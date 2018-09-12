Beer Calendar: More Oktoberfest Parties, Plus Pre-GABF Fun

TRVE Brewing, which has been dabbling in the distribution business — especially around Great American Beer Festival week — for the past three years, has formalized its operation, launching High Plains Distribution.

"The small boutique distributorship, focused on event driven distribution and limited market pulses, began as a way to help fellow breweries organize, attend, and send their products to the Denver market" during GABF, TRVE says. But what began with just two breweries has grown to fifteen this year.

“As TRVE Brewing we felt like it was difficult to promote a lot of these incredible breweries that we’re bringing in on top of TRVE’s own long list of events,” says TRVE founder Nick Nunns. “Separating High Plains as a unique entity affords us the opportunity to promote the in-bound brands with more clarity.”

Tappings at the various locations next week will feature Alvarado Street Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Scratch Brewing Company, Civil Society Brewing Company, Central State Brewing, Great Notion Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Finback Brewery, Brewery Bhavana, Trophy Brewing Co., Commonwealth Brewing Company, Three Taverns Craft Beers, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, Rowley Farmhouse Ales and TRVE Brewing.

Keep reading for more events on the beer calendar.

Strange Craft

Wednesday, September 12

Strange Craft Beer Company drops a new beer every Wednesday as part of its Traveling One-Barrel Wednesday partnership with Black Sky Brewery, Chain Reaction Brewing and the Brew on Broadway. This week, the beer is Pickle Gose, "a collab that will capture your savory side," Strange Craft says. The tart German-style beer has been dilled up with additions of coriander, salt, cucumber and Sorachi Ace hops.

Thursday, September 13

Call to Arms Brewing will tap Seshtoberfest, a lower-alcohol Marzen-style beer that came about after the brewers there wanted to make a more sessionable Oktoberfest. "The diversity of malts is high, but the amount is low — hence the sessionability," the brewery says. At 4 percent ABV, Seshtoberfest "is easily drinkable and biscuity, complete with notes of caramel."

Diebolt Brewing

Friday, September 14

Oktoberfest returns to Comrade Brewing with its Hunt for Red Oktoberfest lager. Bring your traditional German glassware and it will be filled with the beer. The Wing Wagon Grill will serve grilled Whole Foods sausage soaked in Comrade Oktoberfest beer. Traditional Oktoberfest attire is encouraged.

Ratio Beerworks brings back Stay Gold Oktoberfest Märzen, the brewery's take on the classic Bavarian märzen beer. "Exhibiting biscuit-y malt-forward notes and an extremely refreshing quenchable finish," Stay Gold was brewed with a blend of pilsner, Munich and Vienna malts, "adding a rich toasty backbone."

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House gives you a chance to get GABF-week going early when it taps a collaboration IPA from Boulevard Brewing and WeldWerks Brewing. It's a Hazy IPA brewed with Ekuanot, El Dorado, Citra and Galaxy Hops, then double-dry-hopped with Galaxy and El Dorado. It goes on at 6 p.m.

Renegade Brewing will release sixteen-ounce cans of its latest small-batch beer, Envy Brut IPA, at 5 p.m. "Brewed in collaboration with the release of Boulder band Envy Alo's second album, this ultra-dry IPA has a crisp hop flavor and aroma," Renegade says. "Slightly hazy and known for mimicking the qualities of sparkling white wine in a beer, Envy is sure to cause jealousy among your friends that have not had the pleasure of drinking it." The beer will also be on tap. Envy Alo will be on hand to play two full sets.

Diebolt Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary with a three-day party starting tonight with a toga party-themed silent disco. Tickets, $15, are available at eventbrite.com and include a free beer and entry into the costume contest (first place is a $100 bar tab). Diebolt will tap Reunion Gose, brewed with French grey sea salt and Reunion Island pink peppercorns; Denver Deep Dish will be grilling wings on the patio and serving pizza.

Join 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield for its three-day-long fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration. On Friday, there will be Märzen beers, food from the Little Big Sandwich Truck, one-liter stein pours, and a stein-holding contest at 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be brunch at 10 a.m. with Moontime Crepes, a stein-holding contest, fun and games and costumes. On Sunday, it's Burgerchief.

