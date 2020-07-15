Beer Calendar: Help Joyride, Call to Arms Celebrate Brewery Birthdays

Each year for the past five, Great Divide Brewing has unveiled a new piece of art by a local artist to adorn the labels for its classic beer, Denver Pale Ale. This time around, the brewery has tapped Adam Vicarel, who has done work for such familiar brands as NBC, Sharpie, Alterra, Coleman, and the SyFy Network.

"We’re floored by the creativity of our Artist Series artists and delighted with the final product. They’ve truly elevated our expectations of what is possible on a can," the brewery says. "It’s impossible not to notice how much Denver has changed in the last decade, but when you stand back and take a 30,000-foot view, the transformation from pioneer town to modern metropolis is truly staggering. Adam captured that sentiment in a whimsical fashion that reflects the old and the new."

Vicarel adds: "Founded in 1858, Denver's early years fell in the middle of the Victorian Era. This time period was characterized by elaborate and embellished typography, and ultimately those characteristics were the catalyst for the majority of the typography and lettering on this can. In contrast, to capture modern-day Denver I took a more casual approach to illustrating classic "Denver stuff", such as mountains, the skyline, trees, and camping gear. The monoline illustration style is intentionally quirky, and the density of these elements helps balance out the ornate and information-heavy designs on the front and sides of the can."

Wednesday, July 15

Cerebral Brewing releases a new beer in cans and on draft. Vital Linguistics is a Japanese-inspired witbier informed by the botanicals in Roku Gin. "We decided to recreate this recipe with the intention of mimicking the spirit," the brewery says. "This go around, we added yuzu, orange, coriander, juniper, sansho pepper, sensha tea and sakura flower. The result is bright and tart, bready, spicy, and silky smooth. Expect contrasting notes of nutmeg, chamomile, mandarin orange and peppercorn."

Thursday, July 16

Like most breweries these days, Call to Arms Brewing won't be able to celebrate its birthday with a big bash, but since the brewery is noting five years, it does have a special beer release in store for the occasion. How 'Bout a Can of Wine? is "a red wine puncheon-aged sour wine hybrid that boasts a brilliant rosé color and was brewed with 50 percent Sangiovese grapes," the brewery says. "This stunning mixed-culture sour offers aromas of cranberry and strawberry and notes of tart raspberry, grape skin and soft vanilla. Delicately floral and fruity with light oak character, a pleasant Brett funk and a dry finish," it's available on draft and in cans.

Joyride Brewing can't celebrate its sixth anniversary with its typical July block party. But the brewery still brewed six birthday collaboration beers with Downhill Brewing, Odell Brewing, Station 26 Brewing, Strange Craft, Westbound & Down, and Woods Boss Brewing. All six will be released in limited-edition mixed six-packs, in individual four-packs and on tap at the brewery. Learn more about the individual beers and the process on Joyride's Facebook page.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery will release its version of Black is Beautiful Stout, this one brewed with local Root Shoot Malting malts, along with raspberries and chocolate. Different versions of the beer are being brewed by nearly 1,000 breweries across the country to raise money and awareness for organizations that advocated for people of color. Jagged Mountain will donate proceeds to Outdoor Afro.

Friday, July 17

Woods Brewing Brewing taps In The Shadows of Giants New England IPA, calling it "a bright, crisp NEIPA that bridges the gap between new hazy and old-school." The 7.5 percent ABV beer has citrus, grapefruit and tropical notes "with a beautiful piney backbone that provides depth." It was brewed with Columbus, Chinook, Centennial, Southern Passion, and Citra Hops. In addition, the brewery will be selling two hundred pints of ice cream from Sweet Cow made with Woods Boss Hisolda Irish Coffee Cream Stout.

Rails End Beer Company in Broomfield taps a new beer, Stumbling Llama Pale Ale. The beer has "a toasted biscuit-like malt backbone" and "complimentary hop flavors that include earthy, floral and bright citrus fruits like lemon and peach," the brewery says. High Society Pizza will be there with food.

Saturday, July 18

Wild Provisions Beer Project, a wood-aged and wild beer-focused offshoot of 4 Noses Brewing, will host a grand opening in Boulder and introduce a new side of its beer program, Czech lagers. "Our Premium Pale Lager and Czech Dark Lager have undergone a cold break in the coolship, a week in open-top fermenters, and a further six weeks in horizontal lagering tanks, naturally carbonating along the way," the brewery says. The beers will be available on tap — poured from Czech side-pull faucets — and in some cool-looking sixteen-ounce black cans to go. Wild Provisions, which opened last month in Boulder, will also offer tours. "We are eager to share the ethos behind this passion project, as well as the specific processes we use to produce both Czech-inspired lagers and wild/spontaneous beers," the brewery says. Tour reservations can be made on Eventbrite.

Goldspot Brewing taps Hoppy Delight Juicy IPA. "This beer is dry-hopped with tons of Galaxy, El Dorado and Mosaic to give notes of nectarines, mangos, peach and melon candy," the brewery says. "This beer was made with a hefeweizen yeast to add complimentary light notes of banana and bubblegum."

Wednesday, July 22

Denver Beer Co. brings its Virtual Pairing Series back, this time with a take-and-bake pizza-and-beer pairing co-hosted by Lucky Pie Pizza master Sam Reed. To participate, simply pre-order your pairing pack for pick-up at either taproom. Then, at 5 p.m., Reed and DBC head brewer Jason Buehler will lead the pairing, including a dough-tossing lesson on Facebook Live, followed by a Q&A. Each two-person pairing is $60 and includes dough, sauce and tappings for three kinds of pizzas, plus six-packs of Pretzel Assassin Amber Lager, Juicy Freak Juicy IPA and Incredible Pedal IPA.

Saturday, July 25

As part of its second-anniversary celebration, Dos Luces Brewery will have a very limited tasting of upcoming barrel releases. "Every once in a while, we have to tap our barrels to make sure that the aging beer is coming along nicely and hasn't developed any off flavors. This time, you get to join us," says Dos Luces, which only brews the pre-Columbian-style beers chicha and pulque. The two new brews are Túpac Amaru III with pomegranate, aging in Colombian rum barrels, and Moctezuma III with strawberry, aging in reposada tequila barrels.

Celebrating ten years in business is a special milestone — even more so in craft brewing — so Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland wants to make note of it. The celebration takes place from noon to 9 p.m., and the $10 tables must be reserved in advance because of COVID restrictions. Each reservation will be good for one hour and 45 minutes and tables will be sanitized between seatings. Each reservation includes one souvenir Tenth Anniversary mug. In addition, the brewery will have some special-release anniversary beers.

Wednesday, July 29

Although Colorado Craft Beer Week and Collaboration Fest were canceled, Colorado Pint Day is back on. In this case, drop into a participating Colorado craft brewery, buy a pint and get the 2020 Pint Day glass for free; the effort is a fundraiser by the Colorado Brewers Guild. Different breweries will have different rules this year — and many will only be selling the glasses in advance online to keep crowds down. This year's sixteen-ounce glass features organic-printed bighorn sheep art by Mallory Hodgkin. Breweries that have already announced their participation include Fiction Beer, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Station 26 Brewing, Comrade Brewing, Platt Park Brewing and Woods Boss Brewing.

In addition to Pint Day, Platt Park Brewing will release the next beer in its Ice Cream Parlor series. This Milkshake IPA is brewed with peach purée, Madagascar bourbon vanilla and milk sugar.