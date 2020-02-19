Beer Calendar: Birthday Beers at Strange, Goldspot and River North

Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora joined the fizzy fray this month by releasing its own line of canned hard seltzers called Mysters. The Colorado-only brewery, known for its Apricot Blonde ale, will launch the brand with four flavors — Ginger Lime, Pineapple Coconut, Apricot and Sour Raspberry — which come together in a twelve-pack.

"We used our flagship beer, Apricot Blonde, as inspiration for the apricot seltzer, making it the first apricot seltzer in the market," Dry Dock co-owner Michelle Reding said in a statement, adding that there has been significant demand for gluten-free options from the brewery's customer base. The hard seltzers weigh in at 5 percent ABV, and are 110 calories per can with two grams of carbohydrates.

Dry Dock joins other big Colorado breweries such as Oskar Blues, Upslope Brewing, Ska Brewing, Denver Beer Co., and Great Divide in the canned hard seltzer market.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events into late February.

EXPAND Briar Common

Wednesday, February 19

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back its Firkin Wednesday program this month with small batches of beers brewed and flavored with cherries. Today's is Cherry Helles Lager, which goes on at 2 p.m.

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery is one of the lucky few to receive a keg of Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Younger Triple IPA, which it will tap at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. First come, first served.

Hops & Pie will tap its own keg of Russian River's Pliny the Younger Triple IPA at 1 p.m. No tickets necessary; first come, first served until it's gone.

Comrade Brewing

Thursday, February 20

Falling Rock Taphouse will tap two IPAs from Comrade Brewing at 5:30 p.m., each made from a different "blend" of hops produced by Pacific Northwest hop growers. The blends combine various flavors and aromas of other hops varieties into one package. The first beer, Samba IPA, was made from the Samba blend, while the second, Trident IPA, was brewed with the Trident blend. Get both for $10 and tell Comrade what you think.

Join Woods Boss Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. for a guided tasting through several of the brewery's one-off rare and unique barrel-aged beers. "Taste samples from wine, rum, tequila, Scotch or whiskey barrels and let your taste buds open up to a world of new flavors," Woods Boss says. "Throughout this experience, head brewer Jordan Fink will provide insight on the process and flavors." Tickets are $75 at Eventbrite and include eight four-ounce pours straight from the barrels, one 500ml bottle of Dreams the Stuff Are Made Of, and paired cheese bites from Goed Zuur chef Anthony Lopiccolo.

Goed Zuur, which usually just pours sour and wild ales, will tap a keg of Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Younger at 3 p.m. No tickets are required.

The Children's Museum of Denver will host its third annual adults-only extravaganza and fundraiser, Ales, Apps & Barrels of Fun, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests can taste craft beers from local breweries, snack on light bites from top caterers and enjoy an evening of returning to their childhoods by playing on the museum's exhibits — without any kids around. "Guests can make their own pretzel necklaces and spend the evening blowing bubbles, launching rockets, painting on a VW bug and creating stop motion animation videos," the museum explains. Breweries in attendance include Comrade Brewing, Epic Brewing, Little Machine Beer, Oasis Brewing and Strange Craft Beer. Tickets are $40 at mychildsmuseum.org, and the event will sell out. It all takes place at the museum's Marisco campus at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive.

Warm up with Upslope Brewing's latest Lee Hill Series release, Volume 23: Barrel Aged Barleywine. This 14.2-ABV monster will be available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans at 5 p.m. as part of a release party at Upslope's original Lee Hill taproom in Boulder. An English-style Barleywine, the beer was brewed with Chevallier and Maris Otter malt, East Kent Golding hops, and English yeast before aging in Leopold Bros Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey barrels for over a year. "Aromas of vanilla, amaretto, and pie spice are accented by chewy caramel, dried figs, lilac, and ripe peach flavors," the brewery says. The Maine Event will have food.

Goldspot Brewing

Friday, February 21

Strange Craft Beer Company turns ten this year, and to celebrate, it's bringing back many of the crowd favorites from years past. Today's is Strangely Epic. "A blend of Epic Brewing’s monster imperial stout Big Bad Baptist and Strange’s tart fruit explosion, Cherry Kriek, the result is a complex journey thru coffee, chocolate, and cherries," Strange says. "Created by Kevin Crompton and Tim Myers for the Inaugural Collaboration Fest back in 2014, this beer has been requested more than any other of Tim's creations in the last 10 years."