Verboten Brewing in Loveland is releasing seven beers during the week before GABF, five of which are barrel-aged. Try them all, win a prize. Pick up your punch card in the taproom starting today (each one will remain in the taproom for two or three days). They are: 2016 GABF Medal-Winning Little Nonsense (today); Coconut Milkshake IPA (September 15); Neapolitan Barrel Aged Porter (September 16); Cognac Grow Old With You Barleywine (September 17); Bourbon Barrel Aged Pecan Porter (September 18); I Am Brut, Imperial Brut IPA (September 19); and Churro Little Nonsense (September 20).

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse will once again host Loveland Oktoberest in conjunction with the Loveland Big Thompson Kiwanis Club, this time in a lot at 1015 South Lincoln Avenue. There will be märzen beers and festbiers from various Loveland breweries, along with live music, food, kids' games, a stein-hoisting contest, a stump tournament, face painting and a best-dressed contest. With a concentrated focus on German heritage, the fest will have vendors selling Oktoberfest-related goods, and the CSU German club will be on hand to talk German heritage, as well. Loveland Oktoberfest runs today from 4 to 9 p.m. and tomorrow from noon to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, September 15

The truly nice people at Our Mutual Friend Brewing will host their annual event, Gratitude: A Celebration of Friendship and the Beer Made Possible by It. Partially an anniversary, Gratitude takes place on the Saturday before the Great American Beer Festival every year. "We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family and countless people in the craft beer industry," the brewery says. In addition to a photo booth, food trucks and giveaways, OMF will release Gratitude Five, a peach Brett beer, in bottles, along with at least seven other bottled beers. There will also be a truly insane tap list with more than thirty brews. For the list and more information, go to the event's Facebook page.

Strap on your lederhosen and dirndls: It's time to bring Munich to River North. DRiNk RiNo, an organization that promotes booze businesses in the River North Arts District, presents its Oktoberfest party at the Rackhouse Pub. This "is not a bier tasting event, it's a bier drinking event," the organizers say, "so bring your thirst" for the fall seasonal offerings from Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Epic Brewing, Great Divide, Odell, Mockery, Our Mutual Friend, Ratio Beerworks, Black Shirt, C Squared Ciders, Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery, the Infinite Monkey Theorem, the Block Distilling, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse and Stem Ciders. Tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com and include a half-liter mug and one liter of beer. There will also be live music, games and food.

River North Brewery brings back its Decennial Series, three 15 percent-plus ABV beers that are intended to be aged for up to ten years — a decennium. The beers are: God Complex, an "infallible Abbey-style quadrupel fit for the daftest of monks"; Shadowman, "a smoothly sinister block-out-the-sun-style stout"; and Father Time, "a dapper old ale for the ages," River North says. Releasing once every two years, the 2018 Decennial Series will debut the Saturday before GABF, allowing locals first dibs. But there should be enough to last all week.

Copper Kettle Brewing rolls out its own Oktoberfest by releasing a märzen beer as well as a Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter (in bottles and on draft). There will be live music from 4 to 7 p.m. from Strings and the Box, a stein-holding competition, and a food truck.

Diebolt Brewing continues its fifth-anniversary party by tapping kegs and opening bottles of some of its favorite barrel-aged beers from the past few years. There will be more than ten beers available for on-site consumption and to go, from the cellar. There will also be a cornhole tournament, bottle releases, tappings, a variety show and food. Go to Diebolt's Facebook page for more information.

New Image Brewing in Arvada and Outer Range Brewing in Frisco are extremely excited to present Something Dumb With A Wolf, a double IPA hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Columbus hops. The beer will be available on draft and in cans at both of our taprooms.

Cruise to six west Denver breweries with a guided GABF Brewery Bike Loop & Kick Off Party that starts and ends at the Alamo Drafthouse on West Colfax. For just $25, you’ll get an eight-ounce taster glass that entitles you to beer samples at each brewery, a chance to win a free keg, and swag giveaways. Then, once you return to the Alamo, you can try some exclusive GABF beers at the tap-takeover GABF Kick Off Party with live music at 7 p.m. For more details, rules and restrictions and tickets, go to the Bike Loop Facebook page.

Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden taps Project Alpha 25, the latest in its highly acclaimed series of experimental IPAs. There will be limited-edition glassware, food by Crock Spot and music by the Kronen Band.