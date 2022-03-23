Benny's Is Coming Back!

Along with every other restaurant in Colorado, Benny's Restaurant & Cantina closed its dining room on March 17, 2020. But unlike other eateries that quickly pivoted to to-go business and later expanded their outdoor dining, the doors at 301 East Seventh Avenue remained locked — while fans of the place at 301 East Seventh Avenue wondered if it would ever come back.
Updates have been few and far between, as family members said they were focusing on just keeping people safe; rumors began spreading that developers were trying to acquire that choice corner. But finally, a new message appeared on the Benny's Facebook page in March 21:
To all of Benny’s Loyal and New Customers! We would really appreciate your time and feedback.Benny Armas got his start in the restaurant business at Whiskey Bill's on South Broadway, where he worked as a cook over four decades ago; he then moved on to a job in the kitchen of the long-gone Oak Alley Inn on South Pearl Street, where he gained quite a following. When that watering hole was sold, Armas moved to Seventh Avenue, where he worked at the Lancer Lounge (today that spot is Vesper Lounge).
We are proposing to re-open Benny’s with a new remodel, and name of “Benny’s Taverna”.
We will be serving Benny’s Classics (Combo’s, Burritos, Tacos with our Famous Homemade Green Chili). Along with some Traditional American & Latin Fusion. Of course we will have our amazing Margaritas.
Our family will take the communities feedback into consideration moving forward.
We are very excited and truly appreciate your honest feedback so we can start working on it.
Thanks,
Benny’s & Family.
When the Zenobia's space came open next door in 1987, Armas worked out a deal with the landlord to finally open a restaurant of his own, That worked out so well that when the Chef Henry space at 301 East Seventh became available, Armas bought the building in 1991. Over the years, as Mizuna moved into the first home of Benny's and the Lancer was transformed into Vesper Lounge, Armas just kept going at Benny's, adding patios and remodeling the dining rooms, moving the front door, even tweaking the menu from time to time — but always keeping the same down-home party atmosphere. A tweaked name isn't new, either; Benny's Taverna is more straightforward than a few variations that have been rolled out over the year)
For almost three decades, Benny's continued drawing crowds with its great green chile, sirloin burritos and strong margaritas. And then, the shutdown.
But now there are signs of life, at least on Facebook, where hundreds of fans are rejoicing. "Best news I've heard in a while," says one. Adds another: "Yesssss! We have missed Benny’s SO MUCH! Please keep the laid back vibe and all those delicious combos and the same margarita recipe! No need to reinvent a very great wheel!"
Hurry back, Benny's!