/1992
Birthplace: Park Ridge, Illinois
Current Residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "In 2011, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and took six months off to complete chemotherapy.... McDowell is now a seven-time World Cup medalist and recently celebrated ten years cancer-free."
Cody Melphy
Rugby
Position: Fly Half
DOB: 4/5/1993
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Fun fact: "Specialist in the U.S. Army."
Yul Moldauer
Gymnastics
Team, Floor Exercise
DOB: 8/26/1996
Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Fun fact: "Hobbies include mixing music, working on cars, and haircuts."
Jordyn Poulter
Volleyball
Position: Setter
DOB: 7/31/1997
Birthplace: Naperville, Illinois
Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Fun fact: "Aspiring filmmaker. Plays the piano and guitar."
Haleigh Washington
Volleyball
Position: Middle
DOB: 9/22/1995
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Named the 2013 Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year."
Brooke Raboutou
Climbing
Combined, Bouldering, Speed
DOB: 4/9/2001
Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado
Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
Fun fact: "Daughter of former climbing world cup champions Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou."
Summer Rappaport
Triathalon
DOB: 7/25/1991
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Hometown: Thornton, Colorado
Fun fact: "13-time ITU Triathlon World Cup medalist (8 golds, 4 silvers, 1 bronze)."
Samantha Schultz
Modern Pentathlon
DOB: 3/27/1992
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Fun fact: "Favorite Foods: strawberries, frozen yogurt, salmon and dark chocolate."
Will Shaner
Shooting
10-Meter Air Rifle, Mixed Team 10-Meter Air Rifle
DOB: 4/25/2001
Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "Started in shooting sports when he was 9 years old at a small 4-H program in Rifle, Colorado."
Jessica Thoennes
Rowing
Position: Women's Eight
DOB: 9/20/1995
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Fun fact: "Was an AP Scholar in high school."
Jacarra Winchester
Wrestling
DOB: 10/19/1992
Hometown: Marshall, Missouri
Current residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "U.S. Olympic Training Center resident athlete."
Anastasjia Zolotic
Tae Kwon Do
DOB: 11/23/2002
Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fun fact: "I am 15 years old, I have a younger sister and a dog. I am a very outgoing and friendly person. I love the beach and going on boats. I like to sing and dance even though I am very bad at both. I also enjoy doing crafts, as well as baking/cooking."
