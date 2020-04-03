Metro Denver School Buildings Closed for Rest of Academic Year

Today, April 3, fourteen metro Denver school districts announced that in-person learning at their facilities will not happen again during the 2019-2020 academic year because of the fight against COVID-19. In its place, the districts will offer remote instruction, with a hoped-for return to the buildings in August.

The districts represented are Denver, 27J, Adams 12, Adams 14, Aurora, Cherry Creek, Clear Creek, Douglas County, Englewood, Jefferson County, Littleton, Mapleton, Sheridan and Westminster.

This move doesn't qualify as a surprise. On April 1, Governor Jared Polis extended the closure of schools in Colorado to April 30, but noted that many districts were already making plans for remote learning through the remainder of the current school year and suggested that reopening schools might prove to be impractical even if his stay-at-home order is lifted soon.

Polis has a 1:30 p.m. press conference scheduled to take place at the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial. Expect this subject to be among those he addresses.

In the meantime, here's the release just sent out by the school districts: