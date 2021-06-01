Colorado's $1M Vaccination Drawings Not Causing Big Spike Yet

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The latest data about COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment avoids worst-case scenarios. More than two weeks after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened masking and physical distancing recommendations related to the novel coronavirus, most of the numbers related to cases, hospitalizations and the like are holding steady or have declined modestly.

But the news related to vaccinations doesn't deserve any celebrations, at least so far. Overall immunization stats are not yet showing the sort of bump that officials hoped would follow the announcement of drawings beginning this week and continuing into early July that will give $1 million apiece to a five separate individuals who've been inoculated — and the freshest daily totals are far worse than those from just over a week earlier.

Here are the most recent COVID-19 stats from the CDPHE, refreshed after 4 p.m. on May 31, juxtaposed with information from May 22, highlighted in our last roundup:

543,174 cases (up 5,773 from May 22)

8,953 variants of concern (up 619 from May 22)

686 variants under investigation (up 42 from May 22)

30,198 hospitalized (up 408 from May 22)

64 counties (unchanged from May 22)

6,580 deaths among cases (up 75 from May 22)

6,718 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 86 from May 22)

5,406 outbreaks (up 62 from May 22)

Four major takeaways:

• New hospitalizations dipped from 547 in the week before May 22 to 408 in the subsequent nine days — a substantial improvement.

• The rate of newly identified COVID-19 outbreaks is following the same trajectory. The total climbed by 101 during the seven days prior to May 22, but just 62 more have been reported since then.

• Too bad there hasn't been similar progress in association with most important figure — deaths attributed to COVID-19. Seventy people died from the disease in Colorado between May 16 and May 22, while 86 passed away from this cause in the nine days leading up to May 31.

• New COVID-19 cases didn't jump over the past week-plus, but neither did they tumble. Although the 5,773 cited in the preceding nine days is better than the 5,701 increase over the seven leading up to May 31, the difference is on the small side.

Here's the breakdown on new cases reported over the most recent ten-day period available. As you can see, only one day exceeded 1,000, and just 248 new infections were counted on May 30 — a probable benefit of the Memorial Day weekend.

May 30 — 248 Cases

May 29 — 412 Cases

May 28 — 502 Cases

May 27 — 654 Cases

May 26 — 727 Cases

May 25 — 696 Cases

May 24 — 1,313 Cases

May 23 — 376 Cases

May 22 — 552 Cases

May 21 — 780 Cases

The state's positivity rate of 3.51 percent on May 31 is higher than the 3.02 percent registered on May 23, but still well below the 5 percent threshold established by health department officials. Moreover, variants — which, according to the CDPHE, "spread easier, cause more severe disease, reduce the effectiveness of treatments or vaccine, or [are] harder to detect using current tests" — are escalating at a more laggard pace. The increase of 619 variants of concern over the nine days before May 31 is less than half of the 1,271 calculated in the May 16-22 time frame.

And then there are the hospitalization stats. The seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital was 57 on May 31, down from 69 on May 23, and the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state was closer to 500 in recent days; a week earlier, it had been in the 600-patient range. Here are the specifics:

New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date

May 31, 2021

35 patients admitted to the hospital

57 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 30, 2021

69 patients admitted to the hospital

62 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 29, 2021

49 patients admitted to the hospital

62 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 28, 2021

21 patients admitted to the hospital

65 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 27, 2021

56 patients admitted to the hospital

78 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 26, 2021

83 patients admitted to the hospital

82 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 25, 2021

84 patients admitted to the hospital

80 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 24, 2021

69 patients admitted to the hospital

84 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 23, 2021

75 patients admitted to the hospital

83 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 22, 2021

70 patients admitted to the hospital

77 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 21, 2021

112 patients admitted to the hospital

79 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19

May 31, 2021

506 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

469 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

37 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 30, 2021

517 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

471 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

46 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 29, 2021

509 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

462 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

47 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 28, 2021

493 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

453 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 27, 2021

546 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

508 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

38 (7 percent Persons Under Investigation

May 26, 2021

601 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

528 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

73 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 25, 2021

552 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

509 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

43 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 24, 2021

556 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

511 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

45 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 23, 2021

573 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

516 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

57 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 22, 2021

576 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

525 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

51 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

Unfortunately, the metrics found on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard are less inspirational, even if they look pretty strong out of context:

2,581,586 people fully immunized (up 134,193 from May 22)

3,022,501 people immunized with one dose (up 90,014 from May 22)

1,863 people vaccinated on May 30 with Pfizer vaccine (down 8,190); 5,322 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported May 30 but administered on an earlier date

835 people immunized on May 30 with Moderna vaccine (down 2,897); 2,530 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported May 30 but administered on an earlier date

164 people vaccinated on May 30 with Janssen vaccine (down 521); 594 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported May 30 but administered on an earlier date

The 134,193 additional people fully immunized in the nine days between May 22 and May 31 represents almost the same pace as the seven days from May 15 to May 22, when 103,474 people achieved that status. Moreover, the 90,014 bump of folks inoculated with at least one dose from May 22-31 is actually lower than the 119,532 counted in two fewer days, May 15-22. And the May 30 numbers are way down compared to those on May 22 for Pfizer (1,863 versus 9,310), Moderna (835 versus 5,093) and Janssen, aka Johnson & Johnson (164 versus 243).

Again, the Memorial Day weekend was probably a factor — one for which anticipated excitement over the drawings obviously didn't compensate.