Beer Calendar: Vintage Beers and New Year's Brews

In case you've missed it so far, Falling Rock Tap House has been holding a closeout sale of its famed Vintage Bottle Cellar. The goal of selling these bottles to go, of course, is to use the proceeds to help survive the pandemic and the current COVID-related bar and restaurant restrictions.

"If you are familiar with the Falling Rock, you have probably perused our 'Blue Book Off-The-Beer-List Beer List' and know we have one of the most extensive beer cellars in the U.S.," Falling Rock explains. "If we sell these bottles, we will buy ourselves a few months of breathing room and hopefully make it to the other side."

Some of the beers, which include sours, barrel-aged specialties, big beers and other brews from Colorado, California, Belgium and elsewhere, date back a decade or more. "These beers have been stored in our cellar under ideal conditions for up to 23 years," owner Chris Black explains on Falling Rock's Facebook page. "The oldest of these beers is a 1994 Thomas Hardy which we have holed up in our Secret Underground Lair since I bought them in 1997. The prices listed are the prices we marked things down to just before the 2019 GABF. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase Vintage Beers like this and unfortunately, I don’t see that we will ever carry this kind of variety again."

If you want to add to your vintage beer collection while helping out one of Denver's most famous beer bars, place your order on the Falling Rock website for pick-up at the bar.

Keep reading to see other craft-beer tappings and events this week.

Locavore Beer Works

Wednesday, December 30

Bruz Beers has released its Biere de Mars, which is a special blend of Van der Ghinste’s Cuvee des Jacobins Prestige Flanders ale with a specially formulated Petite Saison from Bruz. "The result is amazing: a smooth, delicate and complex light amber sour ale," the brewery says. "It is 5.3 percent ABV and bottle-conditioned for natural carbonation and to facilitate further development in the bottle." Biere de Mars is the first in a limited series of three. The other beers will be released this Spring.

Cerebral Brewing drops three new canned beers today. Super Secret Chat Room is a 9 percent ABV double IPA made with Mosaic and Strata hops; Dark Galaxie Peppermint is a 5.6 percent ABV oatmeal stout with peppermint and cacao; and Hyperlink is an IPA with Mosaic, Lotus, Citra and Idaho 7 hops.

It's Sacred Fire season at Ursula Brewery, and you can come grab a mixed four-pack of barrel-aged variants from four different years. The four-pack could include the 2017 Rye, 2018 Rye and Double Oak, 2018 version, 2019 version, 2019 Maple Whiskey Barrel, 2020 version, and the 2020 coconut version.

New cans: Locavore Beer Works has just released Oak Tooth Wood Aged Pub Ale. "Proving not all barrel-aged beers have to be big, we’ve soaked our venerable ESB in second-use bourbon barrels, giving it a rounded oakiness with just a hint of soft whiskey and toffee," the brewery explains. Grab a four-pack of this 6.8 percent ABV brew, then "dim the lights, and turn your home office into a pub."

TRVE Brewing

Thursday, December 31

New can: TRVE Brewing has continued its series of traditional beer style releases with The World That Was, a Belgian-style dubbel. "We deviated slightly from our normal malt approach and sourced some classic Belgian malts for this one just to lock in that traditional character. 6.5 percent will keep ya warmed up enough to FaceTime your mother and bald-face lie to her that you love the sweater she gifted you," the brewery says.

Baere Brewing has a new beer in cans: a tart, barrel-aged saison called Not Forgotten. The brewery will also have a variety of cold weather deals and specials this week.

Brut Saison returns to Copper Kettle Brewing. "This New Year's Eve, we are releasing our Brut Saison on draft and in Crowlers to go," the brewery says. "This 7 percent ABV Saison is a nice, dry and crisp brew with a Champagne feel. Perfect for your NYE toast! (At home of course!)"

Old 121 Brewhouse closes out 2020 with a Black Heart Affair from noon to 8 p.m. The brewery will release its new black IPA and welcome in Ratio Beerworks for a can pop-up featuring the latter brewery's Sparks Fly Juicy IPA and and Cityscapes Mexican Style Lager. T-shirts made specially for this event are available through pre-order via brett@old121brewhouse.com.

"Sometimes we all need a fresh start. And glitter beer. Lots of glitter beer." That's the word from Denver Beer Co., which rings in the new year with Glitter Yum Yum Chocolate Raspberry Kolsch, available in extremely limited Crowlers (pre-order on Denver Beer Co.'s website). "This fun twist on our favorite Princess Yum Yum combines the classic flavor combination of raspberries and chocolate. Brewed with sixteen pounds per barrel of raspberries and aged on multiple varieties of chocolate for a silky smooth chocolaty finish. This edition features edible party glitter for extra cheer to ring in the new year."

The Empourium Brewing

Friday, January 1

For the first First Friday of 2021, the Empourium Brewing is bringing back one of its original beers, Krusher Cream Ale with peaches and vanilla bean. "This beer is a light, easy drinker that's packed with peach and apricot purée and finished with Madagascar vanilla bean and clocks in at 5.2 percent ABV," the brewery says. It will be on tap and available in four-packs to go. Little Red's Kitchen will be there with food.

Little Machine Beer breaks out some vintage Hey, Hey Hay Barrel Aged Wheat Wine. Brewed on December 19, 2015, with a blend of Belgian and American yeasts, this 11 percent ABV beer was then aged in French oak Syrah barrels three ways before being blended: straight; re-fermented with Champagne yeast and re-fermented with Champagne yeast and Syrah must.

For the sixth year in a row, Factotum Brewhouse celebrates the new year with tamales and brewskis — although this time around, the tamales (from nearby La Casita) will only be sold online for takeout service. "Write down your resolutions, throw on your favorite football jersey (or stay in your pajamas!), and swing by the taproom to pick up some traditional New Year's Day tamales," the brewery says. The tamales will be packaged in eights along with with Factotum's 2021 small-batch 2021 Champagne Ale in to-go kits. Order on the brewery's website.

Luki Brewery will tap Fire Pit Stout at noon. This milk stout is light on the lactose and has hints of cinnamon, brown sugar and chocolate "to provide a fantastic gourmet hot chocolate smoothness to the flavor," the brewery says. "At 5.9 percent ABV, Fire Pit Stout is best enjoyed by the fire with a warm blanket."

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette brings back Imperial Hop Nectar in cans. Triple dry-hopped with five pounds per barrel of Citra, El Dorado, and Amarillo, it weighs in at 8.2 percent ABV.

Westfax Brewing

Saturday, January 2

In an effort to jump start the new year, Westfax Brewing releases two brand new beers. Can I Get a Mulligan is a West Coast-style double IPA brewed with Mosaic, Bravo, Chinook, Ekuanot, Simcoe and Cascade hops for notes of sweet fruit, grapefruit, pine and orange. Barrel O Coconuts is an 8.3 percent ABV imperial stout that was aged thirteen months in bourbon barrels with coconut.