Beer Calendar: Colorado Pint Day Brings the Proper Glassware

Although Colorado Craft Beer Week and Collaboration Fest were canceled earlier this year because of the coronavirus, the fifth annual Colorado Pint Day is back on. Drop into one of more than 100 participating Colorado craft breweries around the state, buy a pint, and pick up the 2020 Colorado Pint Day glass.

The effort is a fundraiser by the Colorado Brewers Guild, which "promotes, protects, and propels" independent craft breweries "through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness," the organization says. The Guild, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is hurting financially right now because all of its events and fundraisers have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Different breweries will have different rules this year — and many will only be selling the glasses in advance online to keep crowds down. This year's sixteen-ounce glass features organic-printed bighorn sheep art by Mallory Hodgkin. Go to the Brewers Guild's Colorado Pint Day website to see if your favorite brewery is participating.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events into early August.



EXPAND Platt Park Brewing

Wednesday, July 29

In addition to Pint Day, Platt Park Brewing will release the next beer in its Ice Cream Parlor series. This Milkshake IPA is brewed with peach purée, Madagascar bourbon vanilla and milk sugar.

Cerebral Brewing will have two fresh IPAs on tap and in cans to go. Remote Island Double IPA was brewed with Hallertau Blanc, Motueka and Galaxy hops and has tropical notes. Infinite Regression is a West Coast-style IPA hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Citra; it has notes of spruce, pineapple and orange.

Novel Strand Brewing is dropping four brand-new cans in conjunction with Colorado Pint Day (Novel Strand has 100 glasses available). Bursts of Light V.1 is a 4.2 percent ABV unfiltered hoppy beer brewed with pilsner malt, Golden Promise, flaked oats, flaked wheat, and Columbus, Enigma, HBC-586 and Topaz hops, giving it notes of pine and berries. Bursts of Light V.2 is similar, but with Ekuanot, Mosaic, Riwaka and Samba hops. 2>1: HBC-586 is the next volume in Novel Strand's hop duet series, this time with HBC-586 and Riwaka hops. And finally, the brewery made a version of Black is Beautiful. the beer that some 1,000 breweries nationwide made to raise money and awareness for justice and equality for people of color. Novel Strand's uses malt from Colorado's Troubadour Maltings and Ethiopian coffee from Queen City Coffee.

Cerveceria Colorado

Friday, July 31

Cerveceria Colorado brings back Cocolimon Coconut Lime Sour on tap and in limited-edition Crowlers. "This tart and refreshing kettle sour will bring back those pre-socially-distant memories of you at your favorite beach," the taproom says. "Complemented with freshly zested limes and aged on shredded coconut, this cerveza provides a subtle fresh sweetness for that tropical feel we're all missing."

TRVE Brewing releases Void Monolith in cans and on tap. "This IPA is dry hopped with Mosaic, Meridian, Azacca, and Idaho 7, and brewed with Serenade from our friends at Troubadour Maltings," the brewery says. "As you could have guessed from our IPAs of late, this one is firmly no-coast, expressing the best elements from a hoppy brew without any dogma."

Woods Boss Brewing has four fresh beers in cans. Layers of Inspiration is a 7.9 percent hazy IPA. Walking in Wonder is a 6.7 percent saison that was dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc. Making Sand From Stone Double Dry Hopped IPA features Citra, Mossaic, Chinook and Centennial hops. Pickin' Blueberries American Blonde Ale is 5.7 percent ABV and was made with real blueberries.

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales releases cans of Argus, a sour ale with passion fruit and vanilla. "Irradiate your tastebuds with a burst of tropical passion fruit followed by waves of vanilla," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing in Arvada releases More Fun Than A Pillow Fight, a 9.5 percent ABV double-dry-hopped double IPA that is "bursting with all the dreamy, citrusy, grapefruity flavors you’d expect from teaming up Citra and Mosaic hops," the brewery says. It is available in four-packs to go.

Purpose Brewing

Saturday, August 1

Join Purpose Brewing in Fort Collins for a "socially distanced single-day gathering" celebrating its third anniversary. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, tented areas, table service, food, music and beer.

Landlocked Ales in Lakewood hosts its annual Pints for Purple event from noon to 9 p.m. in support of the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. The brewery will tap a fruited wheat ale named for the day, and will be selling pint glasses, with proceeds going to the organization. Shelvis and the Roustabouts will have music, and the Farmer in the Hive will be outside with food.

Friday, August 7

Empourium Brewing will tap Mustache Shenanigans, a 4.6 percent ABV hefeweizen. "This German-style wheat beer presents a delicious balance of clove and banana notes," the brewery says.

Saturday, August 8

Coal Mine Avenue Brewing in Littleton taps the latest in its Heeler Hazy IPA series — this time, Pineapple. "This smooth and dreamy hazy IPA has a lot of big personality with the tropical pineapple and generous late additions of hops which provide the right balance to the sweet-tart pineapple goodness," the brewery says.