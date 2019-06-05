Beer Calendar: Say Goodbye to Lady Justice, Hello to Skyline Beer Garden

A new Colorado beer ambassador has taken over the role of marketing and event manager for the Colorado Brewers Guild, the nonprofit trade association that represents independent beer makers in the state. Tristan Schmid, formerly of the Brewers of Indiana Guild, joined the CBG in mid-May. "He will be responsible for the promotion of Colorado craft beer through the execution of the CBG’s events, collaboration with members and partners, fundraising, and marketing efforts with local and state tourism offices," says the Guild's announcement.

As the communications director for Indiana's beer group, Schmid led promotional efforts for such festivals as the long-running Indiana Microbrewers Festival and developed the "Drink Indiana Beer" branding program. His goals for Colorado include ramping up the CBG's merchandise program and optimizing festival experiences.

Keep reading for some of the beery experiences on tap through mid-June:

Chain Reaction Brewing

Wednesday, June 5

As part of their weekly Traveling One Barrel Wednesday program, Chain Reaction Brewing and friends will tap The Arnold Palmer Pale Ale, which was made with fresh lemon peel and Tigers Hill Tea. It will also be on tap at Strange Craft, Black Sky Brewery and the Brew on Broadway, starting at 3 p.m.

TRVE Brewing

Friday, June 7

TRVE Brewing is celebrating its seven-year anniversary this month, and will kick things off at noon Friday with the release of four different canned beers. Exhumation is an East Coast pale ale brewed with Citra and El Dorado hops. Scorn is TRVE's excellent West Coast IPA, brewed with Citra and Mosaic. Psychopomp is a new mixed-culture saison with Mosaic and Galaxy. And Solid Hex is a foeder-aged saison with watermelon.

Join Cerebral Brewing at noon for the release of four different cans. Forbidden Idol Hurricane is a 7 percent ABV sour IPA hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and loaded with 250 pounds of passion fruit, lime and tangerine. Sight Unseen is a 7 percent ABV export lager (done in collaboration with Threes Brewing) that was brewed with Pilsner, Vienna and Colorado Raw Wheat from Troubadour Maltings aged in a wooden foeder. Off the Market is a Sangria-style blonde ale brewed with Pinot Noir grape juice, blackberry and raspberry. And finally, Gamma Knife is an IPA hopped heavily with Galaxy and Cashmere.

The Skyline Beer Garden, produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District, returns to Skyline Park at 11 a.m. June 7; it will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., through October 12. With close to 40,000 square feet of outdoor area "with vast open-air and tented seating that will feature live music every Friday and Saturday," according to organizers, the beer garden is nestled in a long, skinny park off the 16th Street Mall at Arapahoe Street. There you'll find a rotating selection of twelve Colorado beers on tap, along with street tacos and other food, giant Jenga, foosball, ping pong, a nine-hole miniature golf course and corn hole.

EXPAND Odell Brewing

Saturday, June 8

Although Odell Brewing's RiNo Brewhouse is only one year old, the brewery itself was born in 1989, so the RiNo location will celebrate Odell's birthday with an ’80s party. "Wear your best glam rock look and get ready to jam with a live performance from Love Stallion [at 9 p.m.], Denver’s very own ’80s glam rock band," the brewery says. "We’ll also be tapping everyone’s favorite Guava Gose for the whole weekend."

Vine Street Pub and Brewery will honor its eleventh anniversary at 5 p.m. with a party featuring brats on the grill, music from the Yarmony and plenty of beer.

To celebrate the "real end of winter," River North Brewery is raiding the cellar and filling its taps with barrel-aged brews for a Barrel-Aged Extravaganza starting at noon. Some of the beers on tap include 2016 Barrel Aged Avarice, 2017 Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman, 2017 Rum Barrel Quandary, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged God Complex, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged Shadowman, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged Father Time.

Sunday, June 9

Lady Justice Brewing is moving out of Factotum Brewhouse's space, where it has spent the last year. Although the brewery's owners aren't sure what will happen next, they have gallons of beer to drink in the meantime. Help them out at the brewery's Kick the Keg party starting at noon. Say goodbye in style with a food truck, music and $5 Lady J beers all day; it's the last time you'll be able to find them on tap until the brewery locates a new home.

EXPAND Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Wednesday, June 12

It's Bierstadt Lagerhaus's three-year anniversary, which means it's the one day of the year that the German-style brewer breaks its biggest rule: Normally served only in its specific glassware, Slow Pour Piles will be available all day by the liter. There will be special merch deals and food specials from the Rackhouse as well.

Friday, June 14

Westbound & Down Brewing teamed up with the team at Goed Zuur again this year to make another blend specifically for the Five Points Jazz Fest. Join them at 3 p.m. at the Cultural Center — the Denver area tap room that Westbound shares with Amalgam Brewing — for the bottle release of Acid Jazz, a golden sour blend aged in a variety of barrels for many months. Draft pours also will be available.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette will release a new beer called Aurous Trigon at 1 p.m. The double New England-style IPA builds off Liquid Knowledge, the brewery's flagship NEIPA. "Aurous (gold) Trigon (Triangle) contains a golden triangle of delicious hops, Galaxy, Citra and Nelson, the brewery says. The beer will only be released on draft and in cans from the taproom. There are 125 cases available.

EXPAND Lowry Beer Garden

Saturday, June 15

Lowry Beer Garden marks its seventh anniversary with a BBQ and Beerfest from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music from The Royal Aces, commemorative mini mugs and beer from Odell Brewing, Wibby Brewing, Cerebral Brewing, Epic Brewing, Telluride Brewing, New Image Brewing, Horse & Dragon Brewing and Dry Dock Brewing. Tickets are $25 at the door. This event is rain or shine.

Since craft brewers weren't allowed to participate in the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade (due to Coors being the sponsor), about fifteen to twenty of them will hold a mini parade with mini floats on Tennyson Street. The cheekily named Brewer's Light Pride Parade & Rumpus will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, head south down Tennyson to The Empourium Brewing and then saunter north, finishing at Call to Arms. Here the festivities will continue with music, food, ice cream and a special beer release just for the occasion. Proceeds from the sale of this beer, a brut IPA, will be donated to the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth.Other participants in the parade include: Goldspot Brewing, Station 26 Brewing, Woods Boss Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing, Bierstadt Lagerhaus and more.

Goldspot Brewing brings back its summer seasonal, Guava IPA, at noon. This year, the 5.2 percent ABV brew is being tapped in honor of Pride Week, and $1 from each pour will benefit One Colorado.

Independent Colorado craft beer will be showcased at the RiNo Beer Fest, which takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the RiNo Beer Garden. There will be beer from twenty breweries, including Black Shirt, Blue Tile, 14er Brewing and Colorado Sake Company. There will also be a DJ Dance Party and Rocky Mountain Slices Food Truck. Tickets start at $28 and are available at eventbrite.com.