The independent voice of Denver since 1977

The beer garden won't be reopening this spring at Blind Faith Brewing.EXPAND
The beer garden won't be reopening this spring at Blind Faith Brewing.
Courtesy of Blind Faith Brewing

Littleton's Blind Faith Brewing Will Close Next Month

Jonathan Shikes | January 29, 2020 | 11:57am
Blind Faith Brewing, which took over the former home of Saint Patrick's Brewing along the South Platte River in Littleton, has announced on Facebook that it will close on February 9. Blind Faith was only open for a year.

"Thank you for walking on this beer journey with us the past few years," the brewery wrote. "We have met many wonderful people and made some friends and had some great beer. We will be closing our doors ...and shutting down our operations. Stop by, have some fun and beer and enjoy some fantastic deals between now and then."

Founded by Tom Martinez, a longtime employee of Coors Distribution Company, the brewery, with its gorgeous beer garden, was an offshoot of DeSteeg Brewing, which Martinez and Ken Klispie bought in 2017. The plan was to run both brands out of both breweries, but the pair eventually split, with Martinez taking Blind Faith and Klispie taking DeSteeg.

The name Blind Faith came from Martinez, who suffered health problems in 2016 that caused him to lose his sight shortly thereafter.

DeSteeg, which is located in the alley just south of 44th Avenue between Stuart and Tennyson streets, remains open and will celebrate its seventh anniversary on February 29 with a big party.

Blind Faith is the fourth Colorado brewery to shutter this year. Wild Woods Brewing in Boulder closed on January 11, while Boulder Beer Company closed its brewpub on January 18 (five of its brands are still being canned by a contract brewery, however). Buckhorn Brewers in Loveland closed on January 25. 

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

