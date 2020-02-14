Mel Tucker Brutally F-Bombed on Twitter After Jump From CU to MSU

When Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson put football coach Mel Tucker on blast for his decision to bail on his gig at the University of Colorado Boulder in favor of Michigan State University, he ended one of his tweets by confessing, "I want to beat him up today on social media. What else can I do?"

Plenty of others have piled on Tucker — and their language hasn't been nearly as polite as Pearson's. As Tucker's jump became one of the biggest sports stories in the country, CU Buffs loyalists and fans of college sports in general have unleashed enough F-bombs to make the entire hip-hop industry jealous. (See a sampling below.)

Nationally, at least, most members of the sports-pundit class say that they understand why Tucker split. After all, his salary was doubled, and his coaching staffers were promised comparable raises, too. Problem is, Tucker had tweeted that he'd rejected MSU's entreaties and remained committed to Colorado football mere days before proving otherwise. His sudden departure incensed the likes of Pearson, whose grandson, Toren Pittman, signed up to attend CU in large part because of Tucker's assurances that he planned to stick around for the long haul.

Another talking point: Players face severe restrictions if they want to dump one gridiron program in favor of another, but coaches like Tucker are free to do as they wish, and damn the consequences.

Our picks for the twenty most memorable reactions to Tucker's brusque goodbye include plenty of the aforementioned obscenity, but we added some others for variety's sake — and ended our list with what is apparently the worst insult anyone from Boulder can imagine.

Number 20:

Hopefully he doesn't leave your school after one year but maybe go fuck yourself — Soulless Mel Tucker (@Zed54155992) February 13, 2020

Number 19:

Problem isn’t Mel Tucker it’s the system. @NCAA basically says fuck these kids. — Tim (@harriotttim) February 12, 2020

Number 18:

Mel Tucker bailing on CU is a real asshole move. You recruited and told kids and families that you were building something, then bail in less than a year — Scott Biggs (@ScottBiggs) February 12, 2020

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Mel Tucker is a lying motherfu**er. May ole Sparty shit in your bed! https://t.co/3ywD56YuLD — AL Piel (@defiantadp) February 12, 2020

Number 14:

Fuck Mel Tucker, fucking snake . Can't wait to watch him get clapped by Michigan and Ohio State every year! — Kylo (@Kylo_Wuff) February 13, 2020

Number 13:

What a chicken shit to scared to face the players. Good riddance Mel Tucker!!!!!!!! Just because he wanted a bigger paycheck no loyalty at all!!!! — Gary Tyler (@GaryTyl09702909) February 12, 2020

Number 12:

Mel Tucker says it has always been his “dream” to coach at msu



On an unrelated note, his favorite restaurant is Applebee’s — Fuck Msu (@msutrash1) February 13, 2020

Number 11:

Real asshole move there Mr. Mel Tucker — A.J. Stewart (@Jjstewsauce) February 12, 2020

Number 10:

So I've seen a lot of stuff about this Mel Tucker guy leaving Colorado for Michigan State. My only real question is why the fuck do any of you care about CU? — Voltron (@VANSquadBerg) February 12, 2020

Number 9:

Fuck Mel Tucker and the entire Michigan state spartan program. — keyte (@sparkykeyte) February 12, 2020

Number 8:

Especially football season. Fuck Mel Tucker. — Black Irish (@_Black_Irish) February 12, 2020

Number 7:

By the way, fuck Mel Tucker, and fuck Michigan State. — Trevor Norris (@TNorrisNU) February 12, 2020

Number 6:

Mel tucker favorite song.

Good riddance you no integrity hypocrite piece of shit.

Go buffs https://t.co/ZnmZsZHllg — Tyler blair (@Tylerbl21154844) February 12, 2020

Number 5:

I’m so salty about this Mel Tucker shit. Complete fraud — jack (@thejacklong) February 12, 2020

Number 4:

You're committed to what? Every single @CUBuffsFootball coach is either worthless or has a bit of success and takes off, and you are no different. You made a promise to Colorado, and a promise to the kids YOU recruited. You are a stupid peice of shit Mel Tucker @Coach_mtucker https://t.co/uCbUfOA5oA — Patrick Murphy (@FumarMota) February 12, 2020

Number 3:

What Rhymes with Mel Tucker ?? Lying Mother Fucker — Here's_Johnny- (@Sportster5280) February 12, 2020

Number 2:

If this is true, which i’m not sure it is, Mel Tucker lied to his recruit’s faces, to the donor’s faces, and to the fan’s faces. What a scum https://t.co/hGTBDlM89F — Bryce T (@_bryce_t18) February 12, 2020

Number 1: