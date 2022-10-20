"Troublesome" New COVID Variants Rising in Colorado

On October 10, the Colorado School of Public Health released a modeling report for COVID-19 that described the disease's outlook in the state as uncertain for the rest of the year, given the potential for new variants to arise. Now, ten days later, the most recent statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicate that two such mutations could be slowly gaining a foothold in the state, with one of them characterized as "troublesome" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Meanwhile, COVID cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate and outbreaks in Colorado are up from the previous week.
Here are the latest numbers from the state health department in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. October 19. They're juxtaposed with data from our previous COVID-19 roundup, which drew from October 12 stats:
1,666,327 cases (up 4,682 from October 12)
69.303 hospitalized (up 222 from October 12)
13,378 deaths among cases (up 24 from October 12)
14,093 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 28 from October 12)
9,852 outbreaks (up 18 from October 12)
Four takeaways:
• The new-case count of 4,682 is larger than the 4,133 recorded on October 12; the 798 on October 18 was the highest daily count of the week. Both figures qualify as a surprise, since many Coloradans confirm infections using home-test kits that aren't considered official by the CDPHE, and don't even report the results.
• Hospitalization stats, which have trended downward over the past month or more, climbed in three metrics. The hospitalization total on October 19 jumped by 222 over the previous seven days, compared to 143 for the week ending October 12. Likewise, the 179 patients listed as hospitalized during the week of October 18 outpaced the 165 on October 11, and the daily admissions average stood at 38, compared to 36 a week earlier.
• Fatality stats have remained fairly steady. Deaths among cases went from twenty on October 12 to 24 on October 19, but deaths attributed to the disease fell from 32 to 28 over the same span.
• On October 12, the state's seven-day-average positivity rate slid to 5.07 percent, slightly above the 5 percent level the CDPHE prefers to see; a week later, the rate is at 6.18 percent. Meanwhile, samples sequenced by the CDPHE for the week of September 25 show that Omicron 5 continues to dominate, accounting for 80.17 percent of the cases. But BA.4.6, a variation on Omicron 4, nearly doubled in a week, landing at 12.07 percent, and two new variants, BF.7, and BQ.1, at 2.59 percent each. The previous week, BF.7 accounted for a trace of sampled infections (0.02098), while BF.7 didn't register at all.
BF.7 was identified over recent weeks in China's Mongolia region and has since popped up in India, Europe and the United States; it's extremely transmissible and is believed to cause an infection with a lower viral load than previous variants. BQ.1 and the related BQ.1.1, which has not yet been identified in Colorado, are spinoffs from Omicron 5 that have gotten Fauci's attention. In an interview with CBS News, he said, "When you get variants like that, you look at what their rate of increase is as a relative proportion of the variants, and this has a pretty troublesome doubling time."
Also doubling were new or tweaked outbreaks made public by the CDPHE; they went from seventeen on October 12 to 34 in the October 19 report. They're dominated by health-care facilities that specialize in senior care, and all but two have experienced at least one previous outbreak. Jefferson County sites account for nine of the outbreaks, by far the most for any municipality this week.
Here are the 34 new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on October 19, including information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. The department no longer provides details regarding the overall number of infections or deaths, or whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.
1. Applewood Place (23D467): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/10/2022
2. Arbor View Assisted Living (230413): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/13/2022
3. Ardent Health and Rehabilitation Center (020410): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 10/11/2022
4. Arvada Care and Rehabilitation Center (020415): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 10/13/2022
5. Balfour Retirement Community (2303H2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/6/2022
6. Bear Creek Senior Living SNF (0205VM): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 10/7/2022
7. Boulder County Jail: October 2022, Jail, Boulder County, 10/13/2022
8. Brookdale Broadmoor (2305CK): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/19/2022
9. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/11/2022
10. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (23N600): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2022
11. Brookside Rehabilitation and Wellness (02YWQ1): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Douglas County,10/5/2022
12. Desert Willow Health and Rehabilitation Center (020675): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 10/18/2022
13. Family Health West Memory Care (231128): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/14/2022
14. Good Samaritan Society — Simla (020597): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Elbert County, 10/17/2022
15. Grand Junction Regional Center-House 10 (0511EM): October 2022, Healthcare, Intermediate Care, Mesa County, 10/11/2022
16. Greenridge Place (23Y387): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/14/2022
17. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Garfield County, 10/6/2022
18. Junction Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center (021299): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, La Plata County, 10/11/2022
19. La Plata County Jail, Jail, La Plata County, 10/10/2022
20. La Villa Grande Care Center (021161): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Mesa County, 10/4/2022
21. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/4/2022
22. Lit'l Patch of Heaven Inc. (230435): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/6/2022
23. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/14/2022
24. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/13/2022
25. Rowan Community, Inc (020459): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 10/17/2022
26. Seneff House (05U325), Healthcare, RCFDD Group Home, Pueblo County, 10/11/2022
27. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community (020423): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 10/5/2022
28. Sopris Lodge at Carbondale (23TDI7): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 10/17/2022
29. Springs Village Care Center (020535): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 10/5/2022
30. The Carillon at Boulder Creek Assisted Living (23V719): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/11/2022
31. The Legacy at Sterling (23P250): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 10/11/2022
32. The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail (23V340): October 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/12/2022
33. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): October 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 10/14/2022
34. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A (060408): October 2022, Healthcare, Intermediate Care, Jefferson County, 10/6/2022