Beer Calendar: Spring Beers, New Cans and Online Tastings

While taprooms are struggling to sell beer during the coronavirus public-health crisis, the breweries that package on a regular basis are still canning up their new offerings and selling them to liquor stores. And there are new ones this week, one from Oskar Blues Brewing and one from Lone Tree Brewing.

Oskar Blues is debuting the first limited-release beer in its new BA20 series; All Monde is an imperial stout made with toasted almonds and Madagascar vanilla beans. It was racked in bourbon barrels for nine months and then swirled through the brewery's new toy, the Spinbot 5000, which circulates the liquid "for maximum flavor transfer," the brewery says. All Monde is available in twelve-ounce four-packs.

The second beer is a new year-round West Coast-style IPA that Lone Tree Brewing has "long been tweaking to perfection," the brewery says. "This medium-bodied 6.2 percent ABV India Pale Ale has bold hop character from Centennial, Cascade, and Zythos hops with copious amounts of CTZ dry-hopping that yields fruit-forward and citrus aromas— all balanced out with a strong but not overpowering malt backbone."

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks

Wednesday, April 8

Ratio Beerworks releases Heart Tattoo Blackberry Belgian Wit in six-packs starting a 3 p.m. The beer is a "slightly tart, easy drinker that showcases brilliant blackberries from Oregon, with notes of orange peel and coriander," the brewery says. "Grab a sixer for pick-up or delivery and cheers with us from afar."

Goldspot Brewing will have Crowlers of its new Raspberry Field Forever Blonde from 3 to 6 p.m. — available to pick up at the brewery. The beer has "notes of tart raspberry and graham cracker," Goldspot says.

Cerebral Brewing has two beers in cans available for pre-order and pickup. The first is Unsolicited Advice Smoothie Sour, a new 6.5 percent ABV beer made with blood orange, pomegranate and lactose. The second is Scam Likely: El Dorado, an 8 percent ABV double IPA made with 100 percent El Dorado hops.

Denver Beer Co. will throw its second-ever socially-distant beer pairing at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live. This time around, head brewer Jason Buehler will lead a guided tasting of cookies from Santa Fe Cookie Company and beers from DBC and Cerveceria Colorado (examples include M&M Cookie paired with Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie paired with Churro Stout). To participate, pre-order your pairing pack for pickup at one of DBC's taprooms or for home delivery. Each two-person pairing is $35 and includes Crowlers and cookies. There will be an online Q&A after the tasting.

Copper Kettle Brewing will open from 2 to 7 p.m. for the release of Belgian Blonde in Crowlers and for growler fills. "This golden Belgian session ale has a mild hop flavor and fruity esters with a bready cracker finish," Copper Kettle says. It was also a 2016 Great American Beer Feer Festival gold medal winner.

Thursday, April 9

Daniel Imdieke, a Master Cicerone (possibly Colorado's only one) who spent years working at Old Chicago before taking the job of director of operations at Coors's Blue Moon Brewing, will offer a Beer 101 Happy Hour on Zoom at 4 p.m., showcasing two beers from Copper Kettle Brewing, Mexican Chocolate Stout and Snowed In Imperial Oatmeal Stout with vanilla; pick them up at Copper Kettle beforehand (more info available on the brewery's web site). The topic will be how to approach tasting beer. Imdieke plans to offer an online class each week. Next week's will focus on Bierstadt Lagerhaus's pilsner and Helles.

EXPAND Seedstock Brewing

Friday, April 10

Seedstock Brewing had planned to celebrate its fourth anniversary this weekend. Instead, the brewery will release its Barrel-Aged Dopplebock, which is part of the brewery's Small Stash series. Our six-month aged version was named the third best barrel-aged beer in 2019 by Beer Connoisseur Magazine, and received a 94 rating," the brewery says. So, its big brother, aged for a year, "has to be twice as good, right?" There will be 240 bomber bottles available to-go at the taproom at 2 p.m.

Novel Strand Brewing has canned up three new beers that will be available today for pre-order and pick up. The first is Popular Demand, an unfiltered German pilsner with a twist: hops from New Zealand. The second beer is Little Planet, an IPA made with hops from around the world, including Enigma (Australia), Huell Melon (Germany), Mosaic (USA), Nelson Sauvin (New Zealand), Riwaka (New Zealand), and Southern Sublime (South Africa). Together, they "combine to bomb your palate with tropical fruit flavors of mango, papaya, guava, passionfruit and sticky cannabis," the brewery says. The final beer is Roba Fett, a 7.9 percent ABV collaboration with Queen City Collective Coffee. "We brewed a luscious stout utilizing only the first runnings of our mash, and then cold infuse it with one of our favorite coffee varieties, Roba, a washed process variety from Ethiopia," Novel Strand says, resulting in flavors of "chocolate-peach-cake with no lingering sweetness, thickness."

Join Resolute Brewing on Facebook Live from 6 to 8 p.m. as it cracks some beers and checks in on its snouted friends from Hog Haven Farm. "Guapo the pig will be in the house, along with Morty, Tank and Annabelle, if they are feeling spry enough to join," the brewery says. Donate to Hog Haven Farm on PayPal.

Holidaily Brewing will host a live video chat at 5 p.m. on Instagram with its owner and its head brewer. "Hear about the gluten-free brewing process and a brief history of brewing, followed by a Q&A.

River North Brewery

Saturday, April 11

A beer festival? Well, sort of. The Unfiltered beer podcast is throwing a virtual party from noon to 6 p.m. that it have creatively dubbed the SIP (shelter-in-place) Beer Festival. Participants can buy tickets for $5 — all of which will be donated to Colorado brewery employees and staff — at SIPBeerFest.com and then post pictures or videos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter of themselves and/or what they are drinking, with the hashtag #SIPBeerFest. There will also be a place on the website where people can make donations, order T-Shirts or become sponsors. Unfiltered is hosted by Metro State University professor Sam Jay and his partner in crime, Jay Schrader.

River North Brewery releases the third beer from its Single Cask 2020 series at 1 p.m. at its North Washington Street taproom. Single Cask Mr. Sandman is an imperial stout aged in a single bourbon barrel. The brewery is open from 1 to 4 p.m.; at-risk folks can come by between noon and 1 p.m. to help with distancing.