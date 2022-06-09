COVID in Colorado: More Than 100 New Outbreaks in a Week

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment continue to show some of the widest spread of the virus in months — and that includes outbreaks. Even though the CDPHE no longer requires most businesses and events to report outbreaks, instead just encouraging them to inform local public-health agencies, the reported number of new outbreaks was almost twice as many as the week before, hitting triple digits.
Here are the current COVID numbers in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. June 8, along with information from our previous COVID data roundup, which drew from June 1 data:
1,466,732 cases (up 17,592 from June 1)
63,300 hospitalized (up 369 from June 1)
64 counties (unchanged from June 1)
12,599 deaths among cases (up 51 from June 1)
13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 18 from June 1)
9,030 outbreaks (up 79 from June 1)
Four takeaways:
• The 17,592 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending June 8 represent a dip from the 22,842 reported on June 1. Daily counts remain at an elevated level, however. The 3,075 cases registered on June 2 were the most on a single day since 3,133 on February 8; the number on June 7, the most recent available, was 2,458.
• New hospitalization numbers more than doubled, from 180 on June 1 to 369 on June 8. New admissions peaked at 136 on May 29 and have slid since then, topping out at 80 on June 7. Still, the numbers are higher than they've been since February, and the total of 270 hospitalizations for the week of June 7 was last exceeded by 321 on March 1.
• Fatalities aren't following this pattern, though. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by 18 on June 8, compared to the 23 added on June 1.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 11.81 is roughly the same as it was a week earlier. But the 13.38 percent rate on June 8 is almost three times the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to surpass. COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of May 22, the most recent for which information is available, show that variants of Omicron continue to rule. According to the department's breakdown, 65.61 percent of cases were linked to Omicron 2, 24.57 to Omicron 3, 5.06 percent to Omicron 4, 4.62 percent to Omicron 5, and 0.14 percent to the original Omicron strain.
Meanwhile, 101 new or tweaked outbreaks appeared on the state health department's updated June 8 roster — a major bump from the 57 on June 1. The biggest reasons for the rise were outbreaks at health-care facilities, which went from 40 on June 1 to 76 on June 8; most of them specialize in senior care.
No K-12 schools appeared — unsurprising, given the end of the 2021-2022 academic year at most educational institutions — but outbreaks were cited at nine child-care centers and two group homes. Moreover, outbreaks registered in several counties where few have been reported in recent months, including Otero, Custer and Kit Carson.
Among the newly listed outbreaks were a Whole Foods in Golden tied to 23 infections; a Costco in Lone Tree; a Pro Health manufacturing site in Yuma County with 33 staff cases; a pair of overnight camps in Larimer and Park counties; and a social gathering in El Paso County.
Here are the 101 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on June 8, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 48th Avenue — Catholic Charities Women's Shelter: May 2022, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 6/2/2022, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases
2. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/6/2022, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case
3. All Points North: May 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Treatment (Inpatient), Eagle County, 6/1/2022, 9 resident cases
4. Annunciation Heights, Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 6/7/2022, 5 staff cases
5. Applewood Place (23D467): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/3/2022, 25 resident cases, 5 staff cases
6. ARA at the Woodlands (23G125): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/27/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
7. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 6/6/2022, 3 staff cases
8. Bethany Nursing and Rehab Center (020420): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 6/2/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
9. Boulder Country Day School: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/6/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
10. Boulder County Jail: May 2022, Jail, Boulder County, 6/2/2022, 5 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
11. Boulder Montessori School: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/2/2022, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
12. Bright Horizons — Louisville: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/6/2022, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
13. Broadview Health and Rehabilitation Center (020321): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5/24/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
14. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 6/1/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
15. Brookshire House Rehabilitation and Care Community (020403): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
16. Caley Ridge Assisted Living Community (230487): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/30/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
17. Camp Santa Maria, Overnight Camp, Park County, 6/6/2022, 10 staff cases
18. Cantril House Assisted Living (230561): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 6/1/2022, 2 staff cases
19. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation (02X369): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Eagle County, 5/11/2022, 5 staff cases
20. CCD Department of Human Services — Castro Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 5/27/2022, 5 staff cases
21. Chateau at Sharmar Village (2306N1): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 5/27/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
22. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center (020428): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/3/2022, 3 resident cases
23. Colorado State Penitentiary: June 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 6/2/2022, 4 resident cases, 15 staff cases
24. Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility: May 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 6/3/2022, 7 resident cases, 6 staff cases
25. Columbine Commons Assisted Living (23R659): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/8/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
26. Cordera KinderCare Learning Center, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 6/2/2022, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
27. Costco Wholesale #468: May 2022, Retailer, Douglas County, 6/2/2022, 15 staff cases
28. Cottonwood Inn Rehab and Extended Care Center (02E994): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 6/3/2022, 4 staff cases
29. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation Center (020372): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 5/24/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
30. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 6/7/2022, 3 staff cases
31. Douglas County Jail: May 2022, Jail, Douglas County, 5/27/2022, 15 resident cases
32. Elevation Care and Rehabilitation Center (020431): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/2/2022, 7 resident cases, 4 staff cases
33. Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center (021141): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 6/7/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
34. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/1/2022, 16 resident cases, 4 staff cases
35. Fowler Health Care (020219): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 6/6/2022, 2 staff cases
36. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/25/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
37. Golden Orchard II (2304U9): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
