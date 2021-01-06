Beer Calendar: Two Breweries Hibernate; Others Carry On With New Beers

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Two Boulder-based brewpubs, Twisted Pine Brewing and Mountain Sun Pub, have decided to hibernate for the time being, despite Governor Polis lowering the level of pandemic restrictions from red to orange — thus allowing breweries and taprooms to once again seat up to 25 percent of their capacity (or up to fifty people) indoors.

"After months of revenue downturn and facing additional headwinds in the form of colder weather and reduced guest visits, [we] will begin a 'hibernation' period on January 1," Twisted Pine owner Bob Baile writes. “We fully expect to reopen as soon as conditions allow, and we’re hoping that’s sooner than later." In the meantime, Twisted Pine will be open for takeout beer only from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Mountain Sun Pub, which owns Vine Street Pub in Denver and three other locations, also says it has decided to close all of its locations again. "We are so grateful for everyone who has supported us through this challenging time, and we will miss each and every one of you," Mountain Sun wrote on Facebook. "Follow us on social media for possible patio pop-ups and re-opening information."

Keep reading to see this week's tappings.

EXPAND Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Wednesday, January 6

Join Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery starting at 2 p.m. for the release of its latest canned beers — a whopping five different styles. They are: Talk to Me Spruce, a pale ale made with spruce tips and brewed in collaboration with Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge; Squishy, a hazy IPA that was double -dry-hopped with Sabro and Citra; Cold Heaven, a chocolate cherry stout; Snow Queue, a juicy IPA made with pomegranate and black currants; and BerryLiner, a blackberry and lime purée sour ale made with Irwin Brewing in Crested Butte.

Cerebral Brewing drops three canned beers. Infinite Scroll is a 7.4 percent ABV double-dry-hopped IPA; Star Stuff is a double-dry-hopped IPA with Citra and Galaxy hops and lactose; and International Waters is the brewery's 5.6 percent ABV pilsner fermented in its wooden foeder.

Dry Dock Brewing

Thursday, January 7

Newish can: Dry Dock Brewing is heading into the new year with Cut & Run, a new series of canned taproom-only beers. The first of these beers, Dry Dock's award-winning pilsner, is still available at both locations. "This beer is the ultimate showcase for noble hop character, and to that end, we tried to pack as much hop flavor in as we could without compromising old-world German brewing ethics and tradition," the brewery says. The pilsner has won two GABF medals, in 2015 and 2016, and a World Beer Cup medal in 2017.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Coconut Pineapple IPA Love Tap as its first new beer of the year. The Rocky Mountain Cheesery will be on hand with food.

EXPAND Ursula Brewery

Friday, January 8

Ursula Brewery releases cans of Procaffination, a salted caramel mocha stout brewed with Burandi coffee, cocoa husks from Ghana, Madagascar vanilla beans, sea salt and lactose.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield has four brand-new beers available in cans (they will also be available at 4 Noses offshoot Wild Provisions Beer Project in Boulder). Sticks + Stones Sour Brown Ale was brewed with peaches and cinnamon. Citra Citrus is a New England-style IPA brewed with Citra hops, orange zest and blood orange, while Nelson is also a NEIPA, but brewed with Nelson Sauvin hops.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Brewability Lab in Englewood will be pairing s'mores from S'Amore with the brewery's Cold Brew Coffee Porter and Pumpkin Chai Wheat.

Station 26 Brewing

Saturday, January 9

Station 26 Brewing has planned out a series of weekly limited releases this month. The first is a straightforward Dunkel lager. "Think bread crust, malty caramel, and with slight flavors of toffee and chocolate rounding out," the brewery says about this German-style classic. The taproom opens at noon.

River North Brewery unveils the first beer of its 2021 Single Cask series, Barrel Aged Double Avarice Single Cask. Aged in a single-malt whiskey barrel, this saison is 15.2 percent ABV. Ghost Chicken will have food.

New Image Brewing has a pair of new beers. The first is Pint Cake: Blueberry Muffin, a 7.2 percent ABV sour ale made with almond flour, blueberry, lemon and lactose. The second is Half Half, a 5 percent session IPA.

Sunday, January 10

Westfax Brewing hosts a "Suburban Breakfast" featuring its new Suburban Lumberjack Low-Cal Hazy IPA. There will be food at 10 a.m. from Little Reds Kitchen, a campfire mug and more. Go to the brewery's Facebook for prices, details and more information.

Friday, January 15

Ursula Brewery taps Boho Vibes at noon. The beer is an unfiltered Bohemian-style pilsner clocking in at just 4.6 percent ABV. It will be available on draft and in sixteen-ounce four-packs to go.

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back its seasonal Winter Lager when it opens at noon. "This 6 percent ABV lager is malty, full-bodied, with a full hop profile, and has a crisp finish," the brewery says.

Saturday, January 16

Station 26 Brewing is tapping a different small-batch beer each Saturday this month. Today's beer is DDH Haze Wrangler #3, a fluffy hazy IPA double-dry-hopped with Sabro, Citra and Mosaic.