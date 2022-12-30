Ten Must-Try Bloody Marys

The Bloody Mary's origins can be traced back to the 1920s, and if history has proved anything, it isn’t going anywhere. The traditional version is relatively simple: tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, celery and/or celery salt, lemon juice and hot sauce.
But this morning go-to has evolved, and many variations are anything but ordinary. In recent years, Bloodys loaded with outrageous garnishes have become more and more common, allowing for true cocktail creativity — and in some cases, a drink and meal in one.
“Bloody Marys can really toe the line between cocktail and food,” says Baba & Pops owner Jeremy Yurek, who created a popular over-the-top cocktail highlighting his restaurant’s Polish specialties. “It’s an interactive drinking experience that lends itself to day drinking. What’s not to like?”
Here's where you can find ten of the best Bloody Marys in Denver:
Baba & Pops
9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
720-476-7183
babaandpops.com
Baba & Pops may be known for its handmade pierogi and other Polish specialties, such as cabbage rolls and smoked kielbasa, but the Bloody Mary here is anything but an afterthought. The Buddy Mary ($48) is named after the owners’ son, and because the drink is so large, you'll likely need a friend to help take it on. It's 50 ounces of housemade mix and Polish vodka adorned with three potato and cheese pierogi, an entire link of grilled kielbasa, a fried chicken kabob, two strips of bacon, pickled vegetables, celery, olives, limes, cheese and a charred jalapeño. “We wanted to make a statement with the Buddy Mary and give customers a sampling of our menu at the same time,” Yurek explains. “We want it to be the most memorable and delicious experience you’ve ever had with a Bloody Mary.” Baba & Pops also offers a traditional Bloody for $7.
1370 East 17th Avenue
303-813-6688
districtdenver.com
The District offers a large brunch menu filled with items like breakfast tacos, waffles and brunch bowls as well as a beverage option for the true Bloody Mary enthusiast. For Das Bloody Boot! ($25), a 44-ounce boot-shaped glass is filled with an award-winning mix made with fifteen ingredients. The glass is rimmed with Tajín and garnished with a deep-fried chicken tender, a deep-fried mozzarella stick, a slice of house bacon and a skewer of pepperoncini, olive, pickle and mild cherry pepper. “I think Bloody Marys are always a favorite for those recovering from the night before,” says general manager BJ O'Kane. “Being a vegetable-based drink, the garnishes complement the flavor profile and helped lead to it feeling like a meal in a glass.” Make it spicy by swapping in the house-infused jalapeño vodka. Guests can also opt to share a pitcher for the table.
2191 Arapahoe Street
303-997-9911
thelobbydenver.com
When it comes to Bloody Mary accolades, the Lobby has racked them up at the annual Bloody Mary Festival, which typically takes place in October — it's won Best Original Bloody Mix, Best Garnish and People’s Choice Best Bloody Mary. On its regular menu, the restaurant offers a bottomless Bloody Mary for two hours for $18 per person. (Single Bloody Marys are $8 each.) The drink includes the Lobby's famous Bloody Mary mix, which is made in-house fresh daily using a recipe that took the owner more than a decade to perfect. Choose from the standard Svedka, or opt for one of the housemade vodka infusions: bacon jalapeño, scorpion pepper pickle or cucumber dill. Garnishes vary based on the type of Bloody you order, but each includes a rimming spice blend made with Savory Spice's Chicharron Salt.
Multiple locations
snoozeeatery.com
When it comes to Bloody Mary toppers, the Snooze crew likes to get creative. “We look to tap into current trends, but the goal is always to deliver a well-balanced, perfectly seasoned Bloody Mary,” says chief marketing officer Andrew Jaffe. The restaurant regularly serves up special-release Bloodys, like the Habanero Pork Belly Grilled Cheese Bloody Mary that recently appeared on the menu. It also offers a taquito-topped Bloody Mary as an exclusive reward for those enrolled in its Loyalty Program. The cocktail begins with a base mix from the Real Dill, a Denver-based pickle company that crafts Snooze’s signature Bloody mix from ingredients such as cucumber water, onion, garlic and vegan Worcestershire sauce. Its regular menu includes five Bloody options ($8.75-$12.95), like the Bloody Bloody made with gin; the Horse & Sidecar, which comes with a beer; and the Thai Bloody made with tamari, wasabi, ginger, Worcestershire and a habanero- and jalapeño-infused vodka.
