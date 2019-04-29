4 Noses Brewing Will Open the Oak Addendum Taproom in Boulder

4 Noses Brewing, which has risen quickly to become one of best new breweries in Colorado, will join a growing list of metro-area beer makers to add second locations on the Front Range.

But the 8,000-square-foot barrel house and taproom, called Oak Addendum, will have a very different focus from the brewery's original home at 8855 West 116th Circle in Broomfield. The new space, at 2205 Central Avenue, will specialize in fermenting and aging beer in wooden barrels, vertical foeders and puncheons. The taproom won't have its own brewhouse, at least at first — hot wort will be transported from Broomfield — but all of its beer will spend time in an open-topped coolship.

Many of the beers on Oak Addendum's thirty taps will be wild or sour ales, but there will also be a room dedicated to "clean fermentation," says Tommy Bibliowicz, who owns 4 Noses with his family.

And every beer that is sold will be under the Oak Addendum name. "The production will be so different that we want to make sure it is a unique and focused project. ...that it has a dedicated brand. We are going all-in on this type of process because we really believe in it."

The five-year-old brewery is known for a wide variety of styles, but it has gained particular attention for both its hazy and non-hazy IPAs, along with its barrel-aged stouts and a GABF gold-medal winning pumpkin beer.

4 Noses is known for its hazy IPAs. 4 Noses Brewing

Production at Oak Addendum will be overseen by wood-aging specialist Brandon Boldt, who was a brewer at nearby Odd13 Brewing before joining 4 Noses last October. Boldt and his wife, Lisa, also own Primitive Beer, a separate brewery in Longmont that focuses on blending, fermentation and wood-aged beer, as well.

"We had been looking for a second location for at least two years," Bibliowicz explains."Bringing Brandon on changed the concept quite a bit, though. It gave us the ability to go beyond just a small lineup of these beers."

Boldt says his goal is "to create a method, or specific set of procedures, for all the beers produced at this facility — clean and mixed-culture alike — to elicit a house character, or terroir, distinctive to Oak Addendum."

Just in the past few weeks, at least four breweries have announced plans for second locations: Greeley's Weldwerks Brewing in Colorado Springs; Thornton's Mother Tucker Brewing in Lafayette; Arvada's Spice Trade Brewing/Yak & Yeti in Greenwood Village; and Golden's Barrels & Bottles, which is planning a new spot elsewhere in Golden. And they're not alone. Resolute Brewing in Centennial is opening a second spot in Arvada, while Evergreen's Lariat Lodge Brewing is adding a new taproom in Littleton.

Meanwhile, Prost Brewing and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, both in Denver, each added new spots in Fort Collins this year, while Greenwood Village's Grist Brewing just opened a third location in Littleton.

Oak Addendum (which will face the Flatirons) will be located just blocks from Upslope Brewing's primary production facility and tasting room, and Bibliowicz says he's already talked with Upslope's management to let them know. "I think we will be able to increase that draw to the area," he adds.

In addition to the production component, Oak Addendum "will place special attention on providing educational opportunities, such as tastings, seminars and detailed tours," 4 Noses says.

The new facility is expected to open in late 2019.