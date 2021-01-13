Beer Calendar: Crooked Stave, Cannonball Creek Show You a Good Time

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Like a lot of older craft breweries, Great Divide Brewing has occasionally updated its recipes to better reflect changing consumer beer tastes. The latest beer to undergo a little modernization is Titan IPA — and Great Divide is having some fun with the process by hosting Titan Tuesdays in January and February, when it looks at "the story behind this iconic beer and what you can expect from the new Titan," the brewery says.

First brewed in 2004, "Titan remains one of our most popular and best selling beers," Great Divide adds, pointing out that the recipes remained largely unchanged until now. The brand new version is beginning to hit taps and liquor stores but will receive a full rollout in February.

Keep reading for this week's new beers and tappings.

EXPAND Platt Park Brewing

Wednesday, January 13

Platt Park Brewing releases twelve-ounce cans of Nadare Japanese Lager, an unusual beer made with puffed Japanese rice and Sorachi Ace hops. This is the brewery's first beer in a twelve-ounce can.

Four Denver breweries have teamed up to offer a mixed four-pack of beer — one from each brewery — that will be discussed at 7 p.m. on Facebook live. The breweries are Station 26, Call to Arms, Counter Culture and Joyride. The F**k COVID four-pack is available at all four locations.

Cerebral Brewing has two new beers available in cans. Gris Gris Tropical Double IPA is a collaboration with Parish Brewing in Louisiana. The other beer is Neon Lights IPA.

EXPAND Crooked Stave

Thursday, January 14

Crooked Stave officially marked its ten-year anniversary over the weekend, but the brewery will celebrate today and tomorrow by releasing at least four new beers, including two stouts and two lagers made with experimental hops. "Founder Chad Yakobson will be elbow fivin’ and nerding out on our upcoming beers that we can’t wait to pour for ya," the brewery says. "Cheers to everyone for your support and love of our crooked craft experiment."

Diebolt Brewing releases Après Bier Kölsch Style Ale in cans that look suspiciously like PBR cans — which is part of the brewery's satire series of beers. "Affectionately known as Après BR, this light ale was designed as a refreshing reward for all your winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, waking up, putting on pants, or hell, just being alive is a extreme sport these days," the brewery says. "Clocking in at 5.2 percent ABV, this light beer was brewed with a combo of Pilsner and Vienna malt, Loral and Saaz hops, and fermented with a German ale yeast strain. The aroma is light malt, a touch fruity, with a hint of sweetness while the flavor follows suit and finishes medium dry." The taproom is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

Odyssey Beerwerks

Friday, January 15

Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada releases cans of Mind Hike IPA, a session IPA on which it collaborated with Mike Drumm, a well-known Colorado beer attorney who just finished writing a self-help book also called Mind Hike: A 365-Question Journey of Self-Discovery. The book is available online in both personal and business-owner editions. Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Lotus and Barbe Rouge hops for notes of tropical fruit, tangerine and stone fruit, Mind Hike IPA is available on draft and in six-packs to go. "We’re encouraging customers to pair the book with the beer" by offering discounts if you buy both, the brewery says.

Ursula Brewery taps Boho Vibes at noon. The beer is an unfiltered Bohemian-style pilsner clocking in at just 4.6 percent ABV. It will be available on draft and in sixteen-ounce four-packs to go.

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back its seasonal Winter Lager when it opens at noon. "This 6 percent ABV lager is malty, full-bodied, with a full hop profile and a crisp finish," the brewery says.

EXPAND Cannonball Creek Brewing

Saturday, January 16

Station 26 Brewing is tapping a different small-batch beer each Saturday this month. Today's beer is DDH Haze Wrangler #3, a fluffy hazy IPA double-dry-hopped with Sabro, Citra and Mosaic.

New on tap: Fiction Beer Company recently tapped an experimental beer, Littleun Tropical Stout, aged on pineapple and passion fruit. The beer is the result of a "parti-gyle" brew — "an English brewing technique where you make two beers from one grist," the brewery explains — that also resulted in Malice and Darkness Russian Imperial Stout. "The first runnings (the most premium sugars) went into Malice and Darkness. The second runnings (which started in our normal range of 15 plato) made our tropical stout," Fiction adds. "The base beer is rich, roasty, and chocolatey. For fermentation we used kveik yeast (a specially selected Scandanavian yeast), which helped to convert some of those stout characteristics into an amazing array of tropical fruit aromas and flavors. To bump up the unconventional nature of the beer, we aged it on pineapple and passionfruit."

Although it won't be the same as previous years, Cannonball Creek Brewing will celebrate its eighth anniversary with several beer releases that will be available on site and to go.

It's dessert week at New Image Brewing, which has two new beers available. Neapolitical Interest, a collaboration with Ology Brewing Company, is a 10.5 percent ABV imperial stout with strawberry, vanilla, cacao and heavy cream. Unreasonable Ninja, a collaboration with Hidden Springs Aleworks, is a 10.5 percent ABV imperial stout with strawberry, cream cheese powder and lactose. Both beers are have barrel-aged versions.

EXPAND Station 26 Brewing

Saturday, January 23

Station 26 Brewing is tapping a different small-batch beer each Saturday this month. Today's beer is Pineapple and Coconut Sherbert (cq). This pastry sour was brewed with lactose and vanilla for "a smooth and slightly tart finish," the brewery says. There will also be a seafood pairing.

Woods Boss Brewing

Wednesday, January 27

"When a dump truck forgets to lower it's bed and takes out the powerlines in front of your brewery, obviously you make that into a beer!" That's the word from Woods Boss Brewing, which went through that exact nightmare a few weeks ago. The result is What the Truck!?! (Electrical Dumpster Truck Fire) Double IPA, which was brewed with Pilsner and Cara Ruby malt, fermented with two strains of kveik yeast and generously hopped with Citra, Bravo, Chinook, Columbus and Centennial. "Here's to it not being 2020 anymore."