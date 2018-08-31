 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Big Sky Burger adds a neighborhood hamburger shack to Lakewood.EXPAND
Big Sky Burger adds a neighborhood hamburger shack to Lakewood.
Mark Antonation

The Neighborhood Burger Shack Finds New Life in Lakewood

Mark Antonation | August 31, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

Old-school hamburger joints and small regional chains are a dying breed. Denver has a few scattered around the city that have kept tradition alive, offering a cheap meal and a catchy slogan in a bare-bones setting. At the two Jim's Burger Haven locations in the northern suburbs, you'll get "a square meal on a round bun." Grandpa's Burger Haven is "number one on the big bun" on Federal Boulevard; and Crown Burgers on South Colorado Boulevard states "You've tried the rest. Now try the best."

National groups like Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger are entering the burger battle in Colorado, but neighborhood burger shacks — like Snarfburger in Boulder (which will soon open a second at 2535 Federal Boulevard) — are getting harder and harder to find. So spotting the bright orange and red building advertising burgers, fries and shakes under the name Big Sky Burger at 1958 South Garrison Street in Lakewood was a welcome surprise.

Related Stories

Hand-cut fries, cheap burgers and tasty shakes are the draw at Big Sky Burger.EXPAND
Hand-cut fries, cheap burgers and tasty shakes are the draw at Big Sky Burger.
Mark Antonation

Big Sky is tucked behind a U-Haul lot just off West Jewell Avenue, not exactly a high-traffic area. But the little eatery has all the hallmarks of an instant classic: loud colors, picnic tables for customers who spill out of the tiny indoor dining space, soft-serve ice cream and cheap prices, since a quarter-pound cheese burger can be had for about $6.50 — which, astoundingly, includes fries.

Big Sky Burger is owned by Piggin' Out Smokehouse, located less than two miles away at 9987 Morrison Road. Piggin' Out is little more than a shack itself, but expanded earlier this year to offer indoor seating for diners looking to stay a while.

At Big Sky, you'll find quarter-pound and half-pound burgers that you can dress as you wish, plus a number of specialty burgers that range from classic (mushroom and Swiss) to craveable (fried avocado, egg and bacon) to just a little goofy (green chile, caramelized onions and Frito crumbles). A few other sandwiches and hot dogs can also be had, as well as shakes, which you can order with a homemade brownie blended in. Hand-cut fries can be ugraded to "fancy" for an extra dollar (with truffle-rosemary or garlic-parmesan seasoning), or you can opt for sweet potato fries or fried onion petals.

The space was most recently occupied by Buck's Barbecue & Grill, which closed at the beginning of 2018. Big Sky took over in March before closing again to take care of issues with the building before relaunching with a grand opening in July.

Oh, and the all-important slogan? Big Sky keeps it simple: "No BS."

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >