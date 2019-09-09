Great American Beer Festival Week 2019: Calendar of Amazing Events

Here we go again! The Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver's Colorado Convention Center from October 3 to 5, bringing with it some of the best beers and breweries in the country — and the longing gaze of anyone who can't attend this year. The entire week will be filled with parties, special tappings, dinners, seminars, mini-festivals and other festivities taking place at hundreds of beer bars, breweries, restaurants and venues all over the metro area and even into other beer-loving cities along the Front Range.

Some events require tickets or reservations, while others just require your presence and your credit card. But if you like beer, it's almost impossible not to have fun this week. Just make sure you drink plenty of water, tip your server prodigiously, and be VERY careful when riding those scooters.

Here's our list of events that you can plan for; we'll continue to update it over the next few weeks as we hear about more — and there will be plenty more. Cheers!

Cerebral Brewing

Tuesday, October 1

The Untappd beer-logging app is on a seven-city tour, and it will stop in Denver today. Join Untappd co-founder Greg Avola at Cerebral Brewing from 6 to 9 p.m.; he'll be giving away free Untappd merchandise including T-shirts, stickers and more.

Melvin Brewing

Wednesday, October 2

Join Liberati Brewing, Spice Trade Brewing and H3SH3R BBQ Co. for a laid-back GABF kickoff on Liberati's expansive Tuscan-style patio. The menu will feature dishes like Texas brisket sliders with whiskey bacon jam, smoked adobo chicken wings with tomatillo sauce, and pork belly burnt ends with Cherry Bomb BBQ sauce. These will be paired with two of Liberati's "truly tannic" wine-beer hybrids, known as oenobeers, which pair well with barbecued meats. Additionally, Liberati collaborated with Spice Trade on an "Old Fashioned," using an oenobeer that is similar to vermouth. Spice Trade will pour two other beers as well. Tickets are $30 in advance and include three six-ounce beers and bites.



Falling Rock Tap House and Wyoming's Melvin Brewing host their Fourth Annual All-Star IPA Throwdown starting at 9 p.m. "This is not a competition; it’s just a good excuse for sweaty beer enthusiasts to drink some limited-edition IPAs from the most sought-after breweries in the country," Melvin says. "Twenty-two beers enter, and hopefully zero beers leave." The (madhouse) event typically features rare and highly sought-after East and West Coast IPAs from popular breweries coast to coast. This year, tickets will be available at the door; each ticket (price is TBD) gets you six ten-ounce pours and an All Star IPA Throwdown souvenir glass.

WeldWerks Brewing in Greeley will again lure many GABFers up north this week for its releases. Today's is a star: The brewery will release two new Medianoche variants, Medianoche Premier, Vol. 1, a blend of nine different barrels: and Malibu Medianoche, a version aged in freshly emptied twelve-year Jamaican rum casks. For all the details, prices and much more, go to the WeldWerks events page.

Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen

Thursday, October 3

Indiana's Three Floyds Brewing returns to Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, where it holds a tasting every year during GABF. This year, Lowdown will have six Three Floyds beers on tap from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with its own lineup. No cover charge or tickets — just pay as you drink.

Denver's Woods Boss Brewing and Portland's StormBreaker Brewing "got together to create a Portland-meets-Denver collaboration" called Speaking Truth to Stupid Jasmine Rice Saison. Woods Boss will tap the beer — hopped with Huell Melon and fermented with a blend of three yeast strains — at 4 p.m. There will also be limited tappings of other StormBreaker beers at the brewery.

The 38th edition of the Great American Beer Festival begins today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center; tickets are $85. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with more than 4,000 beers from more than 800 breweries, along with food, live music and 62,000 of your closest friends.

EXPAND Woods Boss Brewing

Friday, October 4

Avery Brewing in Boulder will once again host Adam Avery's Cellar Sale by digging into the founder's massive beer vault and unloading hundreds of bottles of rare and vintage brews. The sale begins at 11 a.m., though a line will probably form much earlier. The outdoor event will happen come rain or shine, and there are no limits on beer purchases. The beer list is TBA, but will likely be announced before the sale on Avery's Facebook page.

The 11th annual Denver Rare Beer Tasting, taking place from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Building, will feature more than sixty of America’s leading craft breweries, pouring exceedingly rare, exotic or vintage specialties; the brewers and brewery owners are often present to pour their own beers. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Pints for Prostates campaign. Information about the beer list (which is evolving) and tickets (which sell out long before the event) can be found at the Rare Beer Tasting Facebook page.

After a sold-out event last year, the Tank Brewing Company from Miami and Cigar City Brewing from Tampa are again teaming up for the Suds and Stogies GABF After-Party from 8 to 11 p.m. at Tap Fourteen Ballpark (across from Falling Rock). "Enjoy beautiful rooftop views, live music, specialty brews and premium cigars from Altadis USA, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars, Plasencia Cigars, General Cigars, and Smoker Friendly Cigar Lounges," Tap Fourteen says. "Every ticket purchase also means a chance to win two tickets to the Saturday GABF session and an opportunity to taste the festival's winning beers." Pre-sale tickets are $30, and tickets will be $40 at the door. They include four beers and four cigars.

The 38th edition of the Great American Beer Festival continues today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $85. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with more than 4,000 beers from more than 800 breweries, along with food, live music and 62,000 of your closest friends.

Cerveceria Colorado

Saturday, October 5

While GABF celebrates the best in American beer, Cerveceria Colorado's Great Mexican Beer Fiesta will toast beers, breweries and beer styles from south of the border — and feature Lucha Libre wresting (5 p.m.), live art with Armando Silva, a Latin market, live music and Mexican food. The Platte Street beer bar — an offshoot of Denver Beer Company — has collaborated with "some of Mexico's best craft brewers and breweries using traditional Mexican flavors and ingredients; breweries include Crucrumx, San Pascual Baylon, Cerveza Irreverente, Cerveza Caserío, and Cervecería Itañeñe. The festival runs from 1 to 8 p.m. and is free at attend. Some of the brewers from the Mexican breweries will be on hand to talk beer.

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery celebrates its third anniversary from 1 to 5 p.m. with barrel-aged beers, two local tattoo artists, merch, games, burgers and dogs and much more. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the brewery's local charity partner, Safehouse Denver.

The 38th edition of the Great American Beer Festival continues today with two sessions, at noon (sold out) and at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $85. This is the main event, the mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with more than 4,000 beers from more than 800 breweries, along with food, live music and 62,000 of your closest friends.

Sunday, October 6

Join Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Liberati Brewery at the Rackhouse Pub for GIBF, the German Italian Beer Feast, a post-GABF, three-course beer pairing dinner featuring a combination of food and beer from both breweries. The first course is Bierstadt Pils with scagliozzi (fried polenta); the second is Red Giant Dubbel Oenobeer with ribeye steak; and the third is Bierstadt Dunkel paired with Liberati’s tiramisu, infused with the Dunkel. Tickets are $55 per person; for more details and information, go to the GIBF Facebook page.