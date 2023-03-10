Blackbelly Market Expands Butcher Shop, Opens Retail Space and Private Dining Room

The majority of items, though, are direct from the Blackbelly kitchen. The company recently hired pastry chef Madeline Stephenson. “She’s making some delicious items and a couple of things that are gluten-free that you would never, ever guess if you were to taste [them],” says Feder Rosenberg, calling out the gluten-free fudge brownie and cheddar-bacon scones specifically.Blackbelly also expanded the role of its baker, Zachary Hine, who now manages the bread program. Feder Rosenberg praises Hine’s talent, and explains that “on a pretty daily basis, he’s making focaccia, baguette, a seeded sourdough and some challah, as well.”Soon, visitors can also look forward to housemade pastas and fresh dine-in options, including charcuterie boards, happy hour bites and additional boozy beverages. Feder Rosenberg mentions that most of these offerings will be available come spring, when Blackbelly Market will extend its hours and open up new patio seating.The patio, she says, is "west- and south-facing, so it’s got views of the Flatirons. We’re really excited about opening a relaxing kind of space where you can just come and hang out.” She notes that the outdoor seating will accommodate around twenty guests, in addition to the 53 seats in the updated market. The previous space was only able to cater to 22 seated visitors.

click to enlarge The Heritage Room, a new space available for private dining. Blackbelly Market

The expansion has also created extra seating for Blackbelly’s restaurant. Part of the former market space is now the Heritage Room, which supports overflow dining when needed. But in general, it’s a private dining space with a capacity of 32 seated guests or fifty for a standing reception. A/V equipment rentals are available, and the space features a sound system, wi-fi, and modern decor.“We’ve got beautiful new handmade tables and artwork by a local artist, Will Day. We also have some beautiful light fixtures that we got locally from Splashlight Studios here in Boulder, and a nice bar that was handmade by James Hans. He did a lot of our woodworking and metal for the whole project,” says Feder Rosenberg. She adds that the space is great for multiple uses, from cocktail parties to corporate events.The Heritage Room also has its own private entrance. Feder Rosenberg explains that the Blackbelly Market building has several entrances, some of which are new and may be confusing to visitors, especially given that market and restaurant hours currently vary. For now, the butcher shop and market are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance is located on the west side of the building and provides access to the market as well as breakfast and lunch service. For dinner service, available from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, use the north-facing entrance.“It’s so expansive now, it’s really hard to track someone down in the building,” jokes Feder Rosenberg. “We’re calling it our own culinary campus.”