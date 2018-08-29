Before the Livestock Sale, I Got Walker Stapleton's Goat

Walker Stapleton looked at me the way a bull calf must regard a castration knife. "I can't talk to you," he said, turning on his heel as I extended my hand and introduced myself. "I don't do extemporaneous interviews. It doesn't work out for me. Talk to my people."

And with that, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado took off at a near gallop into the crowd, a cowboy-hatted herd of movers and shakers gathered at the Tavern Tech Center on Tuesday, August 28, for the 34th annual gathering of the Denver Rustlers. They were headed to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo for their official mission: bidding, and bidding big, at the Junior Livestock sale to support the 4-H and Future Farmers of America members. "This is about the kids," said Tim Schultz, who was the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture 35 years ago, when the economic downturn threatened to shut down the sale for good, and business leaders rallied to save it.

Walker Stapleton, gubernatorial candidate. Facebook

Before this day was over, the livestock sale would raise close to a half-million dollars for the kids. But first, lunch, speeches and schmoozing, in a crowd that included U.S. representatives Ken Buck, Mike Coffman and Jared Polis (who happens to be the Democratic candidate for governor); Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne (Governor John Hickenlooper would join the group later); Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams; Mayor Michael Hancock and his chief of staff, Alan Salazar; original Rustler and Cell founder Larry Mizel; Denver Partnership CEO Tami Door, and a host of other big names in big hats. And Stapleton.