Esters
Multiple locations
estersdenver.com
The build-your-own Bloody Mary at Esters ($11), which now has three locations including its newest in Wheat Ridge, starts with your choice of well (New Amsterdam) or specialty vodka (Tito’s, or any other options on the menu). Armed with your glass with vodka and ice, you can build the rest of your cocktail using tomato juice or Bloody Mary mix as the base. The bar also includes more than two dozen garnishes, seasoning salts, spices and hot sauces, like jalapeño bacon, curry cauliflower, pickled okra, a variety of peppers, dill pickles, pickled Brussels sprouts, celery, lemons, limes, horseradish, Worcestershire, cornichons and a variety of olives, from blue cheese-stuffed to Castelvetranos.
Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte Street, #130
720-428-8565
carbondenver.com
You won’t find the traditional savory selections topping the Bloody Mary at Carbon ($9). Instead, the housemade Bloody is adorned with freshly baked doughnut holes made by the cafe's sister bakery right next door, Habit Doughnut Dispensary. The doughnuts themselves are garnished with a pipette of vodka for added infusion of booze. The cocktail is made with Treeline Bloody Mary mix in two flavor options: Maple Bourbon and the spicy Pikes Pepper. You can also opt for the Spicy Maria, made with house-infused serrano tequila.
3927 West 32nd Avenue
303-433-0080
sassafrasamericaneatery.com
Southern-inspired brunch fare is the specialty at Sassafras, which offers creative options such as churro beignets, breakfast mac and cheese and a variety of Benedicts. The Bloody Mary selection ($8.50-$13) is also anything but ordinary, with eight variations on the classic drink, from the Mary Magdalene, made with Family Jones gin, roasted tomatoes, red peppers and Cajun spice, to the Queen Mary, made with local pepper-infused vodka, green tomatoes, pineapple, orange, bell pepper, spinach and lime. You can also order a Proud Mary ($19), a 24-ounce take on any of the Bloodys on the menu.
Multiple locations
baconsocialhouse.com
Bacon Social House has no shortage of brunch cocktails to choose from, including a variety of mimosas, a Bacon Old Fashioned sweetened with maple syrup, and the Fernet Frappe. The selection of Bloodys ($10.95-$11.95) is a standout, though, with a variety of options that each come with their own set of unique garnishes — like the Country Roads, made with bacon vodka and a barbecue spice rim and topped with bacon, Gouda and salami, or the Ring of Fire, made with jalapeño tequila and garnished with chiles and chicharrones. For a showstopper, though, opt for the extra-large Stairway to Heaven ($25), garnished with the works and made with your choice of spirit.
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-452-2487
327 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
970-672-0675
denversmok.com
Smok is one of the best barbecue joints in Denver, serving up favorites like brisket, ribs, mac and cheese and fried okra. That influence creeps into the cocktail menu, too, with options like the Smoked Old Fashioned, the Smokin Daisy with ancho verde chile liqueur, and its one-of-a-kind Bloody Mary ($13), made with vodka from the Family Jones and a spicy tomato-based mix, all topped off with smoky pieces of burnt ends.
The Hornet
76 Broadway Street
303-777-7676
hornetrestaurant.com
There are plenty of specialty brunch drinks at the Hornet, such as the kombucha mimosa, a classic Aperol Spritz and a Dirty Chai with cold brew coffee, milk, coconut rum and chai simple syrup. But what you're really here for is the build-your-own-bloody bar for just $5 (or opt for Tito's or Breckenridge's chile vodka for $2 more or Woody Creek vodka for $3 more). “We believe in making a really good Bloody mix, having simple ingredients and toppers, at a valuable price,” says managing partner Sean Workman. Some of those toppers include sriracha, Cholula, Tabasco, Worcestershire, fresh horseradish, garlic powder, celery salt, pickles, pepperoncini, citrus wedges, olives and many other seasonings and sauces.