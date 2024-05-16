Walmart to Close Aurora Store Rated Among Worst in the Country

"SHUT IT DOWN," pleads one of the hundreds of one-star reviews left for the Walmart store at 10400 East Colfax Avenue in Auroara.
Now, disgruntled shoppers are getting their wish.
The Walmart Neighborhood Market near Havana Street is scheduled to close its doors for good on June 7, corporate announced last week. The closure is due to the location failing to meet financial expectations, according to Walmart spokesperson Kelsey Bohl.
"While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn’t performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in an announcement of the closing. "This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process. ... There is no single cause for why a store closes and our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance."
The grocery store has suffered a bad reputation for years, with negative reviews dating back to when the location first opened in 2015. But this death blow comes mere months after this Aurora Walmart was revealed to be rated among the worst in the country.
The store ranked as the sixth-worst grocery store in the United States and the third-worst in Colorado, based on a study of Google reviews for grocery stores in the nation's most populated cities released in January. The store has an average review score of 3.6 stars on Google and 2.5 stars on Yelp.
"This the jankiest Walmart I've ever been to," one review from last year reads. "Place was so chaotic it was surprising that it was even operational. The trash of Aurora."
The most common complaints center around unhelpful employees, long lines, merchandise being locked away, dirty conditions, issues with the self-checkout system and staff not abiding by the posted hours of operation. None of these concerns were mentioned by corporate while explaining the decision to shut the store, however.
"We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our store leadership and associates at this Aurora store," Walmart said in a release. "This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service."
Each of the Aurora Walmart's 130 employees will be eligible to transfer to a different location, according to the release. There are eight other Walmart stores in the area, including two within five miles of the closing store. More than 100 Walmarts and Sam's Clubs currently operate in Colorado.
Although the store will keep running for another three weeks, some shoppers are already rejoicing at its impending doom:
"Are you tired of stores having nothing on the shelves because they allow people to steal at will with no consequences? Sick of the employees who don't acknowledge you or help you while in the store?" a review from Thursday, May 16, reads. "WELL GOOD NEWS! THIS LOCATION WILL BE CLOSING JUNE 7TH."