Tom Tancredo Predicts Trump's Border Wall Will Hit a Barrier: The Courts

Talk about a state of emergency! At any moment this morning, President Donald Trump is expected to announce a "national emergency" that would allow him to bypass Congress, not to mention the U.S. Constitution, and grab funds to build his long-promised wall at the border between the United States and Mexico, or at least a "barrier."

But former congressman Tom Tancredo, who's just back from a second visit to the border, thinks that Trump's move will hit a fast barrier itself. "Democrats have been judge-shopping on this for weeks," he said in an email yesterday afternoon. "I think that by this time tomorrow, some U.S. district court despot will be offering an opinion he/she has already written. Then it’s off to the Supremes."