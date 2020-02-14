 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
One of CU Boulder's official portraits of now-departed football coach Mel Tucker.
One of CU Boulder's official portraits of now-departed football coach Mel Tucker.
colorado.edu

Mel Tucker Brutally F-Bombed on Twitter After Jump From CU to MSU

Michael Roberts | February 14, 2020 | 7:25am
AA

When Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson put football coach Mel Tucker on blast for his decision to bail on his gig at the University of Colorado Boulder in favor of Michigan State University, he ended one of his tweets by confessing, "I want to beat him up today on social media. What else can I do?"

Plenty of others have piled on Tucker — and their language hasn't been nearly as polite as Pearson's. As Tucker's jump became one of the biggest sports stories in the country, CU Buffs loyalists and fans of college sports in general have unleashed enough F-bombs to make the entire hip-hop industry jealous. (See a sampling below.)

Nationally, at least, most members of the sports-pundit class say that they understand why Tucker split. After all, his salary was doubled, and his coaching staffers were promised comparable raises, too. Problem is, Tucker had tweeted that he'd rejected MSU's entreaties and remained committed to Colorado football mere days before proving otherwise. His sudden departure incensed the likes of Pearson, whose grandson, Toren Pittman, signed up to attend CU in large part because of Tucker's assurances that he planned to stick around for the long haul.

Related Stories

Another talking point: Players face severe restrictions if they want to dump one gridiron program in favor of another, but coaches like Tucker are free to do as they wish, and damn the consequences.

Our picks for the twenty most memorable reactions to Tucker's brusque goodbye include plenty of the aforementioned obscenity, but we added some others for variety's sake — and ended our list with what is apparently the worst insult anyone from Boulder can imagine.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >