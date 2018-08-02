14er Brewing Takes Over Beryl's Beer As Part of Major Denver Push

Since they started 14er Brewing in July 2016, former Wheat Ridge High School classmates Andrew Kaczmarek and Nato Francescato haven't had a brewhouse to call their own. That's changing this summer as 14er slowly takes over the former Beryl's Beer Company space at 3120 Blake Street in the River North Art District.

14er currently brews and cans its beers at Crazy Mountain Brewing in Denver, including Mt. Massive IPA and Rocky Mountain Saison (which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016), and operates a bare-bones tap room (with no brewing equipment) at 2801 Walnut Street. Kazmarek and Francescato opened the space last summer for can sales, but eventually added tap handles and expanded hours.

EXPAND Andrew Kaczmarek (left) and Nato Francescato own 14er Brewing. Jonathan Shikes

Over the next year, though, they plan to close that space and remodel it into a sour beer showroom with a three-barrel brewing system and plenty of wooden barrels in which to age beers. But in the meantime, they will also transform Beryl's, which closed in May, into their primary brewery and taproom — and into a real home.