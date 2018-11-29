 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Voodoo Doughnut founders Tres Shannon (left) and Kenneth Pogson with a reproduction of the Pam Grier painting that was stolen from the Denver doughnut shop.
Voodoo Doughnut founders Tres Shannon (left) and Kenneth Pogson with a reproduction of the Pam Grier painting that was stolen from the Denver doughnut shop.
Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut

Black-Velvet Pam Grier Painting Stolen From Voodoo Doughnut

Mark Antonation | November 29, 2018 | 11:15am
AA

By now, nearly every Denver resident has stood in line and waited to purchase bright pink boxes of doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnut at 1520 East Colfax Avenue. As a result, the decor inside this shop is nearly as familiar as the sweet toppings and goofy shapes of the doughnuts themselves: the duct-tape art, the unicorns, the eye-catching portrait of actress (and East High grad) Pam Grier done on black velvet.

That painting is more than just a kitschy, flea-market find, it's an original oil painting commissioned by the company — and now it's gone. According to Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson, someone wandered into the shop just after midnight on Wednesday, November 28, briefly stood in front of the painting and then reached up, grabbed it and fled.

Related Stories

"The painting was pretty high up on the wall," he notes, "but the guy was tall!"

Pogson, who founded Voodoo Doughnut in 2003 with partner Tres Shannon, explains that every outpost of Voodoo Doughnut has its own black-velvet painting that acts as a sort of spiritual protector when a new shop opens. The tradition started at the original Voodoo in Portland, Oregon; Shannon and Pogson installed black-velvet portraits (vintage pieces that they already owned) of Isaac Hayes and Kenny Rogers. They have since installed the likeness of Conan O'Brien in the shop in Eugene, Oregon, and then continued the trend with Harry Dean Stanton (in the Hollywood store) and Carrot Top (Orlando).

Voodoo Doughnut was the scene of a black velvet heist in the early hours of November 28.EXPAND
Voodoo Doughnut was the scene of a black velvet heist in the early hours of November 28.
Danielle Lirette

Aside from the Hayes and Rogers pieces, all of the portraits have been painted by "Juanita," a Portland artist who specializes in black velvet. So the Pam Grier portrait was not cheap reproduction collecting dust in someone's basement; it was an original commissioned specifically for its perch on Colfax Avenue. "It's a celebration of Pam Grier, East High and Denver itself," Pogson says.

A police report of the theft has been filed. Although Pogson isn't optimistic that the painting will be recovered, he's holding out hope that the perpetrator was just drunk and exercising poor judgment. "I'm hoping he sobers up and thinks 'that was dumb' and brings it back," he says.

"Of all the problems in the world, a missing painting from a doughnut shop is not a big deal," the doughnut entrepreneur admits.

See the a video of Pogson and Shannon pleading for the return of the exquisite portrait on the Voodoo Doughnut Facebook page.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: