States Surrounding Colorado Are Still COVID-19 Sh*t Shows

Despite Governor Jared Polis's recent decision to rescind all emergency orders related to the fight against COVID-19, statistics for this state aren't all upbeat — and they're worse for many of the states surrounding Colorado.

According to new figures from the Mayo Clinic, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in several of Colorado's neighboring states and others in the region are among the highest in the United States right now. And some of the nearby state positivity rates tracked by Becker's Hospital Review are even lousier.

The Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 cases map is color-coded, with red and dark red marking states with case rates of ten or more per 100,000 residents. Of the seven states in this category as of July 14, two of them, Wyoming and Utah, border Colorado, and a third, Nevada, abuts Utah. Moreover, three of the other four — Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana — are all on this side of the Mississippi.

The clinic map showing overall cases uses a purple color scheme and displays the five states with the highest case counts in the darkest variation on that hue. Two of those five are Colorado border states: Utah and Arizona.

Regarding positivity rates, health experts consider anything over 5 percent to be a warning sign, since it indicates that not enough testing is being done to properly control the disease. The July 14 figures reveal that the two states with the highest positivity rates currently are Oklahoma and Kansas, direct neighbors of Colorado, with astronomical rates of 26.2 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively. Moreover, the positivity rates in Wyoming and Utah are more than double the 5 percent threshold. Of the states that border Colorado, only New Mexico and Nebraska are under 5 percent.

Keep reading to see the average daily case counts and positivity rates for Colorado and a dozen other states west of the Mississippi River, followed by total case numbers, supplemented with mapping for July 14.

Average daily cases and positivity rates per 100,000 people

Wyoming

Average daily cases: 73

Cases per 100,000 people: 11

Positivity rate: 11 percent

Colorado

Average daily cases: 432

Cases per 100,000 people: 7

Positivity rate: 3.6 percent

Utah

Average daily cases: 421

Cases per 100,000 people: 13

Positivity rate: 11.5 percent

Nevada

Average daily cases: 512

Cases per 100,000 people: 18

Positivity rate: 10.3 percent

Arizona

Average daily cases: 646

Cases per 100,000 people: 9

Positivity rate: 5.5 percent

New Mexico

Average daily cases: 99

Cases per 100,000 people: 3

Positivity rate: 2.2 percent

Texas

Average daily cases: 1,754

Cases per 100,000 people: 6

Positivity rate: 5.8 percent

Oklahoma

Average daily cases: 378

Cases per 100,000 people: 9

Positivity rate: 26.2 percent

Kansas

Average daily cases: 346

Cases per 100,000 people: 10

Positivity rate: 23.8 percent

Nebraska

Average daily cases: 156

Cases per 100,000 people: 3

Positivity rate: 1.1 percent

Missouri

Average daily cases: 1,628

Cases per 100,000 people: 27

Positivity rate: 16.6 percent

Arkansas

Average daily cases: 770

Cases per 100,000 people: 26

Positivity rate: 10.7 percent

Louisiana

Average daily cases: 765

Cases per 100,000 people: 17

Positivity rate: 8.5 percent

Total cases per 100,000 people

Wyoming

Total cases: 62,980

Cases per 100,000 people: 10,824

Colorado

Total cases: 562,483

Cases per 100,000 people: 10,169

Utah

Total cases: 418,180

Cases per 100,000 people: 13,732

Nevada

Total cases: 339,190

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,605

Arizona

Total cases: 901,488

Cases per 100,000 people: 12,977

New Mexico

Total cases: 202,089

Cases per 100,000 people: 9,658

Texas

Total cases: 3,010,611

Cases per 100,000 people: 10,796

Oklahoma

Total cases: 461,091

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,768

Kansas

Total cases: 322,505

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,087

Nebraska

Total cases: 228,545

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,999

Missouri

Total cases: 631,172

Cases per 100,000 people: 10,364

Arkansas

Total cases: 355,757

Cases per 100,000 people: 11,829

Louisiana

Total cases: 488,702

Cases per 100,000 people: 10,449