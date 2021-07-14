 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Coronavirus |

States Surrounding Colorado Are Still COVID-19 Sh*t Shows

Michael Roberts | July 14, 2021 | 6:33am
States Surrounding Colorado Are Still COVID-19 Sh*t ShowsEXPAND
Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Despite Governor Jared Polis's recent decision to rescind all emergency orders related to the fight against COVID-19, statistics for this state aren't all upbeat — and they're worse for many of the states surrounding Colorado.

According to new figures from the Mayo Clinic, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in several of Colorado's neighboring states and others in the region are among the highest in the United States right now. And some of the nearby state positivity rates tracked by Becker's Hospital Review are even lousier.

The Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 cases map is color-coded, with red and dark red marking states with case rates of ten or more per 100,000 residents. Of the seven states in this category as of July 14, two of them, Wyoming and Utah, border Colorado, and a third, Nevada, abuts Utah. Moreover, three of the other four — Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana — are all on this side of the Mississippi.

Related Stories

The clinic map showing overall cases uses a purple color scheme and displays the five states with the highest case counts in the darkest variation on that hue. Two of those five are Colorado border states: Utah and Arizona.

Regarding positivity rates, health experts consider anything over 5 percent to be a warning sign, since it indicates that not enough testing is being done to properly control the disease. The July 14 figures reveal that the two states with the highest positivity rates currently are Oklahoma and Kansas, direct neighbors of Colorado, with astronomical rates of 26.2 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively. Moreover, the positivity rates in Wyoming and Utah are more than double the 5 percent threshold. Of the states that border Colorado, only New Mexico and Nebraska are under 5 percent.

Keep reading to see the average daily case counts and positivity rates for Colorado and a dozen other states west of the Mississippi River, followed by total case numbers, supplemented with mapping for July 14.

States Surrounding Colorado Are Still COVID-19 Sh*t Shows
mayoclinic.org

Average daily cases and positivity rates per 100,000 people

Wyoming
Average daily cases: 73
Cases per 100,000 people: 11
Positivity rate: 11 percent

Colorado
Average daily cases: 432
Cases per 100,000 people: 7
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent

Utah
Average daily cases: 421
Cases per 100,000 people: 13
Positivity rate: 11.5 percent

Nevada
Average daily cases: 512
Cases per 100,000 people: 18
Positivity rate: 10.3 percent

Arizona
Average daily cases: 646
Cases per 100,000 people: 9
Positivity rate: 5.5 percent

New Mexico
Average daily cases: 99
Cases per 100,000 people: 3
Positivity rate: 2.2 percent

Texas
Average daily cases: 1,754
Cases per 100,000 people: 6
Positivity rate: 5.8 percent

Oklahoma
Average daily cases: 378
Cases per 100,000 people: 9
Positivity rate: 26.2 percent

Kansas
Average daily cases: 346
Cases per 100,000 people: 10
Positivity rate: 23.8 percent

Nebraska
Average daily cases: 156
Cases per 100,000 people: 3
Positivity rate: 1.1 percent

Missouri
Average daily cases: 1,628
Cases per 100,000 people: 27
Positivity rate: 16.6 percent

Arkansas
Average daily cases: 770
Cases per 100,000 people: 26
Positivity rate: 10.7 percent

Louisiana
Average daily cases: 765
Cases per 100,000 people: 17
Positivity rate: 8.5 percent

States Surrounding Colorado Are Still COVID-19 Sh*t Shows
mayoclinic.org

Total cases per 100,000 people

Wyoming
Total cases: 62,980
Cases per 100,000 people: 10,824

Colorado
Total cases: 562,483
Cases per 100,000 people: 10,169

Utah
Total cases: 418,180
Cases per 100,000 people: 13,732

Nevada
Total cases: 339,190
Cases per 100,000 people: 11,605

Arizona
Total cases: 901,488
Cases per 100,000 people: 12,977

New Mexico
Total cases: 202,089
Cases per 100,000 people: 9,658

Texas
Total cases: 3,010,611
Cases per 100,000 people: 10,796

Oklahoma
Total cases: 461,091
Cases per 100,000 people: 11,768

Kansas
Total cases: 322,505
Cases per 100,000 people: 11,087

Nebraska
Total cases: 228,545
Cases per 100,000 people: 11,999

Missouri
Total cases: 631,172
Cases per 100,000 people: 10,364

Arkansas
Total cases: 355,757
Cases per 100,000 people: 11,829

Louisiana
Total cases: 488,702
Cases per 100,000 people: 10,449

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.