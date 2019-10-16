Beer Calendar: From a Light Pilsner to Epic's Big Bad Baptist

Lone Tree Brewing has hired Dennis O’Harrow as its new head brewer. O'Harrow worked previously for C.B. & Potts, where he was the Rocky Mountain regional brewery leader, managing operations across Colorado. A brewer for nearly two decades, he also served as head brewer at the now-defunct Arvada Beer Company.

“I love the craft culture that Lone Tree has created in our industry. They are at the forefront of new styles and creativity, and the entire staff is not only knowledgeable, but incredibly passionate,” O'Harrow said in a statement. He plans to "cultivate" Lone Tree’s existing recipes and add some new brews of his own.

“C.B. & Potts is a highly decorated brewery with accolades from a variety of esteemed institutions, and Dennis was a huge part of that. We’re thrilled to welcome Dennis and his breadth of experience to continue to elevate Lone Tree’s award-winning beer program,” added John Winter, president at Lone Tree Brewing.

Wednesday, October 16

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project took home a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival (its third-ever GABF award) earlier this month for Get the Funk Out in the Belgian-Style Lambic or Sour Ale category. Now you can enjoy a glass of the beer and listen to Crooked Stave brewers Chad Yakobson and Danny Oberle talk about the process of making the beer, the brewery's coolship and spontaneous brews with a presentation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the brewery's tasting room inside the Source.

Strange Craft Beer Company will tap Prickly Pear Saison at 3 p.m. The beer was made using "foraged prickly pear fruit from the Sedona desert in Arizona" that was processed down to one gallon of fruit juice by brewery friend Gary Lueck and then sent to Denver. "It resonates with notes of soft watermelon, showcasing a beautiful rose color," the brewery says.

Thursday, October 17

Epic Brewing Company's famed Big Bad Baptist will take over the brewery's taproom for one day only with a host of its variant friends in order to celebrate the beer's 2019 release. Baptists on tap include: Son of a Baptist, Big Bad Baptist, Big Bad Baptist Reserve, Big Bad Baptista, Triple Barrel Baptist, Quadruple Barrel Baptist, Quintuple Barrel Baptist, Chocolate Rapture Big Bad Baptist, Vanilla Brandy Barrel Big Bad Baptist, Peanut Butter Cup Big Bad Baptist, and Vanilla Hazelnut Latte Big Bad Baptist. Some of these will also be available in bottles to go. "We'll be pouring Baptist Gauntlets, and we wouldn't let you do that on an empty stomach, so we'll have soft pretzels for you until El Gallo Blanco starts slinging tacos, tortas and carnitas for dinner. And to cap things off we'll have custom Temper Chocolates and Confections bonbons made with the new variants," the brewery says. Epic is open from noon until 10 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Black Shirt Brewing taps a new 5.1 percent pilsner, Gambol, which was brewed with 100 percent German ingredients and dry-hopped with Hallertau hops. The brewpub also introduces a new menu item to go along with the beer: scratch-made soft pretzels, dusted with fleur de sel and served with a side of beer mustard.

Copper Kettle Brewing releases this year's version of Well Bred Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine at noon on draft and in nineteen-ounce cans. "English barleywine was originally crafted to satisfy the aristocracy's fondness for strong libations," the Brewery says. "While less hoppy and more refined than its American cousin, our take on this English style features a ruby color with lavish hints of vanilla, caramel and earthy wood undertones."

Denver Beer Co. will release a limited number of Chocolate Coconut Graham Cracker Porter Crowlers at both of its taprooms, in Denver and Arvada. The beer will also be on tap. Chocolate Coconut Graham Cracker Porter "combines melodious flavors of dark malts and sweet desserts," DBC says. "Our light-bodied Graham Cracker Porter is enhanced by biscuit malt flavors combined with dark chocolate and fresh tropical coconut."

Little Machine Beer Company taps Sweet Potato Stout during its Fourth Anniversary Appreciation Party from 7 to 11 p.m. "Local rock band Dead Pay Rent will be playing, and we'll have free beer for one hour at the start of the show," the brewery says. "No joke, for real. Free beer for an hour. We'll also be releasing hoodies with limited-edition anniversary artwork by BMX rider Preston Levi (of Grindwheel Productions)."

Join Goldspot Brewing for the tapping of S'more Porter at noon. Originally brewed to celebrate the wedding of a some brewery regulars, the beer has notes of vanilla, chocolate, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow.

Saturday, October 19

Dry Dock Brewing will celebrate fourteen revolutions around the sun with a big party at its North Dock location on Tower Road. There will be limited beer releases, food from SToKD Pizza, Pasty Republic and North of the Border Grill, live music from Boot Guns, climbing walls, on-site $30 flash tattoos, lawn games, a bonfire with s'mores, a VIP lounge and more. Tickets, $35 to $45, are available at eventbrite.com.

The Brewability Lab, which moved from east Denver to its new home in the former Brew on Broadway space in Englewood, 3445 South Broadway, will celebrate both its grand opening and its third anniversary.

Saturday, October 26

Hops & Pie hosts its annual Pumpkin Fest beer tapping starting at noon. There will be pumpkin beers from at least ten different breweries, including Two Roads Brewing, Copper Kettle Brewing, Strange Craft, Epic Brewing, Oakshire, 4 Noses Brewing, New Holland, Denver Beer Co. and Upslope.

Dry Dock Brewing hosts a pumpkin party at its original South Dock location to prepare for Halloween and celebrate fall. Expect a limited release of Half Moon Pumpkin Ale, along with pumpkins for sale and for decorating, and a showing of The Addams Family (original version) on the big screen.

Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora taps Pumpkin Espresso Soyuz Stout at noon. The beer is an imperial stout made with pumpkin spice and fresh espresso. It's available on tap and in 19.2-ounce cans.

Lone Tree Brewing is the location for the fourth annual South in Your Mouth Beer Festival, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. and is made up of beers from a dozen breweries in the south Denver area. "This year the breweries will be wearing their best toga attire, and guests are encouraged to join in," Lone Tree Brewing says. "Breweries will be pouring specialty beers that are not commonly available in their tasting rooms. Tickets are $10 and include a commemorative glass and two five-ounce pours. Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a portion of the sales will be donated to Drink for Pink, a nonprofit that collaborates with local breweries to raise funds to support breast cancer research in Colorado. There will also be food from Hottie Rob’s Mobile Eats and Gyros King Food Truck, cool tunes, giveaways and more. Participating Breweries include 105 West Brewing Company, Blue Spruce Brewing Company, Boggy Draw Brewery, Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company, Dead Hippie Brewing, Halfpenny Brewing Company, Grist Brewing Company, Living the Dream Brewing, Locavore Beer Works, Lone Tree Company, Pikes Peak Brewing Company and Resolute Brewing Company.