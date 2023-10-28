 10 Saturday Night Live Shows With Colorado Connections | Westword
The Yuk Stops Here: Ten Saturday Night Live Episodes With Colorado Connections

From Lauren Boebert to Coach Prime, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and Roseanne, the joke's on us.
October 28, 2023
Lauren Boebert showed up to console Jim Jordan.
Lauren Boebert showed up to console Jim Jordan. Saturday Night Live/NBC
Colorado once again had a cameo on Saturday Night Live last weekend, when Representative Lauren Boebert called Jim Jordan to offer some consoling words on losing his bid to become Speaker of the House.

While she was slapping a hand grabbing her breast. While she was in a theater watching a production of Aladdin (which is at least a little more romantic than Beetlejuice).

The bit was fun, but not as good as the Coach Prime spoof from October 14, in which Kenan Thompson played Deion Sanders. That was one of the classic SNL sketches connected to Colorado. Here are nine more:
October 14, 2023: Kenan Thompson as Coach Prime. "We just keep winning, man, every game, every minute. We winning at life."

April 12, 2021: The Iceberg on the sinking of the Titanic. Coloradan Bowen Yang chills with the Weekend Update team.


February 13, 2021: Nathaniel Rateliff singing "Redemption." The Colorado musician wowed the crowd.
March 12, 2017:  "Good Day Denver!" with Danny Bangs (Animal Pornographer). This spoof inspired an impressive response from the Denver Zoo.

lumuneers ho hey in snl from mike on Vimeo.

October 9, 2016: The Lumineers sing "Ho Hey." Another great performance by a Colorado band.

October 28, 2013: Peyton Manning and the United Way. The new Denver Broncos quarterback takes a break for a commercial message.

December 17, 2011: Jesus Christ visits the Broncos' locker room. "The Holy Bible is my playbook," then-quarterback Tim Tebow says.
click to enlarge woman in red dress and two men
Jessica Biel as Jessica Rabbit, with husband Justin Timberlake below.
Saturday Night Live
March 7, 2009: Jessica Biel as Jessica Rabbit. The Boulder native and Fairview High School grad pops up to visit husband Justin Timberlake.


February 16, 1991: Roseanne Barr hosts for the first time. The comedian who got her start in Denver hosts for the first of three times. November 18, 1989: Hans and Franz, Liposuction. Hans and Franz want to "suck you up," as Victoria Johnson plays Roseanne Barr.