38. Golden Valley Assisted Living (230667): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 5/20/2022, 2 resident cases
39. Good Samaritan Society Estes Park Village (23L115): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 6/2/2022, 1 resident case, 10 staff cases
40. Good Samaritan Society Water Valley Sr Lvg Resort (23V721): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/1/2022, 4 staff cases
41. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus — Skilled Nursing (02D975): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 6/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases
42. Greeley Village LLC (23Q715): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/2/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
43. Greenridge Place (23Y387): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/26/2022, 2 staff cases
44. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/1/2022, 4 resident cases, 10 staff cases
45. Harmony Home — Jay Drive #2 (2301E9): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 5/26/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
46. High Desert Assisted Living — House 2 LLC (23G929): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/26/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
47. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 5/25/2022, 5 staff cases
48. Hope Montessori Academy- Thornton: May 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 6/7/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
49. Horizons Care Center (021111): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 6/7/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
50. Hover Manor Active Healthcare — Independent Living Facility, Boulder County, 6/6/2022, 7 resident cases, 2 staff cases
51. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/1/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
52. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/31/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
53. Kinnick Center RTF (2303FH): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/6/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
54. Legacy Village of Castle Pines (23O530): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/27/2022, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
55. Legend of Colorado Springs (2309QO), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/1/2022, 8 resident cases, 3 staff cases
56. Life Care Center of Pueblo (020641): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 5/26/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
57. Lighthouse Assisted Living — Elizabeth House (23R130): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/2/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
58. Lincoln House RTF (2304Y5), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/2/2022, 3 resident cases
59. Lincoln Meadows Senior Living (23D500): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/30/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
60. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 6/2/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
61. Manhattan Apartments (0503RE), Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 6/3/2022, 2 resident cases
62. MeadowView of Greeley (23N615): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 5/25/2022, 3 staff cases
63. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 6/3/2022, 5 staff cases
64. Mon Petit Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 6/7/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
65. Monarch Manor (230472): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
66. Morningstar Assisted Living Of Littleton (23N258): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/2/2022, 2 staff cases
67. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 6/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
68. New Mercer Commons (23036U): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 5/13/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
69. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/24/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
70. Parkson Corp DBA Meurer Research, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 6/2/2022, 6 staff cases
71. Pioneer Health Care Center (020256): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 5/26/2022, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
72. Pro Health: May 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Yuma County, 5/31/2022, 33 staff cases
73. Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (020315): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 5/20/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
74. Residence at Grand Mesa (23R116): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/26/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
75. Rosewood (0504A3): May 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 6/6/2022, 2 resident cases
76. Senior Care Assisted Living Jersey House (23X282): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
77. Senior Living at The Sierra Ridge LLC (23S217), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/31/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
78. Social Gathering — El Paso County: May 2022, Social Gathering, El Paso County, 5/24/2022, 6 attendee cases
79. Stephen's Farm at Adeo Colorado (23A930): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/1/2022, 3 staff cases
80. Suites at Clermont Park Care Center (020454): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/1/2022, 4 staff cases
81. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
82. Target Distribution Center: May 2022, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 6/7/2022, 8 staff cases
83. The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Longmont (2303KO): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 6/2/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
84. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/27/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
85. The Legacy at Burlington (2301PN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Kit Carson County, 6/2/2022, 2 resident cases
86. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): May 2022 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/30/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
87. The Sunshine House of Colorado Springs: May 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 6/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
88. The Valley Inn (02123H): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 6/1/2022, 2 staff cases
89. Thrivecare Chase, LLC (23YOTG), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/25/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
90. TLC Learning Center: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/1/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
91. University of Denver — Conflict Resolution, College/University, Denver County, 5/30/2022, 7 staff cases
92. Valley Assisted Living (23R322), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Custer County, 5/27/2022, 10 resident cases, 6 staff cases
93. Valley View Health Care Center (020643): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 5/25/2022, 2 staff cases
94. Valley View Villa (020195): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 6/6/2022, 2 staff cases
95. VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital: May 2022, Veterinary Clinic, Denver County, 5/27/2022, 6 staff cases
96. Venture for Success Preparatory Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/1/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
97. Vista Mesa Assisted Living Residence (23123I): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 6/6/2022, 3 staff cases
98. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — Administration Building: June 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 5./24/2022, 6 staff cases
99. Wheatridge Manor Care Center (020436): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/24/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
100. Whole Foods Market — Colfax, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6/7/2022, 23 staff cases
101. Willow Tree Care Center (021121): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 5/24/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases