At Grandoozy, Food and Booze Will Be Nearly as Big as Music

The summer music festival season is long this year, thanks to Grandoozy, which will rock the Overland Park with more than forty bands from September 14-16. With headliners Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine and Stevie Wonder, and live music from 1:30 to 10 p.m. each of the three days, there will be little time to think of anything but seeing your favorite bands.

But this is Colorado, where food and booze are as much a part of the festival experience as music. And so Superfly, the organizer behind Grandoozy, has planned a weekend packed with top food, beer and cocktails from some of Denver's biggest names.

"We want people to feel like kids in a candy store, where they can find mind blowing options from all facets of the festival," says Kerry Black, co-founder of Superfly. "We want to create an amazing place for them to gather with their friends and make new ones as they explore the festival offerings."