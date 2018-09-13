Marcus Samuelsson, Amanda Cohen Headline Colorado Restaurant Show

What's celebrity chef and author Marcus Samuelsson doing in Denver — besides rocking a spectacular pair of multi-hued jeans? On Tuesday, September 11, the restaurateur moderated a "Talk Shop Live!" panel at Johnson & Wales University, where he queried Frank Bonanno, Alex Seidel, Brother Luck and Westword's Patricia Calhoun about the changes in the restaurant business over the past forty years. And next week, Samuelsson will join chef Amanda Cohen, founder of Dirt Candy, New York City's groundbreaking vegetable-based restaurant, as keynote speakers at the Colorado Restaurant Show.

Samuelsson has been a regular visitor to Colorado over the years, cooking at Frasca for guest-chef dinners, attending Aspen Food & Wine and touring for his cookbook launches. "I'm good friends with Bobby [Stuckey] at Frasca, and I have a lot of other friends who work here in the restaurant community," he notes.

Considering how quickly Denver's restaurant scene is changing, Samuelsson says it's good to hear from chefs and industry professionals who have been around to witness the evolution. "When you're 25 and you just moved here, even two years looks like a long time," he explains.