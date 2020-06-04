Tweets Ripping Broncos' Vic Fangio After No-NFL-Racism Claim, Apology

The Denver Broncos haven't gotten much national attention during this very strange off-season. But that changed in a big way this week when, amid protests in Denver and across the country over the police-custody death of George Floyd, head coach Vic Fangio claimed that he sees no racism in the NFL. And an apology delivered yesterday, June 3, has done nothing to squelch the outrage on social media, as evidenced by the following roundup of angry, passionate or snarky responses on Twitter.

On June 2, Fangio was talking to media reps about players speaking out on racial injustice when he said the following: "I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously."

The response to these assertions was swift and merciless. Pundits and more lined up to take shots at Fangio, including former footballer Martellus Bennett, ESPN shout leader Stephen A. Smith and rap icon Killer Mike. In response, Fangio did his best to eat his words by way of the following statement:



After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong. While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives. I should have been more clear and I am sorry. I wanted to make the point yesterday that there is no color within the locker rooms I have been in or on the playing fields I have coached on. Unfortunately, we don't live or work only within those confines. Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society — there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities. As the head coach, I look forward to listening to the players — both individually and collectively — to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.

Fangio's mea cullpa hasn't satisfied his critics, but he certainly has his defenders, including loads of right-wing Twitter users complaining about political correctness in the sort of coded language that makes it clear they're part of the problem. But some of the focus on Fangio was diverted after a more famous person, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, suggested that players kneeling to protest racial inequity was an example of disrespecting the flag, for which he has now offered his own "I'm sorry."

Not that Fangio's words have been forgotten. Continue to read our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about his tone-deafness.

Number 20:

Someone at NFL HQ better dope test Vic Fangio because that dusty old dude is not in this dimension #ImWithKap #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter — SJ Ismvil (@sjismvil) June 4, 2020

Number 19:

Vic fangio must be fucking blind https://t.co/aqu9Il7C4T — Bryen Singleton-Pradia (@eaglesfan2488) June 4, 2020

Number 18:

Really Vic Fangio? No racism in the NFL? Riley Cooper remained in the league after his racist remarks and Kaepernick was exiled for just kneeling during the anthem. #NFL #denver https://t.co/3512CQ2Bya — Dan Keesh (@DanKeesh) June 4, 2020

Number 17:

well, sayn in my best fuck you voice....i didn't actually mean what i said...... i i i'm sorry for what you took it as.... hey fangiodick...fuck you.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio sorry after saying there is no racism in NFL https://t.co/SXiNe1Yqbu — sherry (@sherrycrush) June 4, 2020

Number 16:

Killer Mike responds to Vic Fangio’s comments about racism in the NFL | ... https://t.co/a9kEmRza6V via @YouTube — Michael Ray Vines (@RedskinYankee) June 4, 2020

Number 15:

Vic Fangio got an eye problem https://t.co/kPJ7mpTeEW — GIMME ALL THE TROPHIES (@Lex_Naija) June 4, 2020

Number 14:

Number 13:

Vic Fangio nailed it. No racism in sports (sarcasm font). — Dave Rowlen (@DaveRowlen) June 4, 2020

Number 12:

Vic Fangio: 'I don't see racism at all in the NFL' via @theScore https://t.co/HoiW20X3j6



Because you are blind. And the conspiracy to remove Kappernick? And all the threats to players kneeling? Buy glasses — Pedro Urdemales (@PedroUrdemales8) June 4, 2020

Number 11:

Did Vic Fangio (white dude) really say there is no racism in the NFL cause he’s never experienced it?? pic.twitter.com/NBQoRZdnDi — C. Solo (@ChriSolorio) June 4, 2020

Number 10:

I will NOT be a @Broncos fan anymore after the comments from Vic Fangio. My NFL team will NOT be racist. Therefore, I am now a @Chargers fan. #BoltUp — Caden (@IssaLoop) June 4, 2020

Number 9:

Thank god Drew Brees said something way worse than Vic Fangio pic.twitter.com/dAgNcoeNBn — rudeboi (@idksmitty) June 4, 2020

Number 8:

Number 7:

I might be late to the party but just heard it, Vic fangio is a dumbass — Grayson Roberts (@GraysonRoberts2) June 4, 2020

Number 6:

Number 5:

VIC FANGIO REALLY SAID THAT WOW — Black Soulutions (@MrRoscoes) June 4, 2020

Number 4:

@johnelway hi john. I played against you in hs at chatsworth. You kicked our as up and down the field with your arm. I’m sorry but there is no room for Vic Fangio in the nfl. His pullback today were hollow words required by mgmt and the league — tim latta (@timlatta) June 4, 2020

Number 3:

Drew Brees and Vic Fangio after Turning Off THE BRAIN TO MOUTH FILTER... pic.twitter.com/5uCOrxig5H — Damien Kirtley (@OccularEx1) June 3, 2020

Number 2:

@Broncos head coach Vic Fangio says he doesn't see racism in the @NFL. The league that shut out @Kaepernick7 for peacefully protesting police brutality against black men. pic.twitter.com/b9p5q4Mqw7 — Tim Woody (@TimWoodyAlaska) June 3, 2020

Number 1: