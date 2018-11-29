Black-Velvet Pam Grier Painting Stolen From Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut founders Tres Shannon (left) and Kenneth Pogson with a reproduction of the Pam Grier painting that was stolen from the Denver doughnut shop.

By now, nearly every Denver resident has stood in line and waited to purchase bright pink boxes of doughnuts from Voodoo Doughnut at 1520 East Colfax Avenue. As a result, the decor inside this shop is nearly as familiar as the sweet toppings and goofy shapes of the doughnuts themselves: the duct-tape art, the unicorns, the eye-catching portrait of actress (and East High grad) Pam Grier done on black velvet.

That painting is more than just a kitschy, flea-market find, it's an original oil painting commissioned by the company — and now it's gone. According to Voodoo Doughnut co-founder Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson, someone wandered into the shop just after midnight on Wednesday, November 28, briefly stood in front of the painting and then reached up, grabbed it and fled.