Goldspot Brewing will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a two-day party that begins today with the tapping of two beers: Italian Pilsner and Lotus Dry-Hopped Cream Ale. The brewery will also release two beers in bottles: Laws Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry Chocolate Stout and Batch 250 Merlot Barrel Aged Plum Saison. Yuan Wonton will be in the house from 5 to 8 p.m.

Finn's Manor is blowing out Mardi Gras weekend with $ Hurricanes and the Mile High Brass Band (playing tonight and tomorrow at 8 p.m.). Oh, and Finn's will also tap a keg of Russian River's Pliny the Younger at 2 p.m. on Friday, first come, first served. Finn's will also have Blind Pig, STS Pilsner and Pliny the Elder.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield taps a new dessert beer at noon that was brewed in collaboration with Arvada's New Image Brewing. Cordial Greeting Imperial Stout, at 14 percent ABV, was brewed with "an incredible sum of raspberries and cherries blended with rich chocolate and vanilla giving the illusion of drinking a glass (or can) of sweet cordial cherries," the brewery says.

EXPAND Westword file photo

Saturday, February 22

It has been eight years since River North Brewery first opened its doors, and to celebrate, it's hosting Magically Magical Eight Year Anniversary Parties at both of its tap rooms. There will be several special beer releases throughout the day, highlighted by Eight Hour Stout, an eleven percent ABV "super dark, extra rich and creamy stout is unlike any other stout we've put together," the brewery says. It will also be available in four-packs of cans to go. In addition, River North will be giving away vintage merch, vintage bottles, Hop-A-Tronic six packs and other raffle prizes. Starting at noon, every full pour you order will get you one ticket to be entered into the drawing. Shake the Magic 8 Ball, and you get even more chances to win stuff. The Surf to Slopes Food Truck will be at the Blake Street location, while The Captain Tacos and Sushi Food Truck will be at Washington.

Call to Arms Brewing hosts its fifth annual Mardi Gras Rumpus starting at noon and featuring the World's Tiniest Mardi Gras Parade at 4 p.m. There will be special tappings, a crawfish boil at 2 p.m. by Rolling Smoke BBQ, a live brass band, and, of course, the tiny parade, with special-guest tiny floats from Little Machine Beer, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria, the Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, Empourium Brewing Company, Valhalla Cakes, FlyteCo Brewing, Avery Brewing Company and more.

Goldspot Brewing continues its fifth anniversary celebration by tapping Vienna Lager and Cabernet Aged Bourbon Barrel Aged Dopplebock. It will also release bottles of Laws Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Dopplebock and Batch 250 Pinot Noir Barrel Aged Plum Saison. Toby's Po'boys will be in the house from 2 to 8 p.m.

Denver Beer Co.'s Ninth Annual Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest returns to its Platte Street Taproom at the beer-loving time slot of 8:30 to 11 a.m. "All that is required of you is to wake up, roll down to Denver Beer Co. and enjoy some of Denver’s best beer, bacon and coffee. Then go home and take a nap," the brewery says. Tickets are $45 and entitle you to a big breakfast burrito, coffee and as much bacon as you can fit in your belly. You will also receive a souvenir Denver Beer Co. coffee mug to fill with breakfast-inspired brews.

It’s that time of year again, time for one of the original cult beers, Russian River's Pliny the Younger triple IPA. The beer, which only comes out once a year and only makes it to a few spots around the country, taps at Falling Rock Tap House. Doors open at 11 a.m., which is when Falling Rock will start selling tickets; a ticket means a guaranteed pour. The tapping is at 1 p.m. Falling Rock will host one more tapping on Sunday, February 23.

Tivoli Brewing will also tap Russian River's Pliny the Younger. As with the other tappings of this beer around town, a portion of the proceeds will go back to Sense of Security, a breast cancer support center.

Westword file photo

Sunday, February 23

It’s that time of year again, time for one of the original cult beers, Russian River's Pliny the Younger triple IPA. The beer, which only comes out once a year and only makes it to a few spots around the country, will tap at Falling Rock Tap House. Doors open at 11 a.m., which is when Falling Rock will start selling tickets; a ticket means a guaranteed pour. The tapping is at 1 p.m.

Barrels & Bottles Brewery in Golden will also tap Russian River's Pliny the Younger. Tickets will be handed out at 11 a.m., and the tapping will take place at 1 p.m.

Monday, February 24

Join Firestone Walker Brewing and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project at Falling Rock Tap House for an evening of special tappings that starts at 5:30 p.m. and a talk by Jim Crooks from Firestone Walker and Chad Yakobsen from Crooked Stave. Some of the Crooked Stave beers on tap include: Falling Rock 20th Anniversary Ale, a 7.2 percent ABV barrel blended sour aged in oak with raspberries, blueberries and marion berries; Mallow Out Stout, a 10.5 ABV imperial stout brewed with cacao, marshmallow, and coconut; and Get the Funk Out, a 5.7 ABV Methode Traditionnelle spontaneous sour ale aged in oak barrels. Firestone Walker beers include: Champs de Fraises, a 6 percent ABV wild ale fermented with fresh Oregon strawberries; Rolling Bones, a 7.5 percent ABV wild ale fermented with plums, black currants, cherries, and grapes; and Reginald Brett, a 9.7 percent ABV strong wild ale aged first in bourbon barrels and then French and American oak barrels.

Epic Brewing

Friday, February 28

You knew someone would do it eventually, and here it is. In defiance of the trend toward low-calorie, low-carb, low-ABV beers, Epic Brewing releases Super IPA Me, a "high-calorie" beer that weighs in at 12 percent ABV and features pictures of desserts on the label. The beer is brewed with apricots and Grungeist, Styrian Dragon and Citra hops. This one is super-sized.



Strange Craft Beer Company turns ten this year, and to celebrate, the brewery is bringing back many crowd favorites from years past. Tapped the first night Strange opened back in 2010, Paint It Black Honey Coffee Stout was served on nitro until 2013, "when it lost an arm wrestling contest with Cherry Bomb to be the featured stout on the Strange Beer Board," the brewery explains. "The beer starts sweet but immediately goes bone dry with roast, coffee acridity, and big hop bitterness all at the same time. Medium bodied, the honey really dries this one out (it’s so fermentable), but leaves its wildflower honey notes behind."

Saturday, February 29

It's Leap Day! If you're not doing something special on a day that only comes around once every four years, you just aren't paying enough attention to your calendar. Platt Park Brewing paid attention, which is why the brewery is throwing a Leap Day party, complete with the tapping of a new New England-style IPA brewed with tangerine, vanilla and milk sugar. Oh, and for you planners, the brewery is selling limited-edition Leap Year glasses, which you can bring back in four years for a free refill (assuming the planet is still here).

There will be an extra day of darkness this year, and as such, Baere Brewing is tapping eight or more different dark beers for your enjoyment, including, but not limited to: Love Is Blind English Porter, Baere Stout (brewed with cacao shells from Cultura Craft Chocolate), No Line Imperial Stout with coconut and cacao nibs, Squarrel No Line, Blueberry Chocolate Stout, Mixed Berry Duplicitous Dark Sour, and Foraged From the Frost, a dark sour made with foraged sage and juniper (brewed in collaboration with Old 121 Brewhouse).

DeSteeg Brewing celebrates its seventh anniversary in the alley (behind Tennyson Street off West 44th Avenue) with seven newly tapped beers, hourly swag giveaways, live music and a toast for all seven beers at separate times throughout the day.

Burns Family Artisan Ales notes today's quirk of the calendar by tapping Thoughts of Winter Imperial White Stout. There will also be live music from Sunrise Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Westbound & Down and Amalgam Brewing are at it again, opening up their barrel-aging facility, the Cultural Center, 6381 Beach Street, Unit A, for a pop-up tapping from noon to 5 p.m. There will be eight beers on tap, along with assorted bottles and cans for sale, to go or to drink on site. El Taco Veloz Food Truck will be on hand.

Send beery information to editorial@westword.com.